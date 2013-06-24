39th annual Saturn Awards to be dedicated to the memory of author Richard Matheson

#Steven Spielberg
06.24.13 5 years ago

By now you may have heard the news of the unfortunate passing of author Richard Matheson, a titan in his field who leaves behind him a rich, vast, deep legacy of material that will continue to be enjoyed and mined for years to come. And his impact on cinema as we know it is nowhere near negligible. Indeed, consider the beginnings of Steven Spielberg’s career, whose calling card adaptation of Matheson’s short story “Duel” catapulted him to Hollywood’s attention.

“Richard Matheson’s ironic and iconic imagination created seminal science-fiction stories and gave me my first break when he wrote the short story and screenplay for ‘Duel,'” the director said in a statement. “His ‘Twilight Zones’ were among my favorites, and he recently worked with us on ‘Real Steel.’ For me, he is in the same category as Bradbury and Asimov.”

Matheson was set to receive the Visionary Award at the 39th annual Saturn Awards Wednesday night, presented by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films. Pity the award will now be presented posthumously, but the ceremony will now be dedicated to his memory.

“We are heartbroken to lose a writer of towering talent, unlimited imagination and unparalleled inspiration,” said Academy President Robert Holguin via press release. “Richard was a genius whose visions helped bring legitimacy and critical acclaim to science fiction and fantasy. He was also a longtime supporter of the Academy, and everyone associated with The Saturn Awards feels emptier today to learn of this enormous loss. Richard”s accomplishments will live on forever in the imaginations of everyone who read or saw his inspired and inimitable work.”

Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” led the way with nominations for the Saturn Awards when they were announced way back in February. Other films in the mix include “Life of Pi,” “Skyfall,” “The Avengers,” “The Hunger Games” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Also set to be honored alongside Matheson are filmmaker William Friedkin, “Star Trek: The Next Generation” star and director Jonathan Frakes and “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan.

The 39th annual Saturn Awards will be presented on Wednesday, June 26 at the Castaway Event Center in Burbank.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Steven Spielberg
TAGSIn Contentionrichard mathesonSaturn Awardssteven spielbergThe Hobbit An Unexpeceted Journey

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP