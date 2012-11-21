3D re-release of ‘Independence Day’ postponed

It looks like your Fourth of July plans for next year will have to be put on hold.

In an unusual move in this age of successful 3D upgrades like “Titanic” and “The Lion King,” 20th Century Fox has decided to postpone their plans to release a 3D-converted version of the 1996 blockbuster “Independence Day.”

The 3D version was scheduled to be released (fittingly) on July 3, 2013. Boxofficemojo now has the release date listed as “TBD.”

The film stars Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Vivica Fox and Jeff Goldblum and was directed by Roland Emmerich (“The Day After Tomorrow,” “2012”). It grossed over $800 million worldwide.

Although the studio haven’t revealed the reasons behind the decision, it may have to do with Emmerich’s newest film “White House Down” and Smith’s epic “After Earth” both opening within a month of “ID: 3D’s” proposed release date.

Another possible culprit is that the costly and time-consuming conversion process is taking longer than expected.

