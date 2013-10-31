3D showings of ‘Thor 2’ will include bonus ‘Winter Soldier’ footage

(CBR) Captain America and Thor are teaming up again, long before “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”: 3D showings of “Thor: The Dark World” will feature about five minutes of footage from “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”.

While “The Dark World” finds Thor teaming up with Loki to combat Malekith and his Dark Elves, “The Winter Soldier” pits the star-spangled hero against his former partner Bucky Barnes, now known as the Winter Soldier, a terrorist looking to bring destruction and mayhem.

Opening wide Nov. 8, “Thor: The Dark World” stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgard, Idris Elba, Christopher Eccleston, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Zachary Levi, Tadanobu Asano, Jaimie Alexander, Rene Russo and Anthony Hopkins.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” arrives April 4 with Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Cobie Smulders, Haley Atwell, Toby Jones and Max Hernandez, along with newcomers Anthony Mackie, Emily VanCamp, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre and Robert Redford.

