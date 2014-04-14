5 actors ready to bring Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ to life

(CBR) With the start date for production on Netflix's upcoming “Daredevil” series fast approaching, speculation as to which actor will bring the hero of Hell's Kitchen to life has started to heat up. Leading the pack has to be Michael C. Hall; the former star of Showtime's “Dexter” has been singled out as the rumored favorite to play Matt Murdock.

“I've heard them, but that's all they are – rumors,” he told Vulture. “Don't misunderstand, I would definitely consider it — but I can't tell you any inside information, because I think they're nothing but rumors.” And while we agree, he'd make a fantastic hero, Hall isn't the only guy with the necessary chops to bring ol' hornhead to life. Here are a few other actors that could also swing through Manhattan's darkened alleys.

