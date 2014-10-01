5 kittens with sloth faces — spookily named ‘Slittens’ — will haunt your dreams

Why is there no word in the English language to encapsulate the simultaneous feelings of abject horror with the intangible happiness of seeing something adorable? Also, it's vexing that there's no word in the English language for the emotion felt when looking at something cute.

English, how are you failing this hard? YOU HAVE ONE JOB!

Anyway, “Slittens” is the brainchild of an anonymous Tumblr user. They saw a void in the universe that only their unique set of skills could fill. So just in time for Halloween, I present to you what had better be the next breakout stars for a kid-friendly horror franchise. Seriously Hollywood, get on this.

#1 – THIS HALLOWEEN, SLITTENS COME FOR YOUR SOUL.

#2 – This fall, “SLITTEN 2” brings back the horror of playing God with scientific splicing!

#3 – All the aimless rage of a cat combined with the serial killer smile of a sloth, in “SLITTEN 3.”

#4 – Would you want to wake up to this staring at you from six inches away? Then don't see “SLITT4N,” coming in 3D to a cineplex near you!

#5 – “SLITTEN 5: THE SLITTENING.” SOON.

[Via Laughing Squid]