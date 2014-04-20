5 Marvel symbiotes who should join ‘Venom’ on the big screen

(CBR) Sony might only have the rights to one major Marvel character, but that hasn”t stopped them from aggressively expanding their Cinematic Spidey-verse. In addition to a number of “Amazing Spider-Man” sequels, the film studio”s already announced “Sinister Six” and “Venom” – two films that will take the fledgling franchise into some dark territory. Even though their release dates are most likely still years away, producer Matt Tolmach has already dropped a big hint about “Venom”s” plot.

“The idea of Venom and Carnage … [we're] taking it into consideration,” Tolmach told IGN. “Watch out for this Venom movie. We”re crazy excited.” It sure sounds like Venom won”t be the only symbiote covered character coming to the big screen. But if the producers are making room for Venom”s slightly more sadistic cousin Cletus Kasady, could they possibly bring a few more of Marvel”s symbiote-powered heroes to life? Here are five possibilities.