5 mistakes from ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’ that have to be fixed in ‘Days of Future Past’

(CBR) The mutant heroes of “X-Men: Days of Future Past” have a lot more than just mutant-hunting robots to fight against; they have the legacy of one of the more reviled entries in the X-Franchise to contend with. Screenwriter Simon Kinberg surprisingly admitted 2006′s “X-Men: The Last Stand’s” shortcomings in his appearance on a panel at WonderCon.

“It”s our attempt to right the wrongs of the past,” said. “We probably should have done better with Dark Phoenix, so this is our attempt to do better with “Days of Future Past”. Every X-Men fan in existence knows that the word “probably” should be exchanged for the word “definitely” in order to accurately convey both how important “The Dark Phoenix Saga” is to the mythos – and just how horribly the film handled it. But at least the people behind this May”s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” know what they”re fighting against, and as another fan-favorite ensemble cast franchise taught us, knowing is half the battle.

So what egregious errors do we want to see “X-Men: Days of Future Past” rectify? We narrowed down the long list to these five.