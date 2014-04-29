5 mistakes from ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’ that have to be fixed in ‘Days of Future Past’

(CBR) The mutant heroes of “X-Men: Days of Future Past” have a lot more than just mutant-hunting robots to fight against; they have the legacy of one of the more reviled entries in the X-Franchise to contend with. Screenwriter Simon Kinberg surprisingly admitted 2006′s “X-Men: The Last Stand’s” shortcomings in his appearance on a panel at WonderCon.
“It”s our attempt to right the wrongs of the past,” said. “We probably should have done better with Dark Phoenix, so this is our attempt to do better with “Days of Future Past”. Every X-Men fan in existence knows that the word “probably” should be exchanged for the word “definitely” in order to accurately convey both how important “The Dark Phoenix Saga” is to the mythos – and just how horribly the film handled it. But at least the people behind this May”s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” know what they”re fighting against, and as another fan-favorite ensemble cast franchise taught us, knowing is half the battle.
So what egregious errors do we want to see “X-Men: Days of Future Past” rectify? We narrowed down the long list to these five.
not one bit of the x-men is consistent with the comics, except for the names of the characters.. Period! they have never even come close to getting it right!!
And yet the comics make no bloody sense. This isn’t really a valid argument.
Not only are you completely wrong, but you’ve fallen into the same trap most fanboys do: Comic-book movies aren’t made for the 5 people who read the comic books in the audience. They’re made for broad appeal – and the BEST comic book movies use the source material loyally whilst transforming it in a way that the average moviegoer will be entertained.
Most of the X-Men films have not only been fairly loyal to the source, but they’ve been surprisingly deft at conveying otherwise confusing comic-based story arcs to the moviegoing public. You’re dead wrong.
Yeah, but Jean’s death is actually the most defining thing for the X-Men as a whole, which is why she’s dead more often than not.
A happy ending? In a Marvel movie? Hah! BLEAK. BLEEEEAAAAK. Anarchy, entropy, dystopia, and lots of laying pipe for future movies like Shang-Chi Master Of Kung-Fu, 3-D Man, and the Human Fly! You can doo eet!
The real mistakes in the “X-MEN” franchise came from “X-MEN: FIRST CLASS”. Only you’re too blind by your dislike of the third film to realize this. Open your eyes. You’ll see how Bryan Singer and Matthew Vaughn really fucked up the X-Men universe with the 2011 movie.
Oh, please. “X3, X-Men United” was crap. It started out strongly, but then quickly slid into the abyss by introducing too many characters that nobody gave a damn about, short-changing other characters by either killing them off cheaply (Cyclops, and for all-intents-and-purposes, Rogue), or giving them pretty much nothing of any importance to do (Colossus).
Follow that up with lamely-executed ideas (like the Phoenix being essentially an extra personality inside Jean Grey’s head), ridiculous plot-holes (Everyone expects Magneto to rescue Mystique, so yeah, lets put her in a metal truck. Or, Angel flies cross-country only slightly slower than the goddamn X-Jet? Whatever.), bad continuity (Sudden day-to-night transition following Magneto using the Golden Gate bridge to get to Alcatraz), ridiculous misunderstanding of how certain powers work (The Juggernaut in the film is just a mutant, not magical, with the power to be unstoppable once he’s in motion. Two things: 1) when Kitty phases him into the floor, he should at least be trapped, because his momentum has stopped. 2) He should actually be DEAD. His molecules just mixed with the molecules of the fucking floor. They didn’t just shift AROUND him. As such, the shock would have killed him within moments.)
Oh yeah, and Vinnie Jones as Juggernaut. An absolute waste of a decent villain.
I could go on and on, but I’ve made my point. Like X3 if you wish, but don’t pretend its actually a good movie, or insult people for disliking it.
I agree, ‘First Class’ is much worse than ‘Last Stand’, and I doubt that ‘DoFP’ will do much to correct its grave flaws.
Corvus: You’re right about everything except for some of the things you say about Juggy. His momentum stopping doesn’t mean that much, his strength is immeasurable regardless so getting stuck in the floor wouldn’t mean much. Also, he wouldn’t have died, he’s The Juggernaut it will take much more than Kitty’s ability to overcome the power of Cyttorak. =)
I always thought the first X-Men trilogy should have gone with Magneto as the primary antagonist in the first one, Juggernaut in the second (considering all the back story between him and Xavier) and Apocalypse in the third one, and on a ‘Lord of the Rings’ scale.
Cyclops is one of my all time favourite superheroes of all time… too bad all media surrounding the xmen is financially obliged to focus on Wolverine 95% of the time!!! Screw you, X-MEN 3!!
the two i disagree with are grey’s death and the bleak tone thing. regarding cyclops, yes it sucked for sure, even in x2 he didnt get enough screen time. but i realized in the past few months that marsden was in superman returns, so i dunno…maybe they couldve have recasted him to make both parties happy.
Well, 3 out of 5 of your requests have been granted :D I won;t spoil it for those who havne’t watched yet, but i’m pretty sure you’d be quite satisfied with how the X-Men franchise will probably go from here (I do hope so)
All good points. It’s a wonder “Last Stand” didn’t kill the franchise.
I won’t see another X Men movie until Cyclops returns.
I stopped reading comics when I was 18. Always loved them and don’t know anything about X-Men except that I have enjoyed the movies. All the slides would make great center stories for other films. Comic fans should stick with the comics and stop caring about the films. Films are different. The comics have too many sub-sub-sub plots and story lines that you could never put into any kind of sense,
If you still haven’t watch it yet, its a crime.
(SPOILERS!)
Here’s the rundown
Cyclops’ death – Fixed
Jean Grey’s death -Fixed
The bleak tone – Fixed. Starts off bleak but ends with a bright future.
Rogue’s everything -Unfortunately she’s a cameo in this, but the setup at the end of this movie opens up new possibilities for her in future installments
The Juggernaut-Nonexistent in this one, but refer Rogue.
There’s a one scene in the movie. In which wolverine was attack by a mutant. He throws some kind of thorns from his hand. The thorns tear his vest . And 2 round shaped tear is clearly on the vest. But it in the next scene . The marks are gone. . It seems like , wolverine clothes too have a regeneration capacity. . . . .
So this comes down to the fact
1: Some characters died.
2, Rogue was written poorly
3, You didn’t like how phoenix and juggernaut didn’t exactly match the comics.
1 – That’s life, it happens, get over it.
2, Yes
3, Things don’t have to exactly match in adaptations. Juggernaut matched the old 90’s cartoon quite well, not that it matters.