5 most adorable #StarbucksDrakeHands animal spoofs

On October 7, 2013, an unsuspecting internet was hit with a bizarre phenomenon that would soon become known as #starbucksdrakehands, an unstoppable Instagram video meme that spread like wildfire thanks to one oblivious L.A. barista, Buzzfeed, Canadian superstar rapper Drake (indirectly), and a bunch of people who may or may not have jobs. Even cats and dogs – which as we all know are infinitely more adorable and hilarious than actual humans – got in on the act, putting their yummy little paws to good use by posting their very own video spoofs (with the help, we suspect, of some loyal human accomplices). Below you can check out five of the cutest (original video embedded at the bottom of the page for reference).

