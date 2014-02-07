5 new country artists to watch

Kacey Musgraves surprised the Nashville music community when she snagged Grammy Awards for both country song for “Merry Go ‘Round,” and country album of the year with her debut album, ” Same Trailer, Different Park.” A number of other newcomers hope to follow in her successful path. Like Musgraves, many of them have already experienced success on the charts as songwriters for other artists.

Here”s a look at five hot new country acts to watch and listen for. They range from good-time party boys to artists you’ll want to lean in closely to hear what they have to say.