5 new country artists to watch

02.07.14 4 years ago

Kacey Musgraves surprised the Nashville music community when she snagged Grammy Awards for both country song for “Merry Go ‘Round,”  and country album of the year with her debut album, ” Same Trailer, Different Park.” A number of other newcomers hope to follow in her successful path. Like Musgraves, many of them have already experienced success on the charts as songwriters for other artists.

Here”s a look at five hot new country acts to watch and listen for. They range from good-time party boys to artists you’ll want to lean in closely to hear what they have to say.

Around The Web

TAGSBrandy ClarkCole Swindelldan and shayEric Paslayfive new country actsgrammy awardsJon PardiKacey Musgraves

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP