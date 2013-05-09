5 of the juiciest twerking videos on YouTube (very NSFW)

In the annals of embarrassing things people have done to destroy their reputations on YouTube, you can officially add “twerking” to the list.
What’s twerking, you ask? According to the Wikipedia, it’s a “dance move that involves a person shaking their hips and bottom in a bouncy up and down motion, causing it to shake, ‘wobble’ and ‘jiggle’.” Which pretty much covers it.
Only thing is, YouTube has virtually exploded with twerking videos over the past several months, so how to decide which ones are worth your valuable “not working” time? Below, we list 5 of the juiciest to help you sort through the clutter.
1) Twerking at the Walmart, Pt. 2
That’s right: this is actually Part 2 of a 2-part series that sees a woman named “Caramel Kitten” – you guessed it – twerking at the local Walmart. As an added bonus, she helpfully narrates each segment by calling out the name of whatever food section (“bacon pancakes”? well, ok) she happens to be gyrating awkwardly in front of at any given moment. (For those looking to venture further into Ms. Kitten’s decadent existence, you can also check out “Twerkinby the Mailbox” and “Twerking at the Library,” the latter of which is my fantasy title for her autobiography.)
2) Lady – “Twerk”
This gem is actually a cut off of Lady’s 2011 album “Bitch From Around the Way II,” the sequel, I suppose, to “Bitch From Around the Way I.” Also, who is Lady? With lyrical gems like “He like it when I make this ass vibrate” and “Bend it over/Make this thing shake,” the public deserves to know.
3) Katrina & Alexis Twerking to “B-Skully – Jigga”
Where to begin? This video is an amazing tutorial for those looking to get deep ‘n’ dirty into the twerking sub-culture, as these ladies have moves I actually didn’t realize were humanly possible until today. From the “twerk-split” to the “single-cheek-jiggle” to the “handstand twerk” (my own made-up words), Katrina and Alexis have clearly been spending all their free time learning the tricks of the twerking trade. Next up for these lovely ladies? Well…porn, probably.
4) How to Twerk with Tweet Boogie
God bless you, Tweet Boogie. You’re doing the Lord’s work. Honestly, if you actually want to learn how to twerk in the classic style, this is a great tutorial that will get you twerking in the milk aisle at your local big-box store in no time flat. “Hands on your knees, make ’em say please.” Exactly, Tweet Boogie. Exactly.
5) Miley Cyrus “WOP” Facebook Video! Twerking
From Disney superstardom to twerking in a unicorn costume on YouTube, it’s been a long, strange trip down the rabbit hole of fame for Miley Cyrus, whose latest stab at “weirding up” her image is, well, kinda creepy actually. Mission accomplished?
Twitter: @HitFixChris
You sir have hit a new low point in your career.
Bacon pancakes:www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrcT7sseLZI
No offense, but these kinds of videos have been out forever. I hate to say it, but it’s just that white folks are just now noticing them more. That’s what always happens. Just like with the Harlem Shake. It’s been out for years, but as soon as the white America discovers one spoof video, they suddenly notice the “new” crave.
Absolutely! :)
You have no evidence behind that statement and you’re just being racial
I didn’t know that this was something that “ladies” aspired to be able to do. Interesting times we are living in. I thingpk we have achieved a new cultural low and I worry about our future.
woman have found a new way to disrespect themselves
its nothing new.. its been around for decades. it comes from Africa.
