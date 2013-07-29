5 of the most amazing dog twerking videos on YouTube

It’s a basic rule of the Internet that anything a person can do, an animal can do 10-times better. Which means that if a woman can shake her ass for the camera and create a highly entertaining video (take a look at our round-up of those here!), then a dog can shake its ass and create a video worthy of all the awards and accolades in the world — or at least worthy of being posted on your friends’ Facebook walls.

As it turns out, dogs can totally twerk too, and they can do it with style and finesse. Here are 5 canine twerking videos that shouldn’t be missed:

1. This first dog with a penchant for Eminem songs may have invented the genre of doggy twerking, and if he didn’t, he definitely put it on the map:

2. It takes Mason a little while to get into it, but once he does, holy damn can this pup twerk:


3. This creature is definitely a canine stripper. Tip her in treats and belly scratches:

4. I recommend watching this one with the volume turned down:


5. Laya has a very slow and sensual twerking style. But hey – to each her own:

