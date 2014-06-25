5 reasons we’ll never see another artist like Michael Jackson

Five years ago today Michael Jackson died. It feels like it was yesterday. His music still floods the airwaves and theaters and his popularity remains undiminished.
Here are five reasons we”ll never see the likes of his singular talent again:
1. He had time to develop: There”s no real development process anymore: whether it”s the immediacy of “American Idol,” “The Voice,” etc., or YouTube, wanna-be artists get exposure often way before they are ready-even though they think they are. Jackson and his brothers incubated in Gary, Ind., away from any spotlight. Though Michael became famous at a very, very early age, that was only after the Jackson 5 had worked their way up through local talent shows, regional tours and more before Motown signed them in 1969 (after initially rejecting them in 1967).
2. He was born a star: Jackson came alive on stage in a way that only a handful of artists since the advent of modern entertainment have: Elvis, Jackson, Springsteen. These aren”t artists who simply enjoyed/enjoy being on stage: They crave it and have to have it and feel more alive on stage than anywhere else. There is a magic that happens when the lights go down and they walk on the stage that can”t be taught, it can”t be learned. It can be nurtured, but you”re either born with it or you”re not and 99.999% of all performers aren”t. Jackson was.
3. He worked hard: Jackson had an unbelievable amount of talent bestowed upon him by the talent gods, but he then took those gifts and worked on them incessantly. He studied Gene Kelly”s dance moves, he practiced singing and worked to find different places his voice could go. He was constantly trying to improve and up his game. There never seemed to be a moment where he felt like he could rest on his laurels.
4. He didn”t play it safe: It”s easy to forget how adventurous he was musically because the risks he took have since cleared the path for other artists. When “Beat It” came out, the thought of having a rock solo by the likes of Eddie Van Halen on a pop/R&B track was unheard of…and he encountered plenty of push back. Just like pioneers always do. He transcended genres with a fearless abandon and commitment to pushing music forward.
5. He could sing: His stage presence and dance ability were so otherworldly, it”s easy to overlook what a great vocalist he was. Listen to those records: the tear in his voice on “She”s Out Of My Life,” the hopeful determination in “Man In The Mirror,” unbridled joy on “The Way You Make Me Feel,” the growl in “Dirty Diana.” He had range and strength, but he also had emotion. Not that many artists have that hat trick.
This is a really dumb article, because not only do most of these points actually apply to most artists, but every one of these points is proven wrong by Justin Timberlake
That is a really dumb statement
You must be really young and think ‘N Sync and Britney are the best artists ever!
Sorry, but this was probably the dumbest article I’ve ever read. The premise is stupid, and the points this person is trying to make are based on nothing.
I agree with Adam. People sould stop overrate MJ. He was a legend but not some god-sent gift as many people think. And JT is a big talent.
Carly, are you kidding? JT has some talent and I am a fan of him, but he is nothing compared to Michael. Even he’s admitted that. MJ gets a lot of attention, but he deserves every bit. How many other artists have had the biggest selling album OF ALL TIME for over 25 years, and have three other albums among the best selling? Who else has won a Guinness world record for the most charitable artist? Tell me one other person who has created and worn clothes with the suffering children of the world in mind.
I’m no comparing them. Of course MJ was first. I’m not denying. All this worshiping is just getting annoying. He still was just human. People should stop focusing on sales since nowadays those kind of numbers aren’t possible. Times are changing. MJ lived in those times were the music was changing the most, because of technology and stuff. People were innovative, now it’s harder to create something new. And good for him for being charitable. He was great. I’m not denying. But people should stop crying for him and act like without him there is no music anymore. This article is just annoyingly poorly written.
People worship him because he achieved so much more than other people dead and alive. I know he was human like us, but like I said, how many other people have done what he has? He was an extraordinary human. And how do you expect people to stop focusing on sales? MJ actually shaped the music industry and made history with his what he sold time and time again.That’s something you cannot ignore. Also, music changes all the time. Why do you think each decade has different sounds? It’s always been hard to create something brand new. Michael didn’t even invent half his moves, including the moonwalk and the lean. He took a lot of inspiration from Frank Sinatra, James Brown, Gene Kelly etc and put his own spin on it. That’s how he was so great and that’s why people worshipped him.
I agree that he did his own and I respect that. And I really liked his older albums. But not everything he did was great. Invincible was really bad and people act like Love Never Felt So Good is some amazing song but it’s really mediocre, cheesy and forgettable. It’s better when it’s modernised but still not so good. He had many great songs but not every one of them was great. Of course people should still focus on sales. But they can’t compare today’s sales with those from older years when people actually had to buy album to listen to songs. It’s impossible for artists today to beat those sales not because they have bad albums but because of the times we live in. And I just don’t like the concept of people worshipping any musician that much. Maybe I’m just complaining, because after some time I just couldn’t listen to his “hee hee” anymore. Maybe I’m just angry at him for putting that in his songs.
Have you listened to Invincible? It flopped because it couldn’t get the promotion it needed. Michael was in the middle of all sorts of problems involving Sony then. There are still awesome songs on there. And Love Never Felt So Good is getting lots of hype because it’s meant to signify another comeback from Michael and it features one of today’s best popstars. And of course Love Never Felt So Good isn’t as good as some of his other songs. THEY USED A DEMO. Michael never completely finished the song. Also, ever thought that maybe some people like it because they just think it’s a good song? Anyway, you’re starting to be ridiculous. What do you mean “when people actually had to buy albums to listen to songs”? I know countless people who still do that, me included. Not everyone uses itunes. Some people still like to go out and physically buy an album. People will always compare albums to older albums. That’s something you’ll have to accept. By the way, although it’s very hard, it’s not impossible to try and reach Michael’s achievements. Katy Perry matched his record of having five number ones from one album, some guy whose name escapes me managed to also win 8 Grammys in one night, and Adele’s album even overtook Thriller in the best selling album charts in the UK. Your point is invalid. You know, sometimes I also get tired of some musicians getting too much worship, especially if I think they don’t deserve it, but I know that it’s always gonna happen and it’s something I can’t change. If Michael’s music annoys you that much, then don’t listen to it. If you think he gets too much attention, don’t add to it. It’s that simple.
Like you don’t know what I meant by “when people actually had to buy albums to listen to songs”. If you read about problems in music industry, you will understand what I mean. For example: downloading illegally. Internet really changed music industry. Yes, I listened to Invincible. I just don’t like cheesy music and Michael sometimes created songs like that. Those type of songs don’t deserve to be called great. That’s why people mention his older songs when they talk about him, because they are actually great. And I know Michael himself didn’t release Love Never Felt So Good but if any other artist released that song I don’t think people would be interested. If you like all his songs then good for you. I’m going to end it on that note.
Sorry Adam but nobody cares about JT. He had those few years of popularity and that was it. honestly, nobody gives a shit about him and he’ll end up in oblivion once he’s dead: in fact, i cant remember one song he did, although i was a teenager when he first came out. So. Peace.
All of these reasons are the reasons why most music artists are famous. One thing they should have put was the fact that he’s a genius at what he’s done compared to the musicians out there. He has a method that cannot be duplicated by anyone. But on the other hand has a style that can be imitated by anyone who has rhythm and musical talent That’s basically it. Whoever wrote this article was lazy and it wasn’t well thought out.
Some of you people on here just don’t get it do you? There is absolutely NOTHING wrong with this article NOTHING – just may be the fact that MJ used his Fame to help the underprivileged people out there – a Brilliant Humanitarian one doesn’t see so easily again. Other than that the article is spot on and those of you who have a grudge because your “Idols” fail miserably and fall in the shade, well suck it up. MJ was there LONG LONG before any of yours and if NOT for him yours would not be there today! GET IT!
This is just ridiculous. Did some crazy blinded fan write that?
Look who’s butthurt…
I can’t tell that most of the people who think this article is dumb are so young and clueless and must think Justin Timberlake is all that great. But sorry, there wouldn’t be a Timberlake if it weren’t for him taking all his ideas from Michael. But of course Michael is the king. Don’t hate, congratulate. The young people these days think that auto tune means you can sing, isn’t that sad?
I guess you young people don’t realize that when Michael makes a hit, it last forever. And his music had an impact all over the world more than any other musician in history. And he’s the ONLY musician in history to have music video in the Library of Congress. Justin Timberlake can’t get that because his music didn’t have a lasting effect on it the way that Michael’s music did. So stop comparing copycat rookies to this King of Pop, ya haterz.
MJ was an ingenious composer !
Unlike Elivs, he wrote and composed most of his songs. And there are tons of his songs which are unreleased.
in one word MJ is never before n will never after
And he was still kicking it at the age of 50, what a precious gem lost. Unless you are already corrupted by today’s disposable music, you’ll feel the loss of quality music.
Do some of you realize how great Michael Jackson is? I mean just forget he was an artist for 50 years..his whole life basically..just forget that. But the sheer genius and talent he was has never been seen before or after. He is easily the greatest artist of all time. Rolling Stone had him the 35th greatest artist of all time. That’s a travesty. He should be number one and it’s not even close.
well I never had all his records nor posters of him nor was I a teen.
But I went to his Show in Sydney and gave it 1000/10
and never have I seen anyone come close and I have seen most entertainers. 4 rows from the stage
and when it was just him singing The Way you Make me Feel and the woman in red dress sexily danced onto the Stage was mind blowing. Sure others can sing or can write or can perform theatrically but Michael had the whole lot in spades.
no one can sing like him today or ever, his voice is pure melody and music