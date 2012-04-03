5 reasons why someone might watch ‘Giuliana & Bill’

Until today I had never seen an episode of Style Network’s “Giuliana & Bill.” And now that I have, I’m wondering why anyone would watch this show on a regular basis.
Obviously someone out there likes it. Tonight was the fifth (!) season premiere, which apparently was much more serious than usual as it tackled Giuliana’s diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer.
I wouldn’t say “E! News” host Giuliana Rancic and her “Apprentice”-winning husband Bill are bad, or even boring, people. I’m just curious where the appeal in an entire show chronicling their relationship lies.
This is all pure speculation, but here are five possible explanations for why people watch:
1) They love Giuliana and/or Bill
The most obvious, but also the hardest to defend. Based on the season premiere they do seem to care about each other, but there’s little evidence of actual chemistry or endearing affection in their relationship. Granted, most of the hour is supposed to be a study of a marriage under pressure — during her ongoing efforts to get pregnant, a doctor tells Giuliana to get a mammogram and pap smear, and the results come back with early signs of breast cancer — and the show wasn’t even allowed (we presume) to film the most harrowing moments of Giuliana’s hospital visits. Instead the story is constructed primarily out of talking head interviews with Giuliana and Bill remembering how they were feeling at the time, some footage from shows like “E! News” and “The Today Show” and even still photos.
The story is ultimately intended as an inspirational/instructional one. Giuliana caught her cancer early enough that she was able to get it taken care of, and now she wants to make sure other women do the same. That’s a terrific goal, but not much reason to add her to your TiVo season pass.
2) They hate Giuliana and/or Bill
So much of reality TV seems to exist simply so viewers can hate on the people they’re watching. And as Giuliana is in the middle of her breast cancer crisis but still takes time to fret about a fancy Emmy red carpet dress that bunches up around her pelvis giving the vague appearance of a “little penis.”
It’s not like people with cancer need to halt their normal lives. But you’d think it might reorient your priorities a little? At one point she actually says, “I finally got through fashion week, and if that wasn’t hard enough then I had the Emmys.” But, you know, she has cancer so is it still fun to hate someone who says stupid things like that when they’re also suffering something you wouldn’t ever want to be faced with?
3) They’re jealous of Giuliana and/or Bill
She talks to celebrities on the red carpet! She doesn’t have her body hair shaved, she has it lasered! She works with Ryan Seacrest! He won a competition show hosted by Donald Trump! If only all our lives were so charmed, right?
4) They’re really, really interested in the drama of IVF
I guess this has been an ongoing storyline on the show. Giuliana and Bill really want to get pregnant, but it’s been a major struggle. Plenty of people can relate. So I’ll give the show the benefit of the doubt and presume that some episodes treat the issue with sensitivity and insight. (Look, I said this post was speculative, alright?)
5) They like to complain there’s “nothing on TV,” but then ignore all the good stuff
“Mad Men.” “Game of Thrones.” “Parks and Recreation.” “Justified.” “The Good Wife.” “Awake.” “New Girl.” “The Big C.” “Modern Family.” There are plenty of quality shows worth watching on TV right now. If you’re not home when they air, DVR and watch them later. If you’ve got time to kill, watch a fun competition show like “The Voice” or maybe even “Dancing with the Stars.” David Letterman is still funny, the ladies on “The View” are still crazy, Jon Stewart will keep you informed and maybe make you laugh. You have options! Or you could read a book, listen to music, go outside. And then, if you’ve done all that… I guess you could watch “Giuliana & Bill.”
I guess.
Do you watch “Giuliana & Bill”? Why? What do you think would’ve happened if Giuliana went on the red carpet with the “little penis” poking out of her dress?
I love the show!!! i love that they have real problems and dont act like their marriage is perfect. They have a great repour and i enjoy watching.
I’m actually shocked how rude & condescending you are being about Giuliana & Bill, and their show when its clear you’ve not watched it b4. SO, you based your opinions on why the show is still on the air, why someone would watch & seemed to think it was ridiculous that Guiliana worries about peoples opinion? That is in essence, an oxymoron because your undertone throughout this article was just dripping in negative opinion & judgment. I guess you’ve never witnessed the paparazzo tear a celebrity apart if ever a hair is out of place. I mean for God’s sake, one of Guiliana’s other shows she does besides with Ryan Seacrest) is on this exact subject. So, yes, Paparazzo would attack over her wardrobe malfunction. Also, if you had ever watched previous seasons, you’d know that this format isn’t how they normally do it. The reason they did it in a interview format was a way to ease viewers & fans into the breast cancer because when she first received the diagnosis they had just wrapped up Season 4. Don’t you think they have a right to privacy? Guiliana & Bill may be in the public eye, but their friends & families not so much. I actually have tremendous respect for their decision to do the season opener like this just shows what a sensitive & emotional issue this is. Maybe they don’t want everyone see them & their family crying non-stop; especially since their miscarriage & 2 failed IVF’s were so out in the open. This show does well because it’s obvious they are willing to air out their ‘dirty laundry’ & show ery intimate & personal moments of their lives. sually their shows are filled with interactions & less of 1 person talking to a camera. And again you would know that if you had ever watched.
Oh my god! For someone who has never watched the show before you have seriously misjudged it. I’ve been watching the show for the last three seasons now. I like it because unlike 99% of reality tv shows out there this one is actually reality. Guiliana and Bill have real life problems and real life issues and it’s amazing to see a hollywood couple that’s not falling to pieces. They are an inspiration to me because they have been through a lot and they love each other more and more every day. Maybe I’m a sap, but they really are a role modle when it comes to how a relationship should work. Besides, in the opener Guiliana was worried about the dress because she wanted to give off the image that nothing was wrong because they had not gone public with her diagnosis. When you are hiding something it’s easy to have something little set off a major panic attack. It was real, as “reality” tv should be.
I watched a few episodes of S1 or S2, don’t remember which, and found the show interminably boring. So I stopped watching it. Nothing wrong with either person. I like both of them.
It’s funny, i found your article as I googled “gulianna and Bill Boring” because I was wondering what was so appealing about that show. And I don’t think they act natural at all. Evertyhing seems staged but…with a truly dull scenario! But hey, at least they don’t seem addicted to surgery or shopping or drugs. Maybe THAT’s the problem: a reality show with healthy boring characters…why???
I love the show and have watched every episode, i think Giuliana is extremly down to earth for being in the public spotlight,and Bill would do just about anything for her , they are just a lovely couple which is inspiring in this day and age,it shows there true struggle in life which alot of ppl wouldnt wont to air ,the love they have for each other makes me come back and watch every time,im happy they finally got there little boy god bless them all,i hope Giuliana continues to stay well they are an inspiration to any couple whos been threw breast cancer or IVF, i really dont understand why someone as yourself would have the ordacity to down such ppl maybe your just a hater like so many other bad mouthed jounalists who have nothing nice to say , the old saying comes to mind if you dont have anything nice to say why say anything at all your only showing your ass,and why would any of us be directed to any show you think is good?
Its the most boring reality show on TV. I really don’t understand who watches it, and you can see its acted out…the producers obviously have to come up with story lines just for content. I think its appalling this show exists. Personally, i think they are super dull