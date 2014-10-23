5 Seconds of Summer, Sam Smith performing at the American Music Awards

10.23.14 4 years ago

Sam Smith, 5 Seconds of Summer and Mary J. Blige have been added to the performance lineup at the 2014 American Music Awards.

They join the first-announced artist Charli XCX, plus Pitbull, who was crowned host and performer earlier this week.

The American Music Awards takes place at the NOKIA Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Nov. 23. It will be broadcast on ABC 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST/PST.

Iggy Azalea leads nominations with six nods, and Katy Perry, John Legend and Pharrell Williams are right behind her with five. A fan-voted awards show, the AMAs have ballots up and ongoing here.

