5 ‘Star Wars’ comics Marvel needs to make happen

#Star Wars
and 01.14.14 5 years ago

(CBR) After Disney purchased Lucasfilm — owners of the massively successful Star Wars franchise — it seemed like only a matter of time before the similarly Disney-owned Marvel Comics would pick up the license. Now, after a year of waiting, we know that 2015 will not only bring us a new “Star Wars” movie, but also the first Star Wars comics published by a company other than Dark Horse Comics in over two decades.

Even with the launch date still over a year away and the shape of the new, Disney-owned Star Wars continuity still being decided, we can still speculate about what Marvel’s Star Wars comics will look like. With potentially the entire span of Star Wars history up for grabs, and considering all of Marvel’s loaded talent roster, we dreamed up five series we’d want to see come out of the house of ideas as it relocates to a galaxy far, far away.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSMarvel ComicsStar Wars

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP