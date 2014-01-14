5 ‘Star Wars’ comics Marvel needs to make happen

(CBR) After Disney purchased Lucasfilm — owners of the massively successful Star Wars franchise — it seemed like only a matter of time before the similarly Disney-owned Marvel Comics would pick up the license. Now, after a year of waiting, we know that 2015 will not only bring us a new “Star Wars” movie, but also the first Star Wars comics published by a company other than Dark Horse Comics in over two decades.

Even with the launch date still over a year away and the shape of the new, Disney-owned Star Wars continuity still being decided, we can still speculate about what Marvel’s Star Wars comics will look like. With potentially the entire span of Star Wars history up for grabs, and considering all of Marvel’s loaded talent roster, we dreamed up five series we’d want to see come out of the house of ideas as it relocates to a galaxy far, far away.