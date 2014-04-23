5 Steps Avril Lavigne needs to take to get her career back on track

Avril Lavigne has been all over the press the past two days for all the wrong reasons. Her tone-deaf video for new single, “Hello Kitty,” is already a leading contender for worst video of the year… so bad that YouTube yanked it (although it is still up on Lavigne”s website; you can watch it here while you chuck cupcakes and roll around in your underwear.
The nearly unlistenable EDM track is meant for Hello Kitty aficionados only (Lavigne, herself, being one), and the video features Lavigne awkwardly lip-syncing through the song backed by robot-like, expressionless Asian women. Didn”t she learn from Gwen Stefani”s Harajuku Girls experience that even if you mean their inclusion as an homage (perhaps in this case, to Lavigne”s massive Asian following), it”s going to backfire?
The truth is that Lavigne has been on a bit of a downward slope even before “Hello Kitty.” She”s a global superstar, having sold more than 35 million albums and having won eight Juno Awards, but she”s struggled at radio lately. Her last top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 was “Girlfriend” in 2007, which went all the way to No. 1. So far, the highest a single from current album has risen is No. 20 for first single, “Here”s To Never Growing Up.”
Here are five steps she needs to take to get her career back on track:
1. Decide if she wants to make music anymore. On her latest self-titled album, it feels like Lavigne is calling it in from some very remote location. First single, “Here”s To Never Growing Up,” which recalled her brat punk past, wasn”t a good fit for anyone over 21. “Rock n Roll” was better, but it felt empty instead of fun, and it peaked at No. 91. The best track, “Let Me Go,” a lovely ballad with her husband, Chad Kroeger, didn”t get the attention it deserved, and current single, “Hello Kitty,” is a misfire in every way. The album felt like it was made by someone with one foot out the door.
2. Stop being in her own videos: It”s not just the “Hello Kitty” video that is horrific. (And if you want to read a piece that really doesn”t pull any punches about the clip, check this one out). Lavigne has never seemed comfortable in her videos. That”s OK, some artists just aren”t. In fact, most of the time, she looks distinctly unhappy to be there and like she can”t wait for it to be over. The exception seem to be the ballads, such as the video for “Wish You Were Here,” from 2011″s “Goodbye Lullaby” album or the aforementioned “Let Me Go” clip. But some of her other clips are cringeworthy in that her reluctance is palpable.
3. Figure out who she is as an artist and what she wants to say: When she first burst on the scene in 2002, through songs like “Complicated,” “Sk8ter Boi” and “I”m With You,” we instantly understood who she was: a snot-nosed teenage kid with both attitude and heart. She was a toasty marshmallow: crusty on the outside, but soft on the inside. Over the years, she”s thrown us, veering in different directions and taking long breaks. She needs to find a producer who can take her vision and where she is now – as a married, 29-year old- and capture that instead of leaving her and us dangling and a little confused, like the last few albums have done.
4. Sell herself on the road: Lavigne hits the concert trail this summer with the Backstreet Boys. It seems like an odd pairing to me: the only thing they have in common is that they were having hits at approximately the same time. Regardless, it”s Lavigne”s opportunity to show her fans and BSB”s fans that she still wants to be in the game, that getting before an audience and performing these songs that many of them grew up on is enjoyable to her and that she lives to be on that stage and wants to keep doing it.
5. Find a way to communicate more effectively: Lavigne now has a perception problem. I interviewed her a few months ago and she was lovely and friendly. I was struck by the difference in my perception of her as a somewhat remote artist versus the warmth she displayed in the interview, especially when she talked about her fans and what they mean to her and how much she loves being on stage. Somehow, the fact that she may actually enjoy what she does has gotten lost. She needs to find a way, either through more interviews, TV appearances, some other method, to get that across.
Didn’t Girlfriend hit #1 in 2007?
Yup, that was her last top 10 hit and not My Happy Ending in 2004. The writer forgot it.
I fixed it. Thank you!! I thought it was impossible that she hadn’t had a top 10 hit in so long!
Her main problem is she married that guy from Nickleback which completely contradict to her cool rock chick image. All publicly that has been done with this album is confusing. May be it’s time to let the expert to take control of PR rather than artist in control of everything.
The real problem is that she is someone nearing her 30s and acts like a child and wants to appeal to teenagers. Yet, she is married to one of worst individuals in the history of popular music. She still thinks she’s punk yet is becoming unaware over the fact that some of the people she had early in her career had grown up. She doesn’t want to grow up and that’s not good. Oh well, she can just fuck off. I never liked her schtick to begin with and that video she did was just bloody awful where I couldn’t even watch a minute of it because it was so bad. Change it Butt-head.
Angry much? Bed wetting problems? Let it go. Move forward, let the pain go.
You must be kidding…she isn’t an “artist”. She is a product and perhaps an entertainer. But she has nothing to say herself, and never has.
yeah ok
I appreciate the Fact that the Writer of this Article has something nice to say. But the Rest of the Article is uninformed. Avril has not had a big Hit in the US since Girlfriend – bus she ist still a Force in Asia. Her last Album “Goodbye Lullaby” sold 2 Mio. Copies WW, that’s not a Flop. She may be done in the US but that’s not all that matters. “Avril Lavigne” has some amazing Tracks on it. Please check “Give you what you like”, if you’re interested. Hello Kitty ist the 4th Asian only Single from an unerperforming Album. It wasn’t even meant for the US Market – so why so you even bother? Let her live her Life. She is a good Person and a very talented Singer.
Agreed, this is a Japanese targeted album for a specific age group. It seems those laying out negative comments have never lived in Japan, nor have friends who will talk to them. And, I don’t blame them. I’m 74 and really don’t like this type of music, but as far as her audience in Japan that is not for me to comment. I did spend time in Japan and much has changed from the time I was there. My granddaughter is rapidly learning Japanese and has several friends she talks who live there. She tells me the song is popular among the younger generation.
Alot of Us in the Us still love Avril Lavigne and still a beloved World Wide icon, its amazing how many walls she broke down. she will never give up her music
this girl has always been billed as some sort of counter culture icon….screw that. she has been vanilla since the beginning. she could have been more interesting if she had done ANYTHING besides bleed the world’s stock of eye liner dry. she sucks. her music sucks and id rather think about another worthless canadien import, j-beebs.
Small minds and limited hearing capability make for a poor critic.
and you suck too mr know it all
this is so stupid, 1st of all, this lady doesn’t know what she’s talking about. 2nd of all what are you talking about she always seems uncomfortable in her music videos? she is an awesome person, and an awesome singer/songwriter! and most importantly, 3rd of all i hate all of you press and stuff that go round on the internet and talk bad about people because we all know that you are to chicken to say anything like this to anyone’s face! >.< Avril Lavigne has always been, and will always be awesome! she is my idol 100% <3
Shut up.
shut the fuck up bitch she done things in her life more than you could ever do in your whole life
Totally agree ????
SHE SUCKS.. She’s an irrelevant untalented loser..
and that is just your opinion
Avril Lavigne needs US number 1 singles back. Otherwise, US has done for because US can’t stand Avril Lavigne whether the music is bratty or piano ballads. 2002 was off to a great start. But her music was declining since 2004 because music industry did not listen to Avril Lavigne in general like Under My Skin. The only exception is Girlfriend which is number 1 on Billboard Hot 100. Even streaming couldn’t help. If Avril Lavigne stopped making bratty songs and moved to rock music by 2015, then it can save the medium. She is now 30 and now is the time for her career to move to rock music on her sixth album. Let’s hope her sixth album is a rock album and not including bratty songs. She needs to make a serious and more meaningful rock album.
the writer forget about What the Hell hitting number 11
and they are making her look bad and negative comments for no apparent reason. Everyone doesnt have to have a number one, not even her influence