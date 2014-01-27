5 superheroes Josh Holloway could play besides Aquaman

#Man of Steel 2 #Gambit
and 01.27.14 5 years ago

(CBR) With most superhero casting rumors come formal denials, as has been the case with Josh Holloway and the delayed “Man of Steel” sequel. Rumors surfaced that the ex-“Lost” castaway would once again return to the water, this time in the form of Aquaman in the Superman sequel that might just be turning into a Justice League movie. But those rumors are just rumors, according to Holloway.

“It hasn”t been brought to my attention by my people,” the “Intelligence” leading man said to IGN, “so maybe they”re just floating it softly around, but that would be cool!”

Even though Holloway”s involvement in the expanding DC cinematic universe is just a rumor at this point, it got us thinking about other heroes Holloway would be perfect for.

TOPICS#Man of Steel 2#Gambit
TAGSAQUAMANBATMAN VS SUPERMANGambitGreen ArrowGuy GardnerJOSH HOLLOWAYLongshotMAN OF STEEL 2venom

