5 Things You Should Know about Kongos’ ‘Come With Me Now’

We know you”ve heard it: Kongos” “Come With Me Now” is zooming up the chart: it”s No. 1 on Billboard”s Alternative Songs chart and is the latest hit to come out of nowhere. The infectious stomp, anchored by an accordion and a deep, opening growl of a voice, sounds like nothing else on the radio right now. It”s part novelty, part metal, part dreamscape, reminiscent of Paul SImon”s “Boy in the Bubble,” and yet it”s its own thing.
Five things you should know about Kongos and “Come With Me Now”:
1. Like Kings of Leon, they are a family act. Kongos are four brothers, Johnny, Jesse, Dylan, and Daniel, whose last name really is Kongos. Though they now live in Arizona, they are from South Africa and their dad is singer/songwriter John Kongos.
2. Come With Me Now” is the fastest-climbing song by a debut act on Billboard”s Alternative Songs chart since Lorde”s “Royals”… and we all see how she”s fared. In terms of debut bands, it's the fastest-rising No. 1 since Evanescence's “Bring Me To Life” in 2003.
3. The song came out in 2012 in South Africa. The band then spent 18 months in the U.S. trying to break here to no avail, until a Denver radio station started spinning the song in January. From there, the song picked up speed. Epic Records then signed the band and put out its previously self-released album, “Lunatic.”
4. The group will make its US festival appearance at Lollapalooza in August. It has previously opened for Imagine Dragons and Airborne Toxic Event.
5. ”Come With Me Now” was influenced by Kwaito, a style of South African music that Dylan Kongos described as “a slowed-down version of house music [that has] an African flavor to it with accordion along with electronic beats,” to artistdirect.com
*Not surprisingly, Kongos cite Paul Simon as an inspiration, as well as Jackson Browne.
I think it’s great this band is finally catching on. Been a huge fan for years. There’s not a single song on their debut album that isn’t just fucking great.
They may not be aware of it but I hear a whole lot of Jack White in them
Don`t know about Jack White, but In The Music has elements of Pink Floyd about it! :-)
So up there with Kasabian, Muse, Coldplay — Love them all, but was popped like a rubberband when I heard that accordian, stomp housey-style! LUV LUV LUV the Kongos!! Thank you!!!
Absolutely, fantastic band! I love their cd, and I play it several times a day.
And it is on the final credits of Draft Day.
Thought this had a Cajun Zydeco influence, but instead was S. African…kool song!
Can anyone tell me which Kongos brother is wearing the yellow shirt in their video for “Come With Me Now”? I find him rather cute……and he also has a heck of a voice!
That’s Dylan. Johnny on accordion, Jessie on drums, and Daniel in dark blue shirt on guitar.
my daughter has it on her cell phone .I looked it up to here the full version .49 yr old I like it the sound it nice .from NH
Their first festival was Firefly in Dover DE in June. (I was there, and I saw them at Osheaga in Montreal in August too) Great Live band
Love this band and most definitely this song! Being from the deep South, Gulf Coast of Alabama, this song to me has a cajun flavor which makes me love it even more!
I live in Tempe, AZ and I have watched this band grow from small local venues to their new headining US tour. I’m happy to say that the first time I saw them was in a tiny venue the size of my living room! I’ve sold merch with their incredibly sweet mother and although I cannot count the guys as my personal friends, the 4 of them are some of the friendliest and down to earth people I have ever met. Their new fame is much deserved and I wish them nothing but the best!
Ok, my mom has this idea that this song sounds like the wolf luring Little Red Ridinghood into the woods. She asked me what it’s supposed to be about (because I’m really into fairy tales I think) but I didn’t have an answer. Does anyone know what the main idea of the song is?
I totally get that! But I think it`s more about an encounter with maybe The Devil, asking the singer to follow him! There is a line in the second verse that goes `I tried to sell my soul tonight, funny he wouldn`t even take a bite!`Hope that helps! :-)