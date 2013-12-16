5 Ways Britney Spears’ ‘Britney Jean’ went awry

Only two weeks after its Dec. 3 release, Britney Spears” eighth studio album, “Britney Jean,” will fall out of the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 this week. The only person who could possibly be happy about this is Lady Gaga, since Spears” disaster took the media”s eyes off of Momma Monster”s own poor performance with “Artpop.”
“Britney Jean” debuted at No. 4 on last week”s Billboard 200 with the lowest sales tally in the pop star”s career, barely skimming past the six figure mark at 107,000. Her last album, 2011″s “Femme Fatale,” sold 276,000 copies in its opening frame.
Here are five things that went wrong with “Britney Jean”:
*Too much build up: For months in advance of the album, Spears and her manager, Larry Rudolph, insisted that “Britney Jean” was her most personal album ever, but first single, “Work Bitch” couldn”t have been more impersonal, leading fans to question the premise. Though there were hints of her life in the lyrics, they were so veiled as to be indecipherable.
*Too Many Cooks: You can”t blame Spears for wanting to switch things up in an effort to grow: She throws aside her usual collaborators such as Dr. Luke, Max Martin, and Shellback, for a new bunch of contributors overseen by Will.i.am, the album”s executive producer; David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia”s Ingrosso and Anthony Preston. Their credentials are, of course, impeccable, but if it wasn”t broke…?
*Too little Britney: Yes, she is listed as co-writer on all 10 of songs, but that means precious little in this day and age when a superstar can demand a co-write credit for contributing a phrase or for telling the writers how she feels sad that day and then they go craft a song around that. She shouldn”t sound like a guest artist on a record that is supposed to be her most personal.
*No promotion: Other than a middle-of-the-night conclave in the desert, which was more to tout her upcoming Planet Hollywood Las Vegas residency than the new album and a few other things, there was little promotion for “Britney Jean.” E! News will air a two-hour “documentary” called “I Am Britney Jean” on Dec. 22 that covers the “Piece of Me” Vegas show and the making of the album, but that will more likely boost ticket sales than album sales.
*Britney herself: Though she seems much more stable -thankfully- than she did following her 2007 breakdown, there seems to be no there there. Yes, she gives good face and works the camera well in videos, but it just seems like she”s a facade now, kept going by a phalanx of producers, songwriters, etc… all of whom have a financial stake in continuing to prop her up. Maybe she really loves recording and performing, but it feels more like a puppet being told which way to turn and bend and sing and which camera to look into, despite the protestations from everyone that “Britney calls all the shots.”
My iTunes review of britney jean
When an artists continues to evolve, develop and grow it is commendable and inspiring. The album opens with the beautifully solemn alien. The most unique sounding song on the album – it fits it’s title. It is melodic and almost hypnotic. Followed by perfume, a personal track bout a love triangle sung with all the angst and pleading of an insecure partner, broken. The dreaming remix is hauntingly atmospheric filled with beautiful piano guitar strings and violin that delivers the chorus, dripping with emotion.
It should be easy the first of three collaborations on the album shows the versatility of britney as she captures an almost robotic stance on this song with will I am. Delivering a song that highlights that human trait to always make things more complicated, never just allowing ourselves to enjoy the simplicity of that “la-di-da” love. It’s hard club -ready synths give the song an edgy feel that worked so well for work bitch.
Tik tik boom, here britney sings in a darker richer register that gives a freshness to this urban song. The collaboration with TI feels natural and the lyrics are a statement as she sings “no more of the same thing”, which sees her venturing to more styles than ever before. Somehow with each collaboration she manages to combine her style with her collaborator so easily.
Body ache is a dance track that has such an emotive beat it’s compelling. It is almost trance-like and refreshing.
Whilst til it’s gone is lyrically so layered that it adds substance to an otherwise frothy dance club banger. One of the best tracks on the album. Passenger, my personal favorite is a song cowritten with Katy perry that could refer to a partner, a parent or even God bout handing over control and putting your faith in someone else to help you find yourself. It opens with a noisy Bollywood baseline that simplifies to a catchy melody. It is brilliantly sung with some gorgeous high notes.
Chilling with you feat. sister Jamie Lynn, is a pop vs country mashup as the two genres of both sisters mesh up well on a light and fun song. The guitar rifts in the opening sequence is just what the album needs at this point away from all the synthetic beats. it brilliantly allows for both styles to shine through.
Don’t cry in contrast is dark and haunting . The intro whistle is chilling as she sings in raw vocals. The drums add depth almost like a heartbeat. Don’t cry is both a song sung to a lost lover as well as a mantra to herself to keep it together at the most difficult part that of ending a relationship.
Brightest morning star in juxtaposition is a bright and light song dedicated to God. There is a sincerity to her vocal and it offers one of my favorite lyrics on the album: “I lift my hands and pray cos life is tough some days”.
Hold on tight is a mature ballad composed of a sad lyric bout yearning for a perfect lover, holding on to the ideal concept of love. britney has cowritten every track on this album and this song showcases how much her writing has developed over the years.
Now that I found you closes the album on a song cowritten by the script leadsman, Danny o’donoughue that is unexpected from britney. It is sung with surprising maturity and takes you on a roller-coaster of emotions as it effortlessly, moves from a pop rock ballad to a dancy country (avicci) influenced electronic masterpiece.
All in all britney Jean is a complete concept album showing a wide range of emotions and musical styles and influences. Each song is carefully crafted so that the music speaks just as much as the lyric. It is polished in its production as it is in its delivery. Highly recommended!!