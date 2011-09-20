50 Cent joins Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, Vanessa Hugdens in serial killer film

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has landed a role in the upcoming serial killer film “The Frozen Ground” starring Nicolas Cage, according to the Associated Press. The rapper will play a pimp in the fact-based movie, which centers on the police investigation surrounding notorious Alaska serial murdererer Robert Hansen, who confessed to killing 17 prostitutes during a three-year reign of terror in the early 1980s. He is suspected of murdering up to three more.

“The Frozen Ground” stars Cage as an Alaska State Trooper investigating the murders, with John Cusack portraying Hansen and ex-“High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens playing a young victim who escapes the killer’s clutches. Director Scott Walker, who also wrote the scipt, will make his feature-length debut with the film. Production is expected to begin in Anchorage next month.

Best known for his musical output, 50 Cent has managed to carve out a fairly prolific, mostly direct-to-DVD acting career since his debut in the 2005 autobiographical film “Get Ride or Die Tryin'”, with recent efforts including “Setup” opposite Bruce Willis and “Gun” co-starring Val Kilmer. His fifth studio album, tentatively titled “Black Magic”, has yet to receive a release date from Interscope.

Robert Hansen is currently serving a life sentence at the Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward, Alaska.