50 Cent blows up the web with two new tracks

Hip-hoppers get a double-dose of 50 Cent today, as two new tracks from the rapper have just been released: synth-heavy “The Enforcer”, which is featured on the soundtrack for upcoming Hugh Jackman film “Real Steel”, and “Love, Hate, Love”, the latest offering from his charitable Street King energy drink series.

To start off, “The Enforcer”. Produced by indie hip-hop duo The Cataracs, the track is a stuttering, electronica-influenced piece clearly designed to get bodies moving on the dance floor. “Who wanna play with the Enforcer?” he asks at one point over an insistent rim knock beat. Not me, 50. Now go on and “mash” somebody else.

Listen to the track below:

The second song, “Love, Hate, Love”, shows a more classic side of the multi-platinum rapper, with the track also reportedly functioning as a diss aimed at not one, not two, but three of his contemporaries: Lil Wayne, The Game and Young Buck. That’s right, get your anger out, Fiddy. It’s healthy. Just please, keep your glocks at home.

It was also confirmed today via HipHopNMore that 50 just completed production on the music video for the first single from his upcoming fifth studio album, which has yet to receive a release date from Interscope. The video for the single, entitled “Girls Go Wild”, was directed by Colin Tilley. The track features fellow rapper Jeremih.

“Real Steel” hits theaters next Friday, October 7th. You can read Drew’s review of the film here.