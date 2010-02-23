50 Cent dropping 65 pounds for ‘Things Fall Apart’ film

02.23.10 8 years ago

We”ll have what”s he”s having. Soon folks will be following the 50 Cent diet. The rapper is channeling his inner Christian Bale as he gets ready to drop a whopping 65 pounds for his role in “Things Fall Apart.” As you may recall, Bale dropped an astonishing amount of weight for “The Machinest.”

In the film, produced by the rapper”s Cheetah Vision Films, 50 will play a high school football player who gets cancer, according to The Boombox. Hmmm, 50 is 34 years old, so we wonder if the word “former” is missing before “high school football player.” If not, he”s practically as old as the kids from the original cast of “Beverly Hills, 90210.”
 
In related news, if you”re wondering why Jennifer Hudson looks so smoking hot lately, it”s because she”s lost 56 pounds in preparation to play Winnie Mandela in a biopic about the former wife of South African leader Nelson Mandela. The Boombox reports that the Oscar-winning actress/singer has basically been exercising and eating right. The formula is never going to change, folks.

