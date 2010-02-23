50 Cent dropping 65 pounds for ‘Things Fall Apart’ film

We”ll have what”s he”s having. Soon folks will be following the 50 Cent diet. The rapper is channeling his inner Christian Bale as he gets ready to drop a whopping 65 pounds for his role in “Things Fall Apart.” As you may recall, Bale dropped an astonishing amount of weight for “The Machinest.”



In the film, produced by the rapper”s Cheetah Vision Films, 50 will play a high school football player who gets cancer, according to The Boombox . Hmmm, 50 is 34 years old, so we wonder if the word “former” is missing before “high school football player.” If not, he”s practically as old as the kids from the original cast of “Beverly Hills, 90210.”