50 Cent sued over sex tape

NEW YORK (AP) – A Florida woman has sued rapper 50 Cent in New York City, claiming he unlawfully distributed her homemade sex video over the Internet after editing himself into it as a wig-wearing narrator.

Lastonia Leviston filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in Manhattan claiming unauthorized use of her name or image and emotional distress caused by the public release of a video she made with a lover in 2008.

The lawsuit claims 50 Cent posted the video on his Web site last year after blurring out the lover’s face. It also claims the rapper appears in the video wearing a wig and robe and can be heard narrating throughout.

The rapper’s real name is Curtis Jackson. His lawyer hasn’t responded to a phone message seeking comment.

