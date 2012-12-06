55th Grammy Awards nominations Winners and Losers

The Grammys spread out the love this year with six artists sharing the biggest number of nods for the 2013 ceremony. Frank Ocean, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Mumford & Sons, fun. and the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach each earned six nods; Miguel, the Black Keys and Chick Corea got five; Jeff Bhasker, mastering engineer Bob Ludwig and Nas scored four.

But where are the women? What happened to One Direction, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj?

Some people win, some people lose and some people are just destined for a mixed reception (cough Chris Brown cough). Check out some of the surprises and snubs on this year’s list of winners and losers for the 55th annual Grammy Awards nominations.