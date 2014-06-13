6 things you need to know about new hitmakers Magic! and Nico & Vinz

Iggy Azalea isn”t the only newcomer crashing into the Top10. Seemingly out of nowhere two brand new acts, Magic! and Nico & Vinz have landed in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their debut U.S. singles and are causing even a bigger stir on Shazam USA Top 100 Tags Chart, where they are No. 1 and 2, and on iTunes Singles chart, which they have also topped.

Here”s what you need to know right now about Magic! and their pop/reggae smash “Rude,” and Nico & Vinz”s breakthrough hit, “Am I Wrong.”

Six things you need to know about Magic!:

*The quartet, led by frontman Nasri, is based in Los Angeles now, but the members are from Toronto.

*The band, who shares management with Pitbull, will release its full-length debut, “Don”t Kill The Magic” on July 1.

*The video for “Rude” has already been viewed more than 16 million times on YouTube.

*The song”s theme-of his girlfriend”s father turning him down when he asked for his girlfriend”s hand in marriage- came to Nasri: “I had this picture in my head of a guy asking a father for his marriage blessing and getting rejected.”

*Magic! is featured on Shakira”s current self-titled album on the track, “Cut Me Deep,” and is also on the “One Love, One Rhythm: The Official 2014 FIFA World Cup” compilation with the song “This Is Our Time (Agora e a nossa hora)”

*When he”s not in Magic!, Nasri is one half of the writing and production team, The Messengers, who have worked with Christina Aguilera, Pitbull, Justin Bieber and Chris Brown. Nasri won a Grammy for Best R&B Album for his work onBrown”s “F.A.M.E.”

Six Things You Need To Know About Nico & Vinz

*The Norwegian duo is Nico Sereba and Vincent Dery and were formerly known as Envy.

*The pair filmed the video for the lilting, world-music oriented “Am I Wrong” in Botswana and the clip has garnered more than 19 million page views.

* “Am I Wrong” reached No. 2 in Norway.

*Though they are from Norway, they consider themselves Afro-Norwegian with the music of their Ivory Coast and Ghanian backgrounds finding its way into their songs.

*They”ve been performing together since 2009.

“Am I Wrong” is about following your gut. “It is our hope that people who are asking ‘Should I go the safest way that everybody says I should go, even though my gut says to go where my true happiness lies?” to be happy…to follow their heart,” says Nico.

Are you a fan of “Am I Wrong” and “Rude?”