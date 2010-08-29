62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Winners

The 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were presented on Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Nokia Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

This list will be updated throughout the evening as the trophies are presented.

Your Emmy winners…

WRITING

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan, “Glee” – “Pilot”

Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, “Modern Family” – “Pilot” – WINNER

Greg Daniels, Mindy Kaling – “The Office” – “Niagra”

Matt Hubbard, “30 Rock” – “Anna Howard Shaw Day”

Tina Fey, Kay Cannon, “30 Rock” – “Lee Marvin Vs. Derek Jeter”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Rolin Jones, “Friday Night Lights” – “The Son”

Michelle King, Robert King, “The Good Wife” – “Pilot”

Damon Lindelof, Carlton Cuse, “Lost” – “The End”

Matthew Weiner, Robin Veith, “Mad Men” – “Guy Walks Into An Advertising Agency”

Matthew Weiner, Erin Levy, “Mad Men” – “Shut The Door. Have A Seat” – WINNER

Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special

Michelle Ashford, Robert Schenkkan, “The Pacific” – “Part Eight”

Bruce C. McKenna, Robert Schenkkan, “The Pacific” – “Part Ten”

Peter Morgan, “The Special Relationship”

Christopher Monger, William Merritt Johnson, “Temple Grandin”

Adam Mazer, “You Don”t Know Jack” – WINNER

DIRECTING

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Ryan Murphy, “Glee” – “Pilot – Director”s Cut” – WINNER

Paris Barclay, “Glee” – “Wheels”

Jason Winer, “Modern Family” – “Pilot”

Allen Coulter, “Nurse Jackie” – “Pilot”

Don Scardino, “30 Rock” – “I Do Do”

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Michelle MacLaren, “Breaking Bad” – “One Minute”

Steve Shill, “Dexter” – “The Getaway” – WINNER

Jack Bender, “Lost” – “The End”

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Mad Men” – “Guy Walks Into An Advertising Agency”

Agnieszka Holland, “Treme” – “Do You Know What It Means (Pilot)”

Outstanding Directing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special

Bob Balaban, “Georgia O”Keeffe”

David Nutter, Jeremy Podeswa, “The Pacific” – “Part Eight”

Tim Van Patten, “The Pacific” – “Part Nine”

Mick Jackson, “Temple Grandin” – WINNER

Barry Levinson, “You Don”t Know Jack”

ACTING

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie

Kathy Bates, “Alice”

Julia Ormond, “Temple Grandin” – WINNER

Catherine O’Hara, “Temple Grandin”

Brenda Vaccaro, “You Don”t Know Jack”

Susan Sarandon, “You Don”t Know Jack”

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie

Michael Gambon, “Emma”

Patrick Stewart, “Hamlet”

Jonathan Pryce, “Return To Cranford”

David Strathairn, “Temple Grandin” – WINNER

John Goodman, “You Don”t Know Jack”

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Chris Colfer, “Glee”

Neil Patrick Harris, “How I Met Your Mother”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family”

Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”- WINNER

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Jon Cryer, “Two and a Half Men”

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Jane Lynch, “Glee”- WINNER

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Jane Krakowski, “30 Rock”

Holland Taylor, “Two and a Half Men”

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad” – WINNER

Martin Short, “Damages”

Terry O’Quinn, “Lost”

Michael Emerson, “Lost”

John Slattery, “Mad Men”

Andre Braugher, “Men of a Certain Age”

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Sharon Gless, “Burn Notice”

Rose Byrne, “Damages”

Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife” – WINNER

Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife”

Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men”

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Kyra Sedgwick, “The Closer” – WINNER

Glenn Close, “Damages”

Connie Britton, “Friday Night Lights”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife,”

Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

January Jones, “Mad Men”

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” – WINNER

Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”

Kyle Chandler, “Friday Night Lights”

Hugh Laurie, “House”

Matthew Fox, “Lost”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”- WINNER

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Matthew Morrison, “Glee”

Tony Shalhoub, “Monk”

Steve Carell, “The Office”

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Lea Michele, “Glee”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “The New Adventures of Old Christine”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie” – WINNER

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Toni Collette, “The United States of Tara”

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Mini-Series or Movie

Maggie Smith, “Capturing Mary”

Joan Allen, “Georgia O”Keeffe”

Dame Judi Dench, “Return to Cranford”

Hope Davis, “The Special Relationship”

Claire Danes, “Temple Grandin”- WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Mini-Series or Movie

Jeff Bridges, “A Dog Year”

Ian McKellen, “The Prisoner”

Michael Sheen, “The Special Relationship”

Dennis Quaid, “The Special Relationship”

Al Pacino, “You Don’t Know Jack” – WINNER

SERIES AWARDS

Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Series

“The Colbert Report”

“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” – WINNER

“Real Time With Bill Maher”

“Saturday Night Live”

“The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien”

Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Special

“Bill Maher ‘…But I’m Not Wrong'”

“Hope For Haiti Now”

“The Kennedy Center Honors” – WINNER

“Robin Williams: Weapons Of Self Destruction”

“The 25th Anniversary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Concert”

“Wanda Sykes: I’ma Be Me.”

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

“The Amazing Race”

“American Idol”

“Dancing With The Stars”

“Project Runway”

“Top Chef” – WINNER

Outstanding Miniseries

“The Pacific,” HBO – WINNER

“Return To Cranford,” PBS

Outstanding Made For Television Movie

“Endgame,” PBS

“Georgia O’Keeffe,” Lifetime

“Moonshot,” History

“The Special Relationship,” HBO

“Temple Grandin,” HBO – WINNER

“You Don’t Know Jack,” HBO

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” HBO

“Glee,” FOX

“Modern Family,” ABC – WINNER

“Nurse Jackie,” Showtime

“The Office,” NBC

“30 Rock,” NBC

Outstanding Drama Series

“Breaking Bad,” AMC

“Dexter,” Showtime

“The Good Wife,” CBS

“Lost,” ABC

“Mad Men,” AMC – WINNER

“True Blood,” HBO