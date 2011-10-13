63 countries enter the competition for the 2012 Foreign Language Academy Award

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that 63 countries have entered potential nominees for the foreign language Oscar that will be handed out at the 84th Academy Awards this February.

The Foreign Language Committee will review all the submissions and vote for the five nominees that will be announced on Tues., Jan. 24, 2012 at 5:30 AM PT.

The film’s that appear to be the primary frontrunners include “A Separation” (Iran), “Where Do We Go Now?” (Lebanon), “Happy, Happy” (Norway), “Le Havre” (Finland), “In Darkness” (Poland), “Monsieur Lazhar” (Canada) and “The Flowers of War” (China). In Contention’s Guy Lodge has done a superb job of covering the field over the past few weeks and you can read his latest commentary here.

The official submissions are:

Albania, “Amnesty,” Bujar Alimani, director;

Argentina, “Aballay,” Fernando Spiner, director;

Austria, “Breathing,” Karl Markovics, director;

Belgium, “Bullhead,” Michael R. Roskam, director;

Bosnia and Herzegovina,”Belvedere,” Ahmed Imamovic, director;

Brazil, “Elite Squad: The Enemy Within,” José Padilha, director;

Bulgaria, “Tilt,” Viktor Chouchkov, Jr., director;

Canada, “Monsieur Lazhar,” Philippe Falardeau, director;

Chile, “Violeta Went to Heaven,” Andrés Wood, director;

China, “The Flowers of War,” Zhang Yimou, director;

Colombia, “The Colors of the Mountain,” Carlos César Arbeláez, director;

Croatia, “72 Days,” Danilo Serbedzija, director;

Cuba, “Havanastation,” Ian Padrón, director;

Czech Republic,”Alois Nebel,” Tomás Lunák, director;

Denmark, “Superclásico,” Ole Christian Madsen, director;

Dominican Republic,”Love Child,” Leticia Tonos, director;

Egypt, “Lust,” Khaled el Hagar, director;

Estonia, “Letters to Angel,” Sulev Keedus, director;

Finland, “Le Havre,” Aki Kaurismäki, director;

France, “Declaration of War,” Valérie Donzelli, director;

Georgia, “Chantrapas,” Otar Iosseliani, director;

Germany, “Pina,” Wim Wenders, director;

Greece, “Attenberg,” Athina Rachel Tsangari, director;

Hong Kong,”A Simple Life,” Ann Hui, director;

Hungary, “The Turin Horse,” Béela Tarr, director;

Iceland, “Volcano,” Rúnar Rúnarsson, director;

India, “Abu, Son of Adam,” Salim Ahamed, director;

Indonesia, “Under the Protection of Ka’Bah,” Hanny R. Saputra, director;

Iran, “A Separation,” Asghar Farhadi, director;

Ireland, “As If I Am Not There,” Juanita Wilson, director;

Israel, “Footnote,” Joseph Cedar, director;

Italy, “Terraferma,” Emanuele Crialese, director;

Japan, “Postcard,” Kaneto Shindo, director;

Kazakhstan, “Returning to the ‘A,”” Egor Mikhalkov-Konchalovsky, director;

Lebanon, “Where Do We Go Now?” Nadine Labaki, director;

Lithuania, “Back to Your Arms,” Kristijonas Vildziunas, director;

Macedonia, “Punk Is Not Dead,” Vladimir Blazevski, director;

Mexico, “Miss Bala,” Gerardo Naranjo, director;

Morocco, “Omar Killed Me,” Roschdy Zem, director;

Netherlands, “Sonny Boy,” Maria Peters, director;

New Zealand,”The Orator,” Tusi Tamasese, director;

Norway, “Happy, Happy,” Anne Sewitsky, director;

Peru, “October,” Diego Vega and Daniel Vega, directors;

Philippines, “The Woman in the Septic Tank,” Marlon N. Rivera, director;

Poland, “In Darkness,” Agnieszka Holland, director;

Portugal, “José and Pilar,” Miguel Gonçalves Mendes, director;

Romania, “Morgen,” Marian Crisan, director;

Russia, “Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel,” Nikita Mikhalkov, director;

Serbia, “Montevideo: Taste of a Dream,” Dragan Bjelogrli?, director;

Singapore, “Tatsumi,” Eric Khoo, director;

Slovak Republic,”Gypsy,” Martin Sulík, director;

South Africa,”Beauty,” Oliver Hermanus, director;

South Korea,”The Front Line,” Jang Hun, director;

Spain, “Black Bread,” Agusti Villaronga, director;

Sweden, “Beyond,” Pernilla August, director;

Switzerland, “Summer Games,” Rolando Colla, director;

Taiwan, “Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale,” Wei Te-sheng, director;

Thailand, “Kon Khon,” Sarunyu Wongkrachang, director;

Turkey, “Once upon a Time in Anatolia,” Nuri Bilge Ceylan, director;

United Kingdom,”Patagonia,” Marc Evans, director;

Uruguay, “The Silent House,” Gustavo Hernández, director;

Venezuela, “Rumble of the Stones,” Alejandro Bellame Palacios, director;

Vietnam, “The Prince and the Pagoda Boy,” Luu Trong Ninh, director.