65th Primetime Emmy Awards Winners – complete list

The 65th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Sunday, September 22, 2013 at the Nokia Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Here’s a complete list of all the nominees and winners.

For all the winners from the 2013 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, click here.

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Bryan Cranston as Walter White

Downton Abbey • PBS • A Carnival / Masterpiece Co-Production

Hugh Bonneville as Robert, Earl of Grantham

Homeland • Showtime

Damian Lewis as Nicholas Brody

House Of Cards • Netflix

Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Jon Hamm as Don Draper

The Newsroom • HBO

Jeff Daniels as Will McAvoy – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Bates Motel • A&E

Vera Farmiga as Norma Bates

Downton Abbey • PBS

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley

Homeland • Showtime

Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison – WINNER

House Of Cards • Netflix

Robin Wright as Claire Underwood

Mad Men • AMC

Nashville • ABC • Lionsgate Television in association with ABC Studios

Connie Britton as Rayna James

Scandal • ABC • ABC Studios

Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie

Behind The Candelabra • HBO

Michael Douglas as Liberace – WINNER

Behind The Candelabra • HBO

Matt Damon as Scott Thorson

The Girl • HBO

Toby Jones as Alfred Hitchcock

Parade’s End • HBO

Benedict Cumberbatch as Christopher Tietjens

Phil Spector • HBO

Al Pacino as Phil Spector

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie

American Horror Story: Asylum • FX Networks

Jessica Lange as Sister Jude Martin

The Big C: Hereafter • Showtime

Laura Linney as Cathy Jamison – WINNER

Phil Spector • HBO

Helen Mirren as Linda Kenney Baden

Political Animals • USA

Sigourney Weaver as Elaine Barrish Hammond

Top Of The Lake • Sundance Channel

Elisabeth Moss as Robin

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Arrested Development • Netflix

Jason Bateman as Michael Bluth

The Big Bang Theory • CBS

Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper – WINNER

Episodes • Showtime

Matt LeBlanc as Matt LeBlanc

House Of Lies • Showtime

Don Cheadle as Marty Kaan

Louie • FX Networks

Louis C.K. as Louie

30 Rock • NBC

Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Enlightened • HBO

Laura Dern as Amy

Girls • HBO

Lena Dunham as Hannah Horvath

Nurse Jackie • Showtime

Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton

Parks And Recreation • NBC

Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope

30 Rock • NBC

Tina Fey as Liz Lemon

Veep • HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer – WINNER

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race • CBS

Dancing With The Stars • ABC

Project Runway • Lifetime

So You Think You Can Dance • FOX

Top Chef • Bravo

The Voice • NBC – WINNER

Outstanding Variety Series

The Colbert Report • Comedy Central – WINNER

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live • ABC

Late Night With Jimmy Fallon • NBC

Real Time With Bill Maher • HBO

Saturday Night Live • NBC

Outstanding Miniseries Or Movie

American Horror Story: Asylum • FX Networks

Behind The Candelabra • HBO – WINNER

The Bible • HISTORY

Phil Spector • HBO

Political Animals • USA

Top Of The Lake • Sundance Channel

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory • CBS

Girls • HBO

Louie • FX Networks

Modern Family • ABC – WINNER

30 Rock • NBC

Veep • HBO

Outstanding Drama Series

Breaking Bad • AMC – WINNER

Downton Abbey • PBS

Game Of Thrones • HBO

Homeland • Showtime

House Of Cards • Netflix

Mad Men • AMC

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Boardwalk Empire • HBO

Bobby Cannavale as Gyp Rosetti – WINNER

Breaking Bad • AMC

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut

Breaking Bad • AMC

Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman

Downton Abbey • PBS

Jim Carter as Mr. Carson

Game Of Thrones • HBO

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Homeland • Showtime

Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Breaking Bad • AMC

Anna Gunn as Skyler White – WINNER

Downton Abbey • PBS

Maggie Smith as Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham

Game Of Thrones • HBO

Television and Generator Productions in association with HBO Entertainment

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

The Good Wife • CBS

Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart

Homeland • Showtime

Morena Baccarin as Jessica Brody

Mad Men • AMC

Christina Hendricks as Joan Harris



Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Breaking Bad • Dead Freight • AMC

George Mastras, Written by

Breaking Bad • Say My Name • AMC

Thomas Schnauz, Written by

Downton Abbey • Episode 4 • PBS

Julian Fellowes, Written by

Game Of Thrones • The Rains Of Castamere • HBO

David Benioff, Written by

D.B. Weiss, Written by

Homeland • Q&A • Showtime

Henry Bromell, Written by – WINNER



Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Boardwalk Empire • Margate Sands • HBO

Tim Van Patten, Directed by

Breaking Bad • Gliding Over All • AMC

Michelle MacLaren, Directed by

Downton Abbey • Episode 4 • PBS

Jeremy Webb, Directed by

Homeland • Q&A • Showtime

Lesli Linka Glatter, Directed by

House Of Cards • Chapter 1 • Netflix

David Fincher, Directed by – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Girls • HBO

Adam Driver as Adam Sackler

Modern Family • ABC

Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett

Modern Family • ABC

Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett

Modern Family • ABC

Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy

Saturday Night Live • NBC

Bill Hader as Various characters

Veep • HBO

Tony Hale as Gary Walsh – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory • CBS

Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler

Glee • FOX

Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester

Modern Family • ABC

Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett

Modern Family • ABC

Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy

Nurse Jackie • Showtime

Merritt Wever as Zoey Barkow – WINNER

30 Rock • NBC

Jane Krakowski as Jenna Maroney

Veep • HBO

Anna Chlumsky as Amy Brookheimer

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Episodes • Episode 209 • Showtime

Jeffrey Klarik, Written by

Louie • Daddy’s Girlfriend (Part 1) • FX Networks

Louis C.K., Story & Teleplay by

Pamela Adlon, Story by

The Office • Finale • NBC

Greg Daniels, Written by

30 Rock • Hogcock! • NBC

Jack Burditt, Written by

Robert Carlock, Written by

30 Rock • Last Lunch • NBC

Tina Fey, Written by

Tracey Wigfield, Written by – WINNER



Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Girls • On All Fours • HBO

Lena Dunham, Directed by

Glee • Diva • FOX

Paris Barclay, Directed by

Louie • New Year’s Eve • FX Networks

Louis C.K., Directed by

Modern Family • Arrested • ABC

Gail Mancuso, Directed by – WINNER

30 Rock • Hogcock! / Last Lunch • NBC

Beth McCarthy-Miller, Directed by



Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie

American Horror Story: Asylum • FX Networks

James Cromwell as Dr. Arthur Arden – WINNER

American Horror Story: Asylum • FX Networks

Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Thredson

Behind The Candelabra • HBO

Scott Bakula as Bob Black

The Big C: Hereafter • Showtime

John Benjamin Hickey as Sean

Top Of The Lake • Sundance Channel

Peter Mullan as Matt

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie

American Horror Story: Asylum

Sarah Paulson as Lana Winters

The Girl • HBO

Imelda Staunton as Alma Hitchcock

Political Animals • USA

Ellen Burstyn as Margaret Barrish Worthington – WINNER



Restless • Sundance Channel

Charlotte Rampling as Sally Gilmartin

Steel Magnolias • Lifetime

Alfre Woodard as Ouiser

Outstanding Writing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special

Behind The Candelabra

Richard LaGravenese, Written by

The Hour • BBC America

Abi Morgan, Written by – WINNER

Parade’s End • HBO

Tom Stoppard, Written by

Phil Spector • HBO

David Mamet, Written by

Top Of The Lake • Sundance Channel

Jane Campion, Written by

Gerard Lee, Written by

Outstanding Directing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special

Behind The Candelabra • HBO



Steven Soderbergh, Directed by – WINNER

The Girl • HBO

Julian Jarrold, Directed by

Phil Spector • HBO David Mamet, Directed by

Ring Of Fire • Lifetime

Allison Anders, Directed by

Top Of The Lake • Part 5 • Sundance Channel

Jane Campion, Directed by

Garth Davis, Directed by



Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Colbert Report • Comedy Central – WINNER

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live • ABC

Portlandia • IFC

Real Time With Bill Maher • HBO

Saturday Night Live • NBC

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

The Colbert Report • Episode 8131 • Comedy Central

James Hoskinson, Directed by

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Episode 17153 • Comedy Central

Chuck O’Neil, Directed by

Jimmy Kimmel Live • Episode 13-1810 • ABC

Andy Fisher, Directed by

Late Show With David Letterman • Episode 3749 • CBS

Jerry Foley, Directed by

Portlandia • Alexandra • IFC

Jonathan Krisel, Directed by



Saturday Night Live • Host: Justin Timberlake • NBC

Don Roy King, Directed by – WINNER

Outstanding Choreography

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Heart Cry / Stars • ABC

Allison Holker, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Hey Pachuco / Para Los Rumberos / Walking On Air • ABC

Derek Hough, Choreographer – WINNER

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel (Live From Lincoln Center) • PBS

Warren Carlyle, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Possibly Maybe / Turning Page / Sail • FOX

Sonya Tayeh, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: The Power Of Love / Wild Horses • FOX

Mandy Jo Moore, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Call Of The Wild (Circle Of Life) / Love Cats / Beautiful People • FOX

Napoleon Dumo, Choreographer

Tabitha Dumo, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Where The Light Gets In / Without You / Unchained Melody • FOX

Travis Wall, Choreographer