65th Primetime Emmy Awards Winners – complete list

09.22.13 5 years ago

The 65th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Sunday, September 22, 2013 at the Nokia Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Here’s a complete list of all the nominees and winners. 

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Bryan Cranston as Walter White

Downton Abbey • PBS • A Carnival / Masterpiece Co-Production
Hugh Bonneville as Robert, Earl of Grantham

Homeland • Showtime
Damian Lewis as Nicholas Brody

House Of Cards • Netflix
Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Jon Hamm as Don Draper

The Newsroom • HBO
Jeff Daniels as Will McAvoy – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Bates Motel • A&E
Vera Farmiga as Norma Bates

Downton Abbey • PBS
Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley

Homeland • Showtime
Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison – WINNER

House Of Cards • Netflix
Robin Wright as Claire Underwood

Mad Men • AMC
Nashville • ABC • Lionsgate Television in association with ABC Studios
Connie Britton as Rayna James

Scandal • ABC • ABC Studios
Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie
Behind The Candelabra • HBO
Michael Douglas as Liberace – WINNER

Behind The Candelabra • HBO
Matt Damon as Scott Thorson

The Girl • HBO
Toby Jones as Alfred Hitchcock

Parade’s End • HBO
Benedict Cumberbatch as Christopher Tietjens

Phil Spector • HBO
Al Pacino as Phil Spector

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum • FX Networks
Jessica Lange as Sister Jude Martin

The Big C: Hereafter • Showtime
Laura Linney as Cathy Jamison – WINNER

Phil Spector • HBO
Helen Mirren as Linda Kenney Baden

Political Animals • USA
Sigourney Weaver as Elaine Barrish Hammond

Top Of The Lake • Sundance Channel
Elisabeth Moss as Robin

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Arrested Development • Netflix
Jason Bateman as Michael Bluth

The Big Bang Theory • CBS
Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper – WINNER

Episodes • Showtime
Matt LeBlanc as Matt LeBlanc

House Of Lies • Showtime
Don Cheadle as Marty Kaan

Louie • FX Networks
Louis C.K. as Louie

30 Rock • NBC
Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Enlightened • HBO
Laura Dern as Amy

Girls • HBO
Lena Dunham as Hannah Horvath

Nurse Jackie • Showtime
Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton

Parks And Recreation • NBC
Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope

30 Rock • NBC
Tina Fey as Liz Lemon

Veep • HBO
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer – WINNER

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race • CBS
Dancing With The Stars • ABC
Project Runway • Lifetime
So You Think You Can Dance • FOX
Top Chef • Bravo
The Voice • NBC – WINNER

Outstanding Variety Series
The Colbert Report • Comedy Central – WINNER
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Comedy Central
Jimmy Kimmel Live • ABC
Late Night With Jimmy Fallon • NBC
Real Time With Bill Maher • HBO
Saturday Night Live • NBC

Outstanding Miniseries Or Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum • FX Networks
Behind The Candelabra • HBO – WINNER
The Bible • HISTORY
Phil Spector • HBO
Political Animals • USA
Top Of The Lake • Sundance Channel

Outstanding Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • CBS
Girls • HBO
Louie • FX Networks
Modern Family • ABC – WINNER
30 Rock • NBC
Veep • HBO

Outstanding Drama Series
Breaking Bad • AMC – WINNER
Downton Abbey • PBS
Game Of Thrones • HBO
Homeland • Showtime
House Of Cards • Netflix
Mad Men • AMC

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Boardwalk Empire • HBO
Bobby Cannavale as Gyp Rosetti – WINNER

Breaking Bad • AMC
Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut

Breaking Bad • AMC
Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman

Downton Abbey • PBS
Jim Carter as Mr. Carson

Game Of Thrones • HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Homeland • Showtime
Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • AMC
Anna Gunn as Skyler White – WINNER

Downton Abbey • PBS
Maggie Smith as Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham

Game Of Thrones • HBO
Television and Generator Productions in association with HBO Entertainment
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

The Good Wife • CBS
Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart

Homeland • Showtime
Morena Baccarin as Jessica Brody

Mad Men • AMC
Christina Hendricks as Joan Harris


Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • Dead Freight • AMC
George Mastras, Written by

Breaking Bad • Say My Name • AMC
Thomas Schnauz, Written by

Downton Abbey • Episode 4 • PBS
Julian Fellowes, Written by

Game Of Thrones • The Rains Of Castamere • HBO
David Benioff, Written by
D.B. Weiss, Written by

Homeland • Q&A • Showtime
Henry Bromell, Written by – WINNER

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Boardwalk Empire • Margate Sands • HBO
Tim Van Patten, Directed by

Breaking Bad • Gliding Over All • AMC
Michelle MacLaren, Directed by

Downton Abbey • Episode 4 • PBS
Jeremy Webb, Directed by

Homeland • Q&A • Showtime
Lesli Linka Glatter, Directed by

House Of Cards • Chapter 1 • Netflix
David Fincher, Directed by – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Girls • HBO
Adam Driver as Adam Sackler

Modern Family • ABC
Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett

Modern Family • ABC
Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett

Modern Family • ABC
Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy

Saturday Night Live • NBC
Bill Hader as Various characters

Veep • HBO
Tony Hale as Gary Walsh – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • CBS
Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler

Glee • FOX
Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester

Modern Family • ABC
Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett

Modern Family • ABC
Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy

Nurse Jackie • Showtime
Merritt Wever as Zoey Barkow  – WINNER

30 Rock • NBC
Jane Krakowski as Jenna Maroney

Veep • HBO
Anna Chlumsky as Amy Brookheimer

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Episodes • Episode 209 • Showtime
Jeffrey Klarik, Written by

Louie • Daddy’s Girlfriend (Part 1) • FX Networks
Louis C.K., Story & Teleplay by
Pamela Adlon, Story by

The Office • Finale • NBC
Greg Daniels, Written by

30 Rock • Hogcock! • NBC
Jack Burditt, Written by
Robert Carlock, Written by

30 Rock • Last Lunch • NBC
Tina Fey, Written by
Tracey Wigfield, Written by – WINNER

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Girls • On All Fours • HBO
Lena Dunham, Directed by

Glee • Diva • FOX
Paris Barclay, Directed by

Louie • New Year’s Eve • FX Networks
Louis C.K., Directed by

Modern Family • Arrested • ABC
Gail Mancuso, Directed by – WINNER

30 Rock • Hogcock! / Last Lunch • NBC
Beth McCarthy-Miller, Directed by

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum • FX Networks
James Cromwell as Dr. Arthur Arden – WINNER

American Horror Story: Asylum • FX Networks
Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Thredson

Behind The Candelabra • HBO
Scott Bakula as Bob Black

The Big C: Hereafter • Showtime
John Benjamin Hickey as Sean

Top Of The Lake • Sundance Channel
Peter Mullan as Matt

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum
Sarah Paulson as Lana Winters

The Girl • HBO
Imelda Staunton as Alma Hitchcock

Political Animals • USA
Ellen Burstyn as Margaret Barrish Worthington – WINNER

Restless • Sundance Channel
Charlotte Rampling as Sally Gilmartin

Steel Magnolias • Lifetime
Alfre Woodard as Ouiser

Outstanding Writing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special
Behind The Candelabra
Richard LaGravenese, Written by

The Hour • BBC America
Abi Morgan, Written by – WINNER

Parade’s End • HBO
Tom Stoppard, Written by

Phil Spector • HBO
David Mamet, Written by

Top Of The Lake • Sundance Channel
Jane Campion, Written by
Gerard Lee, Written by

Outstanding Directing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special
Behind The Candelabra • HBO

Steven Soderbergh, Directed by – WINNER

The Girl • HBO
Julian Jarrold, Directed by

Phil Spector • HBO David Mamet, Directed by

Ring Of Fire • Lifetime
Allison Anders, Directed by

Top Of The Lake • Part 5 • Sundance Channel
Jane Campion, Directed by
Garth Davis, Directed by
 

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Colbert Report • Comedy Central – WINNER
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Comedy Central
Jimmy Kimmel Live • ABC
Portlandia • IFC
Real Time With Bill Maher • HBO
Saturday Night Live • NBC

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
The Colbert Report • Episode 8131 • Comedy Central
James Hoskinson, Directed by

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Episode 17153 • Comedy Central
Chuck O’Neil, Directed by

Jimmy Kimmel Live • Episode 13-1810 • ABC
Andy Fisher, Directed by

Late Show With David Letterman • Episode 3749 • CBS
Jerry Foley, Directed by

Portlandia • Alexandra • IFC
Jonathan Krisel, Directed by

Saturday Night Live • Host: Justin Timberlake • NBC
Don Roy King, Directed by – WINNER

Outstanding Choreography
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Heart Cry / Stars • ABC
Allison Holker, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Hey Pachuco / Para Los Rumberos / Walking On Air • ABC
Derek Hough, Choreographer – WINNER

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel (Live From Lincoln Center) • PBS
Warren Carlyle, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Possibly Maybe / Turning Page / Sail • FOX
Sonya Tayeh, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: The Power Of Love / Wild Horses • FOX
Mandy Jo Moore, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Call Of The Wild (Circle Of Life) / Love Cats / Beautiful People • FOX
Napoleon Dumo, Choreographer
Tabitha Dumo, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Where The Light Gets In / Without You / Unchained Melody • FOX
Travis Wall, Choreographer

 

TAGSEMMY AWARDSEmmys 2013PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDSWinners List

