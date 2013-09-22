65th Primetime Emmy Awards Winners – complete list

The 65th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Sunday, September 22, 2013 at the Nokia Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Here’s a complete list of all the nominees and winners.
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Bryan Cranston as Walter White
Downton Abbey • PBS • A Carnival / Masterpiece Co-Production
Hugh Bonneville as Robert, Earl of Grantham
Homeland • Showtime
Damian Lewis as Nicholas Brody
House Of Cards • Netflix
Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Jon Hamm as Don Draper
The Newsroom • HBO
Jeff Daniels as Will McAvoy – WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Bates Motel • A&E
Vera Farmiga as Norma Bates
Downton Abbey • PBS
Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley
Homeland • Showtime
Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison – WINNER
House Of Cards • Netflix
Robin Wright as Claire Underwood
Mad Men • AMC
Nashville • ABC • Lionsgate Television in association with ABC Studios
Connie Britton as Rayna James
Scandal • ABC • ABC Studios
Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie
Behind The Candelabra • HBO
Michael Douglas as Liberace – WINNER
Behind The Candelabra • HBO
Matt Damon as Scott Thorson
The Girl • HBO
Toby Jones as Alfred Hitchcock
Parade’s End • HBO
Benedict Cumberbatch as Christopher Tietjens
Phil Spector • HBO
Al Pacino as Phil Spector
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum • FX Networks
Jessica Lange as Sister Jude Martin
The Big C: Hereafter • Showtime
Laura Linney as Cathy Jamison – WINNER
Phil Spector • HBO
Helen Mirren as Linda Kenney Baden
Political Animals • USA
Sigourney Weaver as Elaine Barrish Hammond
Top Of The Lake • Sundance Channel
Elisabeth Moss as Robin
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Arrested Development • Netflix
Jason Bateman as Michael Bluth
The Big Bang Theory • CBS
Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper – WINNER
Episodes • Showtime
Matt LeBlanc as Matt LeBlanc
House Of Lies • Showtime
Don Cheadle as Marty Kaan
Louie • FX Networks
Louis C.K. as Louie
30 Rock • NBC
Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Enlightened • HBO
Laura Dern as Amy
Girls • HBO
Lena Dunham as Hannah Horvath
Nurse Jackie • Showtime
Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton
Parks And Recreation • NBC
Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope
30 Rock • NBC
Tina Fey as Liz Lemon
Veep • HBO
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer – WINNER
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race • CBS
Dancing With The Stars • ABC
Project Runway • Lifetime
So You Think You Can Dance • FOX
Top Chef • Bravo
The Voice • NBC – WINNER
Outstanding Variety Series
The Colbert Report • Comedy Central – WINNER
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Comedy Central
Jimmy Kimmel Live • ABC
Late Night With Jimmy Fallon • NBC
Real Time With Bill Maher • HBO
Saturday Night Live • NBC
Outstanding Miniseries Or Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum • FX Networks
Behind The Candelabra • HBO – WINNER
The Bible • HISTORY
Phil Spector • HBO
Political Animals • USA
Top Of The Lake • Sundance Channel
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • CBS
Girls • HBO
Louie • FX Networks
Modern Family • ABC – WINNER
30 Rock • NBC
Veep • HBO
Outstanding Drama Series
Breaking Bad • AMC – WINNER
Downton Abbey • PBS
Game Of Thrones • HBO
Homeland • Showtime
House Of Cards • Netflix
Mad Men • AMC
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Boardwalk Empire • HBO
Bobby Cannavale as Gyp Rosetti – WINNER
Breaking Bad • AMC
Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut
Breaking Bad • AMC
Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman
Downton Abbey • PBS
Jim Carter as Mr. Carson
Game Of Thrones • HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
Homeland • Showtime
Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • AMC
Anna Gunn as Skyler White – WINNER
Downton Abbey • PBS
Maggie Smith as Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham
Game Of Thrones • HBO
Television and Generator Productions in association with HBO Entertainment
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
The Good Wife • CBS
Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart
Homeland • Showtime
Morena Baccarin as Jessica Brody
Mad Men • AMC
Christina Hendricks as Joan Harris
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • Dead Freight • AMC
George Mastras, Written by
Breaking Bad • Say My Name • AMC
Thomas Schnauz, Written by
Downton Abbey • Episode 4 • PBS
Julian Fellowes, Written by
Game Of Thrones • The Rains Of Castamere • HBO
David Benioff, Written by
D.B. Weiss, Written by
Homeland • Q&A • Showtime
Henry Bromell, Written by – WINNER
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Boardwalk Empire • Margate Sands • HBO
Tim Van Patten, Directed by
Breaking Bad • Gliding Over All • AMC
Michelle MacLaren, Directed by
Downton Abbey • Episode 4 • PBS
Jeremy Webb, Directed by
Homeland • Q&A • Showtime
Lesli Linka Glatter, Directed by
House Of Cards • Chapter 1 • Netflix
David Fincher, Directed by – WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Girls • HBO
Adam Driver as Adam Sackler
Modern Family • ABC
Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett
Modern Family • ABC
Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett
Modern Family • ABC
Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy
Saturday Night Live • NBC
Bill Hader as Various characters
Veep • HBO
Tony Hale as Gary Walsh – WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • CBS
Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler
Glee • FOX
Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester
Modern Family • ABC
Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett
Modern Family • ABC
Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy
Nurse Jackie • Showtime
Merritt Wever as Zoey Barkow – WINNER
30 Rock • NBC
Jane Krakowski as Jenna Maroney
Veep • HBO
Anna Chlumsky as Amy Brookheimer
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Episodes • Episode 209 • Showtime
Jeffrey Klarik, Written by
Louie • Daddy’s Girlfriend (Part 1) • FX Networks
Louis C.K., Story & Teleplay by
Pamela Adlon, Story by
The Office • Finale • NBC
Greg Daniels, Written by
30 Rock • Hogcock! • NBC
Jack Burditt, Written by
Robert Carlock, Written by
30 Rock • Last Lunch • NBC
Tina Fey, Written by
Tracey Wigfield, Written by – WINNER
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Girls • On All Fours • HBO
Lena Dunham, Directed by
Glee • Diva • FOX
Paris Barclay, Directed by
Louie • New Year’s Eve • FX Networks
Louis C.K., Directed by
Modern Family • Arrested • ABC
Gail Mancuso, Directed by – WINNER
30 Rock • Hogcock! / Last Lunch • NBC
Beth McCarthy-Miller, Directed by
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum • FX Networks
James Cromwell as Dr. Arthur Arden – WINNER
American Horror Story: Asylum • FX Networks
Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Thredson
Behind The Candelabra • HBO
Scott Bakula as Bob Black
The Big C: Hereafter • Showtime
John Benjamin Hickey as Sean
Top Of The Lake • Sundance Channel
Peter Mullan as Matt
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum
Sarah Paulson as Lana Winters
The Girl • HBO
Imelda Staunton as Alma Hitchcock
Political Animals • USA
Ellen Burstyn as Margaret Barrish Worthington – WINNER
Restless • Sundance Channel
Charlotte Rampling as Sally Gilmartin
Steel Magnolias • Lifetime
Alfre Woodard as Ouiser
Outstanding Writing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special
Behind The Candelabra
Richard LaGravenese, Written by
The Hour • BBC America
Abi Morgan, Written by – WINNER
Parade’s End • HBO
Tom Stoppard, Written by
Phil Spector • HBO
David Mamet, Written by
Top Of The Lake • Sundance Channel
Jane Campion, Written by
Gerard Lee, Written by
Outstanding Directing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special
Behind The Candelabra • HBO
Steven Soderbergh, Directed by – WINNER
The Girl • HBO
Julian Jarrold, Directed by
Phil Spector • HBO David Mamet, Directed by
Ring Of Fire • Lifetime
Allison Anders, Directed by
Top Of The Lake • Part 5 • Sundance Channel
Jane Campion, Directed by
Garth Davis, Directed by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Colbert Report • Comedy Central – WINNER
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Comedy Central
Jimmy Kimmel Live • ABC
Portlandia • IFC
Real Time With Bill Maher • HBO
Saturday Night Live • NBC
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
The Colbert Report • Episode 8131 • Comedy Central
James Hoskinson, Directed by
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Episode 17153 • Comedy Central
Chuck O’Neil, Directed by
Jimmy Kimmel Live • Episode 13-1810 • ABC
Andy Fisher, Directed by
Late Show With David Letterman • Episode 3749 • CBS
Jerry Foley, Directed by
Portlandia • Alexandra • IFC
Jonathan Krisel, Directed by
Saturday Night Live • Host: Justin Timberlake • NBC
Don Roy King, Directed by – WINNER
Outstanding Choreography
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Heart Cry / Stars • ABC
Allison Holker, Choreographer
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Hey Pachuco / Para Los Rumberos / Walking On Air • ABC
Derek Hough, Choreographer – WINNER
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel (Live From Lincoln Center) • PBS
Warren Carlyle, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Possibly Maybe / Turning Page / Sail • FOX
Sonya Tayeh, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: The Power Of Love / Wild Horses • FOX
Mandy Jo Moore, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Call Of The Wild (Circle Of Life) / Love Cats / Beautiful People • FOX
Napoleon Dumo, Choreographer
Tabitha Dumo, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Where The Light Gets In / Without You / Unchained Melody • FOX
Travis Wall, Choreographer
