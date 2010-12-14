68th Golden Globe Awards Nominations

MOVIES

Best Picture – Drama

“Black Swan”

“The Fighter”

“Inception”

“The King’s Speech”

“The Social Network”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Alice in Wonderland”

“Burlesque”

“The Kids are Alright”

“Red”

“The Tourist”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jesse Eisenberg, “The Social Network”

Colin Firth, “The King’s Speech”

James Franco, “127 Hours”

Ryan Gosling, “Blue Valentine”

Mark Wahlberg, “The Fighter”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Halle Berry, “Frankie and Alice”

Nicole Kidman, “The Rabbit Hole”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Winter’s Bone”

Natalie Portman, “Black Swan”

Michelle Williams, “Blue Valentine”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Johnny Depp, “Alice in Wonderland”

Johnny Depp, “The Tourist”

Paul Giamatti, “Barney’s Version”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Love and Other Drugs”

Kevin Spacey, “Casino Jack”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anette Benning, “The Kids Are Alright”

Anne Hathaway, “Love and Other Drugs”

Angelina Jolie, “The Tourist”

Emma Stone, “Easy A”

Julianne Moore, “The Kids Are Alright”

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, “The Fighter”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The King’s Speech”

Mila Kunis, “Black Swan”

Melissa Leo, “The Fighter”

Jacki Weaver, “Animal Kingdom”

Best Supporting Actor

Christian Bale, “The Fighter”

Michael Douglas, “Wall Street 2”

Andrew Garfield, “The Social Network”

Jeremy Renner, “The Town”

Geoffrey Rush, “The King’s Speech”

Best Director

Darren Aronofsky, “Black Swan”

David Fincher, “The Social Network”

Tom Hooper, “The King’s Speech”

Christopher Nolan, “Inception”

David O. Russell, “The Fighter”

Best Screenplay

Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy, “127 Hours”

“Lisa Cholodenko, “The Kids are Alright”

Christopher Nolan, “Inception”

David Sieber, “The King’s Speech”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Social Network”

Best Animated Feature

“Despicable Me”

“Dragon”

“The Illusionist”

“Tangled”

“Toy Story 3”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Biutiful”

“The Concert”

“The Edge”

“I Am Love”

“In a Better World”

Best Original Song

“Bound to You,” “Burlesque”

“Coming Home,” “Country Song”

“I See the Light,” “Tangled”

“There’s a Place For Us,” “Dawn Treader”

“You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me,” “Burlesque”

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, “The King’s Speech”

Danny Elfman, “Alice in Wonderland”

AR Rahman, “127 Hours”

Hans Zimmer, “”Inception”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “The Social Network”

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

“Boardwalk”

“Dexter”

“The Good Wife”

“Mad Men”

“The Walking Dead”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Hugh Laurie, “House”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”

Piper Perabo, “Covert Affairs”

Katey Sagal, “Sons of Anarchy”

Kyra Sedgwick, “The Closer”

Best Television Series – Comedy

“30 Rock”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“The Big C”

“Glee”

“Modern Family”

“Nurse Jackie”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy

Toni Collette, “The United States of Tara”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Laura Linney, “The Big C”

Lea Michele, “Glee”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Steve Carell, “The Office”

Thomas Jane, “Hung”

Matthew Morrison, “Glee”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Scott Caan, “Hawaii Five-0”

Chris Colfer, “Glee”

Chris Noth, “The Good Wife”

Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”

David Strathairn, “Temple Grandin”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Hope Davis, “The Special Relationship”

Jane Lynch, “Gee”

Kelly MacDonald, “Boardwalk Empire”

Julia Stiles, “Dexter”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Carlos”

“The Pacific”

“Pillars of the Earth”

“Temple Grandin”

“You Don’t Know Jack”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Hayley Atwell, “Pillars of the Earth”

Claire Danes, “Temple Grandin”

Judi Dench, “Return to Cranford”

Romola Garai, “Emma”

Jennifer Love Hewitt, “The Client List”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Idris Elba, “Luther”

Ian McShane, “Pillars of the Earth”

Al Pacino, “You Don’t Know Jack”

Dennis Quaid, “The Special Relationship”

Edgar Ramirez, “Carlos”