68th Golden Globe Awards Nominations

MOVIES
Best Picture – Drama
“Black Swan”
“The Fighter”
“Inception”
“The King’s Speech”
“The Social Network”
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
“Alice in Wonderland”
“Burlesque”
“The Kids are Alright”
“Red”
“The Tourist”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jesse Eisenberg, “The Social Network”
Colin Firth, “The King’s Speech”
James Franco, “127 Hours”
Ryan Gosling, “Blue Valentine”
Mark Wahlberg, “The Fighter”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Halle Berry, “Frankie and Alice”
Nicole Kidman, “The Rabbit Hole”
Jennifer Lawrence, “Winter’s Bone”
Natalie Portman, “Black Swan”
Michelle Williams, “Blue Valentine”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Johnny Depp, “Alice in Wonderland”
Johnny Depp, “The Tourist”
Paul Giamatti, “Barney’s Version”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Love and Other Drugs”
Kevin Spacey, “Casino Jack”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Anette Benning, “The Kids Are Alright”
Anne Hathaway, “Love and Other Drugs”
Angelina Jolie, “The Tourist”
Emma Stone, “Easy A”
Julianne Moore, “The Kids Are Alright”
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, “The Fighter”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The King’s Speech”
Mila Kunis, “Black Swan”
Melissa Leo, “The Fighter”
Jacki Weaver, “Animal Kingdom”
Best Supporting Actor
Christian Bale, “The Fighter”
Michael Douglas, “Wall Street 2”
Andrew Garfield, “The Social Network”
Jeremy Renner, “The Town”
Geoffrey Rush, “The King’s Speech”
Best Director
Darren Aronofsky, “Black Swan”
David Fincher, “The Social Network”
Tom Hooper, “The King’s Speech”
Christopher Nolan, “Inception”
David O. Russell, “The Fighter”
Best Screenplay
Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy, “127 Hours”
“Lisa Cholodenko, “The Kids are Alright”
Christopher Nolan, “Inception”
David Sieber, “The King’s Speech”
Aaron Sorkin, “The Social Network”
Best Animated Feature
“Despicable Me”
“Dragon”
“The Illusionist”
“Tangled”
“Toy Story 3”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Biutiful”
“The Concert”
“The Edge”
“I Am Love”
“In a Better World”
Best Original Song
“Bound to You,” “Burlesque”
“Coming Home,” “Country Song”
“I See the Light,” “Tangled”
“There’s a Place For Us,” “Dawn Treader”
“You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me,” “Burlesque”
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat, “The King’s Speech”
Danny Elfman, “Alice in Wonderland”
AR Rahman, “127 Hours”
Hans Zimmer, “”Inception”
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “The Social Network”
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Drama
“Boardwalk”
“Dexter”
“The Good Wife”
“Mad Men”
“The Walking Dead”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”
Hugh Laurie, “House”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”
Piper Perabo, “Covert Affairs”
Katey Sagal, “Sons of Anarchy”
Kyra Sedgwick, “The Closer”
Best Television Series – Comedy
“30 Rock”
“The Big Bang Theory”
“The Big C”
“Glee”
“Modern Family”
“Nurse Jackie”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy
Toni Collette, “The United States of Tara”
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
Tina Fey, “30 Rock”
Laura Linney, “The Big C”
Lea Michele, “Glee”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy
Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”
Steve Carell, “The Office”
Thomas Jane, “Hung”
Matthew Morrison, “Glee”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Scott Caan, “Hawaii Five-0”
Chris Colfer, “Glee”
Chris Noth, “The Good Wife”
Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”
David Strathairn, “Temple Grandin”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Hope Davis, “The Special Relationship”
Jane Lynch, “Gee”
Kelly MacDonald, “Boardwalk Empire”
Julia Stiles, “Dexter”
Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”
Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“Carlos”
“The Pacific”
“Pillars of the Earth”
“Temple Grandin”
“You Don’t Know Jack”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Hayley Atwell, “Pillars of the Earth”
Claire Danes, “Temple Grandin”
Judi Dench, “Return to Cranford”
Romola Garai, “Emma”
Jennifer Love Hewitt, “The Client List”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Idris Elba, “Luther”
Ian McShane, “Pillars of the Earth”
Al Pacino, “You Don’t Know Jack”
Dennis Quaid, “The Special Relationship”
Edgar Ramirez, “Carlos”
No Aaron Paul? Explain!
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a
Series
Mini-Series or
Motion Picture Made for Television
Because HFPA is historically not full of Breaking Bad viewers (Cranston has yet to win a Globe for his role if I’m not mistaken this is his first nomination) and because they group all TV categories together it was unlikely he was going to sneak in.
Yeah, but looking at the nominees for that category… this is supposed to be an award of some kind of merit, right? Nothing against the actors nominated but most of them don’t come to mind when thinking of Best Supporting actors considering how rich the tv landscape has been this past year…
Every industry award is SUPPOSED to be merit, but most of the time it’s what the HFPA is willing to watch and what appeals to them. They clearly has something against Breaking Bad (maybe it’s just too dark for them) so the only one they feel obligated to nominate is Cranston and that’s probably just because he’s won the Emmy three times. I doubt they think that Eric Stonestreet is the best supporting player on Modern Family (I still think that goes to Ty Burrell) but he won the Emmy so they say screw examining the show let’s just nominate him.
Julia Stiles, as capable as she was in Dexter this year, earned that nomination from leftover John Lithgow goodwill and voters who are just assuming that since she was this seasons prominent guest star she did an outstanding job.
It’s a flawed process to begin with, but I think the Globes are the worst of the bunch, but that’s probably because they stretch themselves too far.
Will a kindred soul please kidnap Michael C. Hall so that his ridiculous, poorly written, over-the-hill show doesn’t get nominated again? Absolutely ridiculous. I understand the voters not wanting to have three of the five nominees be shows on AMC, but something like Treme, Terriers or even Justified could have taken that spot. Anything but this overrated, stupid, contrived piece of Sucktime garbage.
I think Dexter I more deserving then The Walking Dead.
Um, absolutely not. The Walking Dead is amazing.
You’re expecting too much out of HFPA. Golden Globe nominations are like Golden Glove awards in baseball, win one and you’ll win many for years to come.
If they nominate anything new it’s only because the hype was so large and the critical reviews were pretty good (Boardwalk and Walking Dead). Dexter is a repeat player and would have to have a truly terrible season to drop off their list.
Plus they just have random/weird taste in things. Look at the Best Actor-Comedy Category. Thomas Jane? It’s outrageous but it’s also to be expected because he was nominated last year.
One that did throw me for a loop is Scott Caan for Hawaii Five-0. I was expecting Michael Emerson for sure. Guess the HPFA wasn’t crazy about the LOST finale.
This article needs some serious revisions.
It’s fine as it is.
Velocity Unknown – I was in a hurry posting and there are probably gaffes. I’m fixing them as quickly as I notice…
-Dan
Darn right there are gaffes, I see Burlesque on here three times and True Grit zero!
VelocityKnown – Heh. Alas, I can’t do much with that. I also can’t do anything about Piper Perabo… But I’ll try…
-Daniel
Piper Perabo for ‘Covert Affairs’?! Seriously?!?!?
I can’t get over all the love for The Tourist. Also, Piper Perabo’s nom is so awesome for the fact that it was completely unexpected and Covert Affairs is such a guilty pleasure. Lastly…………..I can’t believe all those people will be sitting in the same room with Jennifer Love freakin Hewitt………………..
Burlesque 3, Coen Brothers 0.
Take that, Hollywood’s most OVERRATED directors.
There is no such thing as a good director in Hollywood.
Oh Paul, you are always wrong.
What you meant to say, Jonnybon is, HFPA is ahead of the curve when it comes to the Coens. Stupid movies that you need a Rubik’s cube to figure out. See Serious Man, A for one of MANY examples.
“A Serious Man,” first of all, isn’t that hard to understand. Second, being hard to understand doesn’t mean a movie is bad. Expand your cinematic horizons dude.
“Nurse Jackie” is STILL a comedy??? Thought that was settled last year? No wonder The Tourist bombed – didn’t know it was a comedy.
Really enjoy “The Good Wife” noms – it is one of the best shows right now
Wow, I use to I remember a time when the Golden Globes were better then the Emmys when in came to TV, but they are way worst this year. Walking Dead over Breaking Bad? Seriously? Now to be fair, I havenâ€™t seen the last two episodes of The Walking Dead yet, so maybe it gets super awesome and Iâ€™ll end up loving it, but I still donâ€™t see how those 6 episodes will be better then Breaking Badâ€™s 13.
I would’ve liked to see Breaking Bad get recognized for its great third season, but 2011’s best drama race was always going to come down to Mad Men vs. Boardwalk Empire. TWD, TGD, and (ugh) Dexter are clearly not in the same league.
I enjoyed TWD but BB not only has fantastic acting-the writing, direction and beautiful shots (thank you Michael Slovis) is brilliant.
I do not understand the love for The Tourist.
No love for Justified, Terriers, Treme or even Rubicon (Arliss Howard was excellent) is disappointing.
The lack of Aaron Paul is a disgrace to the HFPA.
At least Katey Sagal was nominated… for a crap season of Sons of Anarchy. Nevertheless, she’s been due for a while.
I don’t think the performances of the cast are really to blame for the weakness of Season Three of Sons of Anarchy. Sagal, Perlman, Hurst, Siff, Walker(at least prior to Stahl going completely over the edge into mustache twirling villain), and especially Hunnam still absolutely killed all their scenes this season.
How come Broadwalk “dominates” if it received three nominations as much as Mad Men?
Wow……just wow….the lack of Breaking Bad appreciation makes these awards invalid! They probably don’t watch any of the other shows either; the heard from someone else they were cute, so…….
Wow…just wow….the lack of Breaking Bad appreciation makes this nominations invalid! They probably don’t watch any of the other shows either; they heard from somebody that they were cute or something………..(The Walking Dead??wtf)
No nomination for Anna Torv in the Best Actress Category for Drama Series? Shameful! Just Shameful!
SCOTT CAAN??? PIPER PERABO???
I actually think they’re not that bad ….but …….COME ON! The nominations are ridiculous.