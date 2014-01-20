7 ways Disney can revitalize the ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise

(CBR) Clearly, Disney rules the world. As if Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and Disney”s own original output weren”t enough, Disney owns the Indiana Jones franchise as well. After the disappointing “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”, fans are very concerned over the franchise”s future.

Right now, Harrison Ford is 71, which means by the time Disney is ready to make the next “Indy” installment, they will have some big decisions to make about both the casting and direction of the reinvigorated franchise. Because we care about its future, here are some suggestions on what path Disney might want to follow with “Indiana Jones”.