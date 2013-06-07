7 ways to respond when the shitheads at the Westboro Baptist Church try to bait you

You know, it isn’t every day that the worst people in the world contact you directly, and when it happens, it’s important to consider all potential courses of action before you respond.
By “the worst people in the world,” I’m of course referring to the Westboro Baptist Church, the despicably homophobic and antisemitic hate-mongering “religious” group led by Fred Phelps and comprised of about 40 members, most of whom are relatives of Fred Phelps. Earlier today, the WBC’s Twitter account responded to a Riot post from last week called, “Sweet Thing of the Day: New York’s Carmel High School named two boys ‘Cutest Couple,”” with the comment “Bleh! What hatred!!” along with this lovely image:
Truly lovely, right? Totally mature and insightful. Here are 7 ways I could respond to the WBC, if I wanted to take their weak and super gross-tasting bait:
1. By bringing up the design flaws of that image. Four different fonts? Yellow, red, and orange? Can we point Fred Phelps in the direction of a color wheel, or is that just too gay for him? If spreading hate is the WBC’s occupation, after all, you’d think they could at least hire an intern with a working knowledge of Photoshop. Wouldn’t you want to go into the workforce with “godhatesfags.com” on your resume?
2. By pointing out that WBC has attacked a pair of teenagers, two kids who by all accounts seem exceptionally sweet and thoughtful, which is just about the least sympathetic kind of behavior imaginable. But what can you really expect from the group that threatened to picket the funerals of the Newtown shooting victims, literally in an attempt to protest babies?
3. By tweeting a giant middle finger back at them.
4. By attempting an amateur diagnosis of Fred Phelps’ myriad mental disorders. Sociopath, borderline personality disorder, narcissistic personality disorder, chronic asshole syndrome?
5. By tweeting two giant middle fingers back at them.
6. By pointing out that by cult standards, Westboro has a rather unimpressive following. Charlie Manson, Marshall Applewhite, and L. Ron Hubbard would positively scoff at Fred Phelps.
7. By tweeting 100 giant middle fingers back at them.
WBC Called me a “crybaby pervert” … welcome to the club!
Westboro non-baptist cult is full of crap. 1 Corinthians 6:11 “And that is what some of you WERE. BUT you were washed, you were sanctified, you were JUSTIFIED in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the spirit of God.”
This right here shows that although some people may believe that being gay is a sin, it is not necessarily a “sin”. He loves all his children gay, straight, bi, crooked, sideways etc. These people are “ABOMINATIONS” .They dont know jack about the bible. They only know how to rewrite it in what they want it to say. GRRR THESE PEOPLE SUCK!! Not one place in the bible does it ever state that God hates anyone. Oh well, let those without sin cast the first stone. And they are the ones that have to face God Almighty himself for their horrid acts.
Not true ..Read Malachi 1:1-5 God hated Esau..also read Obadiah its a strong hate.
No matter how you spin it “gay” sex is a sin in God’s eyes. God hates sin but loves the sinner . It’s the act not the people. You can have ur own kids that way and procreation was the purpose of sex. It’s easier to focas on someone else’s problems.
Converted preached to? Check.
Just keep ridiculing them. Anything else feeds their egos. I also respond to their tweets with whatever insulting comment comes to mind and add the hashtag #WestboroFailedMinistry.
I like how they condemn gays by quoting “Thou shalt not lie with mankind as with womankind.” That only really means, “If you’re gonna be bisexual, change it up between the sexes!”
I thought it meant god prefers lesbians.
God doesn’t hate fags; he hates the sin of homosexuality because it’s against his will. The devil hates God and so he tempt man with immoral desires just to make a mockery of God’s creation. God in his ever loving mercy is more than willing to forgive everyone of their mistakes. He will forgive people of their sins and gives them a fresh start. His main goal is for mankind to make peace with him, be saved and live happily in heaven for all of eternity, whereas the devil wants everyone to go to hell with him.
It is my goal in life to live my life so the WBC will picket my funeral.
Wow way to set your goals high
God loves everyone, no matter what kind of life they’re living. If you’re unhappy with your life all you have to do is call on the name of Jesus, he’ll help you and won’t judge you. He is real, he’s not a myth. Try it! I challenge you to ask Jesus to help you. God says to ask for help or anything you need in the name of Jesus and he’ll give it to you, but be
specific. Ask God to give you wisdom. To give you an eye and ear for the truth. To show you who your friends are as well as your enemies, and he will. He loves you very much. Never accept negativity from people or negative comments about you. That is not what God wants. God wants all the best for you, for his creation. So remember when you make a mistake Don’t knock yourself down, just humble yourself to God and let him know how you feel about things, life etc. Another very important thing is, in order to go to heaven it is imperative that you accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior. Try it! I challenge you! Don’t knock it till you tried it. I guarantee you that if you ask God for help, that he’ll help you. All the best to you! And remember God does not hate you, whether you’re gay, straight, bisexual he just wants people to ask him for guidance. Again, all the best and much love always…
HMMmmmm … in a country full of pseudo-“Christians,” me thinks I spot a real Christian in our midst. Sounds like you did your homework and didn’t just believe what you were told. A critical thinker, perhaps? Well, good for you! I’m not 100% in agreement with everything you wrote (is anybody really 100%?) but quite close and it’s obvious that you are filled with Light and Love. Thank you for your post!
this is how i respond to Westboro…
and fred phelps directly:
spread the laughs.its important to laugh off the scum of the earth
Hmmmmm isn’t their right to believe what they want?
Sure, anyone has the right to be a dim-witted, hate-mongering bigot. And those of us who choose not to have the right to laugh at those who do. Everybody wins.
Ya’ know ….. I never even really took a look at the members of The Westboro Baptist “Church” but I just happened to, today, and this nagging question keeps running through my head. When did God lighten up on the sin of gluttony and start passin’ out the Doritos to these people? I mean, that was always at the top of the seven deadly sins, wasn’t it? One or two, anyway. This family is a chunky bunch, to say the least! And “gay” isn’t even on that particular list and if you go back to the original Bible, before it was grossly mistranslated by power-hungry politicians and corrupt clergymen, who all needed to increase the populations in order to increase their wealth … why there isn’t even a word mentioned about “man lying with man.” In fact, hell or satin weren’t even added to the Bible until five centuries after Jesus walked the earth. It was added in order to control with fear. It’s a false god they worship in this man-penned “Bible” of theirs. They don’t worship a god, they worship fear, hatred and ignorance. They wallow in their own man-made guilt. Of course, they would need an education to understand this but why do these people settle on harassing the gays? A psychologist could have a field day seeking the answer to this and it wouldn’t even have to be a good psychologist to figure it out.