”71,’ ‘Pride,’ ‘The Imitation Game’ Nab British Indie Film Award Nominations

The British Independent Film Awards announced its nominees this Monday morning and it was good news for films that may not have the muscle to break into the Academy Awards contest. The Irish political thriller “”71” and “Pride,” the story of gay activism and mineworker strikes that fits snuggly the time-honored British sociopolitical dramedy genre, earned the most nominations. In honors that will likely replicate themselves stateside, “Imitation Game” also earned a Best British Independent Film nod, with stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley finding love in the Best Actor and Actress categories, respectively.

Other Best British Independent Film nominees include Mike Leigh”s “Mr. Turner” and John Michael McDonagh”s “Calvary.” Picking up multiple nominations were Lenny Abrahamson”s “Frank,” documentarian Morgan Matthews” narrative debut “X+Y,” and the Nick Cave documentary “20,000 Days on Earth.”

There”s little conformity to the British Independent Film Awards. Compared to previous years, the 2014 nominations are downright populist. In the past few years, top honors have gone to films like Berberian Sound Studio, “Broken,” “Metro Manila,” “The Selfish Giant” and Paddy Considine's directorial debut “Tyrannosaur.” “Imitation Game” – consider yourself lucky! Or quality.

A full list of the nominations below:

Best British Independent Film

“'71”

“Calvary”

“Mr Turner”

“Pride”

“The Imitation Game”

Best Director

John Michael McDonagh, “Calvary”

Lenny Abrahamson, “Frank”

Matthew Warchus, “Pride”

Mike Leigh, “Mr Turner”

Yann Demange, “”71”

Best Screenplay

Graham Moore, “The Imitation Game”

Gregory Burke, “”71”

John Michael McDonagh, “Calvary”

Jon Ronson, Peter Straughan, “Frank”

Stephen Beresford, “Pride”

Best Actress

Alicia Vikander, “Testament Of Youth”

Cheng Pei Pei, “Lilting”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Belle”

Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”

Sameena Jabeen Ahmed, “Catch Me Daddy”

Best Actor

Asa Butterfield, “X+Y”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Brendan Gleeson, “Calvary”

Jack O”Connell, “”71”

Timothy Spall, “Mr Turner”

Best Supporting Actress

Dorothy Atkinson, “Mr Turner”

Imelda Staunton, “Pride”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “Frank”

Sally Hawkins, “X+Y”

Sienna Guillory, “The Goob”

Best Supporting Actor

Andrew Scott, “Pride”

Ben Schnetzer, “Pride”

Michael Fassbender, “Frank”

Rafe Spall, “X+Y”

Sean Harris, “’71”

Most Promising Newcomer

Ben Schnetzer, “Pride”

Cara Delevingne, “The Face Of An Angel”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Belle”

Liam Walpole, “The Goob”

Sameena Jabeen Ahmed, “Catch Me Daddy”

BEST Achievement in Production

“”71”

“20,000 Days on Earth”

“Catch Me Daddy”

“Lilting”

“The Goob”

Best Technical Achievement

Editing: Chris Wyatt, “”71”

Cinematography: Dick Pop, “Mr Turner”

Cinematography: Robbie Ryan, “Catch Me Daddy”

Music: Stephen Rennicks, “Frank”

Cinematography: Tat Radcliffe, “”71”

Best Documentary

“20,000 Days on Earth”

“Next Goal Wins”

“Night Will Fall”

“The Possibilities Are Endless”

“Virunga”

The Douglas Hickox Award for Best Debut Director



Daniel Wolfe, Matthew Wolfe, “Catch Me Daddy”



Hong Khaou, “Lilting”



Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard, “20,000 Days On Earth”



Morgan Matthews, “X+Y”



Yann Demange, “”71”

Best British Short

“Crocodile”

“Emotional Fusebox”

“Keeping Up With The Joneses”

“Slap”

“The Kármán Line”

Best International Independent Film

“Blue Ruin”

“Boyhood”

“Fruitvale Station”

“Ida”

“The Badadook”

The Raindance Award

“Flim: The Movie…”

“Gregor”

“Luna”

“Keeping Rosy”

“The Beat Beneath My Feet”