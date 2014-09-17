‘7th Heaven’ cast reunites while ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ heads to Vimeo

“7th Heaven” cast reunites

Beverley Mitchell last night posted a pic of her Stephen Collins, Jessica Biel, David Watson, David Gallagher and Catherine Hicks, but where was Ruthie?

“The Good Wife” gets a cameo out of Gloria Steinem

Julianna Margulies says she was starstruck when she filmed a scene with the feminist icon, who”s playing herself. “I made a fool of myself and then had to email her and had to apologize,” Margulies said on “Live! with Kelly and Michael.”

“Mystery Science Theater 3000” is coming to Vimeo

The online video service will stream 80 episodes of the cult comedy series, plus any new episodes made over the next year.

Marvel”s “Agent Carter” adds James D”Arcy

He”ll play Edwin Jarvis, the butler to Dominic Cooper”s Howard Stark.

After binging on “Parks and Rec,” Diane Keaton says “I've fallen in love with Amy Poehler”

“So I have something to say about a new discovery,” Keaton wrote on Twitter, explaining that “My 13 year old son Duke and I have now seen three years of Parks and Rec episodes in four months. Last night we saw Amy get married…That sealed the deal for me. My love for her is now eternal.”

Adam Driver still refuses to watch “Girls,” even with Lena Dunham offering to watch “Star Wars” for the 1st time

There was supposedly a deal between the “Girls” stars. But Driver says of watching the HBO comedy: “I don”t think so.”

Why Chris Messina”s “Mindy Project” striptease was so significant

It”s rare to see men on TV treated like women, as objects and prizes. PLUS: Mindy Kaling got Richard Lewis” permission to use a tattoo of his face.

Nick Cannon wore $2 million Tom Ford shoes to the “America”s Got Talent” finale

They are considered by Guinness as the “Most Valuable Pair of Shoes in the World.”

Melissa Rivers and her “Fashion Police” co-stars will celebrate “Joan Day” this Friday on E!

The all-day marathon will showcase Joan Rivers” best “Fashion Police” moments.

Fox orders a drama pilot about an airline crew who moonlight as burglars

“Ultimate Getaway” follows a bored commercial airline crew who use their layovers to commit robberies around the world.

Another “Friends” reunion: Watch Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow on “Web Therapy”

Season 4 will also feature Lauren Graham, Allison Janney, Craig Ferguson, Dax Shepard, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Nina Garcia, as well as the return of Billy Crystal.

Peek inside the “Portlandia” cookbook

Included are a menu generator and “Kath and Dave' Guide to Picking a Table at a Restaurant.”

Watch a collection of every Bill Hader “SNL” impression

Hader returns to “SNL” as host on Oct. 11.

Which foreign country did “Mad Men” visit?

Before wrapping up filming a few months ago, the AMC series transformed an L.A. street into a neighborhood from another country.

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard film a Samsung ad in bed

Watch them play with a Galaxy Tab S.

Check out the “Arrow” Season 3 poster

Team Arrow has two new additions.