8 funny answers from Zac Efron and the cast of ‘That Awkward Moment’s’ Q&A

#Zac Efron #Miles Teller #Twitter
01.14.14 5 years ago 2 Comments

“That Awkward Moment” is an upcoming rom com starring Zac Efron, Michael B. Jordan and Miles Teller. (There are also some women in the cast, so sorry to ruin your fantasies of a Zac and Michael “trying on goofy hats” montage.) The three fellas took a trip to the Twitter headquarters today to answer some fan questions. And it turns out these kids are funny and super charming. Who knew? Some of you, probably!

Here are 8 highlights — and don’t worry, only one response is about masturbation.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zac Efron#Miles Teller#Twitter
TAGSMICHAEL B JORDANMILES TELLERQ&ATHAT AWKWARD MOMENTTwitterzac efron

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP