8 funny answers from Zac Efron and the cast of ‘That Awkward Moment’s’ Q&A

“That Awkward Moment” is an upcoming rom com starring Zac Efron, Michael B. Jordan and Miles Teller. (There are also some women in the cast, so sorry to ruin your fantasies of a Zac and Michael “trying on goofy hats” montage.) The three fellas took a trip to the Twitter headquarters today to answer some fan questions. And it turns out these kids are funny and super charming. Who knew? Some of you, probably!

Here are 8 highlights — and don’t worry, only one response is about masturbation.

.@CherylDimitry @michaelb4jordan that I could masturbate and eat ice cream at the same time…tune in jan 31st and see what I mean MBJ – That Awkward Moment (@SoVeryAwkward) January 14, 2014

.@ZacEfron01Fan only once when I was on standby waiting on a seat and they bumped me up to 1st class @michaelb4jordan – That Awkward Moment (@SoVeryAwkward) January 14, 2014

.@itsanefronthing dangerous, risky, challenging- but, i always take pride in the fact i do my own stunts -z – That Awkward Moment (@SoVeryAwkward) January 14, 2014

.@Kamieron_J Zac was too famous to play in an arcade in Chinatown but me and @michaelb4jordan had no problems #ThatAwkwardMomentQA MT – That Awkward Moment (@SoVeryAwkward) January 14, 2014

.@thanktoJB depends on which way shes walking – That Awkward Moment (@SoVeryAwkward) January 14, 2014

.@leylita4ever We were all introduced to a bagel with cream cheese, bacon and jelly by @michaelb4jordan. It is fantastic MT – That Awkward Moment (@SoVeryAwkward) January 14, 2014

