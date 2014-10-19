8 ‘Game of Thrones’ flashbacks book fans are dying to see in Season 5

When an overzealous “Game of Thrones” fan accidentally spilled the beans about Young Cersei making an appearance in Season 5, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss tacitly had to confirm…flashbacks are coming.

During an interview in Spain they talked about caving to the inevitability of flashbacks this Season. But with a Young Cersei in play, what point in time could the show be focusing on? According to unofficial channels, probably something do to with a certain fortune teller.

After the jump, I dive into the history of “A Song of Ice and Fire” to speculate on what this flashback Pandora”s Box could mean for the narrative. With the show rapidly catching up to George RR Martin, it would be smart stalling for the show to dig deep into how all the players in the “Game of Thrones” entered the fray. Plus, it would give viewers crucial backstory on some of their favorite characters” motivations.

WARNING: This gallery contains spoilers and speculation. Everything within is either pieced together from clues in the “Game of Thrones” text or fan theory based on in-universe evidence.