8 More Enclosed Spaces We’d Like To See Liam Neeson Kill People In

and 02.23.14 4 years ago

From tiny back rooms as an angry father in ‘Taken’ to his latest role as a U.S.. Air Marshall on a plane in ‘Non-Stop’, Liam Neeson is really good at intimidatingly killing bad guys in claustrophobic spaces. But why stop now? Hollywood loves too much of a good thing and who are we to stand in the way of more vigilante justice in cramped quarter? In fact, we came up with eight perfectly logical plots to explain why Neeson’s character must seek justice everywhere from corn mazes to insides the human body.

Around The Web

TAGSCLAUSTROPHOBIALIAM NEESONNonStopPARODY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP