8 More Enclosed Spaces We’d Like To See Liam Neeson Kill People In

From tiny back rooms as an angry father in ‘Taken’ to his latest role as a U.S.. Air Marshall on a plane in ‘Non-Stop’, Liam Neeson is really good at intimidatingly killing bad guys in claustrophobic spaces. But why stop now? Hollywood loves too much of a good thing and who are we to stand in the way of more vigilante justice in cramped quarter? In fact, we came up with eight perfectly logical plots to explain why Neeson’s character must seek justice everywhere from corn mazes to insides the human body.