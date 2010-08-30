8 reasons why Emma Stone’s ‘Easy A’ is September’s must see movie

You can’t really beat Emma Stone’s track record so far. “Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past” aside, the 21-year-old actress has displayed a wealth of talent since her debut in “Superbad” and starring roles in “The House Bunny” and “Zombieland.” Still, when the logo for Screen Gems appeared before trailers for her new picture “Easy A,” many no doubt assumed this was another forgettable teen comedy from Sony Pictures’ genre label. Newsflash: anyone who dismisses “Easy” before seeing it will be making a huge mistake.

Premiering at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival (no joke), “Easy” finds Stone playing Olive, an Ojai high schooler who isn’t a loser, but hardly on most of her peers’ radar. Things take a turn when she’s unintentionally pressured by her best friend Alyson Michalka (the upcoming CW series “Hellcats”) to falsely admit she lost her virginity with an imaginary college friend of her brothers. When the school’s #1 Christian teen (Amanda Bynes) overhears the gossip, Olive’s reputation changes within minutes thanks to the power of the almighty text.

Reviews are embargoed on “Easy” until its Toronto premiere, but anyone who suggests the film could stand equally next to such teen comedy classics as “Clueless,” “Mean Girls” and the aforementioned “Superbad” wouldn’t be high on crack (really). Eight new clips are now available for “Easy” and they provide an excellent sneak peek of just how smart and contemporary the flick really is. Enjoy.

“Climax”

Thomas Haden Church plays a “cool” teacher Olive and her friends respect because he obviously talks to them as equals.

“Mascots”

Meet “Gossip Girl’s” Penn Badgley better known as Woodchuck Todd in “Easy” for reasons made clear after this scene.

“Higher Power”

Amanda Bynes “retired” from acting after shooting “Easy.” Perhaps she got too deep into her character?

“Pocket full of sunshine”

You’ve seen the teaser trailer, but yes, this funny scene is actually in the movie.

“Do you want to go out with me?”

A very cut down version of Olive’s charade with “Cougar Town’s” Dan Byrd.

“He seemed a little incredibly gay”

Olive’s mom (Clarkson) tries to figure out just what is going on with her daughter.

“The rumor mill”

Another example of the great chemistry between old friends Patricia Clarkson and Stanley Tucci.

“A daughter of the year”

Mom and dad have some questions about Olive’s new wardrobe.

“Easy A” opens nationwide on Sept. 17.

For the latest entertainment commentary and breaking news year round, follow Gregory Ellwood on Twitter @HitFixGregory .