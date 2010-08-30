8 reasons why Emma Stone’s ‘Easy A’ is September’s must see movie

You can’t really beat Emma Stone’s track record so far. “Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past” aside, the 21-year-old actress has displayed a wealth of talent since her debut in “Superbad” and starring roles in “The House Bunny” and “Zombieland.” Still, when the logo for Screen Gems appeared before trailers for her new picture “Easy A,” many no doubt assumed this was another forgettable teen comedy from Sony Pictures’ genre label. Newsflash: anyone who dismisses “Easy” before seeing it will be making a huge mistake.
Premiering at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival (no joke), “Easy” finds Stone playing Olive, an Ojai high schooler who isn’t a loser, but hardly on most of her peers’ radar. Things take a turn when she’s unintentionally pressured by her best friend Alyson Michalka (the upcoming CW series “Hellcats”) to falsely admit she lost her virginity with an imaginary college friend of her brothers. When the school’s #1 Christian teen (Amanda Bynes) overhears the gossip, Olive’s reputation changes within minutes thanks to the power of the almighty text.
Reviews are embargoed on “Easy” until its Toronto premiere, but anyone who suggests the film could stand equally next to such teen comedy classics as “Clueless,” “Mean Girls” and the aforementioned “Superbad” wouldn’t be high on crack (really). Eight new clips are now available for “Easy” and they provide an excellent sneak peek of just how smart and contemporary the flick really is. Enjoy.
“Climax”
Thomas Haden Church plays a “cool” teacher Olive and her friends respect because he obviously talks to them as equals.
“Mascots”
Meet “Gossip Girl’s” Penn Badgley better known as Woodchuck Todd in “Easy” for reasons made clear after this scene.
“Higher Power”
Amanda Bynes “retired” from acting after shooting “Easy.” Perhaps she got too deep into her character?
“Pocket full of sunshine”
You’ve seen the teaser trailer, but yes, this funny scene is actually in the movie.
“Do you want to go out with me?”
A very cut down version of Olive’s charade with “Cougar Town’s” Dan Byrd.
“He seemed a little incredibly gay”
Olive’s mom (Clarkson) tries to figure out just what is going on with her daughter.
“The rumor mill”
Another example of the great chemistry between old friends Patricia Clarkson and Stanley Tucci.
“A daughter of the year”
Mom and dad have some questions about Olive’s new wardrobe.
“Easy A” opens nationwide on Sept. 17.
I think it was sometime during The Rocker when I realized I was smitten with Emma Stone. I even liked her dorky, nega-glamness in Ghosts. Unlike a certain other flame-haired teen star who’s crashed and burned, Stone seems to have played it smart with a series of supporting roles before headlining a star vehicle. The ads have made this look cheesy, but the clips really hint at something better, especially the bit about the brother (no pun) being adopted. Now I’m really looking forward to this one.
Just because of your championing, I will see this and I Am Love. Promise.
Also, why are you so dismissive of Ghosts of Girlfriends Past? Yes, it resembles a clichÃ©d high-concept romantic comedy and yes, it stars Mathhew Mcwhatshisname…
But, it is a good film. Much better than it has any right/need to be. It is a romantic comedy that actually works and I think it is mainly because of the director, Waters. Dude is the man behind Just Like Heaven, The Spiderwick Chronicles *and* Mean Girls itself. He’s adept at turning lifeless studio trash into likable, watchable stuff.
This was honestly one of the ABSOLUTE WORST trailers I’ve ever seen. Not going to pay to see it in theaters, not going to rent it, not even going to download it.
These aren’t trailers, they’re clips. Clearly you’re retarded and blind.
I love Emma Stone and this looks like a smart comedy, I will see this.
She could very well be a lovely person, but there’s something about Aly Michalka that makes me want to punch her in the face whenever I see her on screen. On the other hand, I rather like Amanda Bynes, despite the fact that I can’t stand most of the stuff she’s been in.
I was an instant fan of Emma Stone after seeing her with Dylan Baker in Drive, but I am still amazed at how swift and agile her ascent has been as a movie actress. I was looking forward to this movie anyway, but this post is nicely reassuring.
damn i cant wait till this movie comes out
I was impressed at the screening of this film at TIFF it definitely blew away my expectations. I also did not expect to hear Toronto band Sweet Things “Change of Seasons” track in the film, what a pleasant surprise!
Yeah I just watched this the other day and really liked it. I’m a big Emma Stone fan so it’s no surprise really :P