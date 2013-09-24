8 things in Miley Cyrus’ “23” video that let you know she’s cool

On the surface, Miley Cyrus’ new song “23” is about sneakers. But really it’s about so very much more. It’s got references to alcohol, sunglasses, and even math. Set in a high school, “23” features Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J. The video furthers that new trend of Miley wanting you to know that she is very, very, super ultra cool.
How cool? Here are the 8, ahem, edgiest things about the video.
1. She isn’t wearing any pants. It’ been a long time since I was in high school, but unless the rules have changed, not wearing pants is something only the coolest of the cool kids do.
2. She’s smoking a cigarette! Inside the bathroom, just like James Dean and the woman in those methothelioma ads.
3. Cool alert! Cool alert! Miley has vandalized school property.
4. She can turn her face into an emoticon ;P
5. Sunglasses INSIDE??!!?
6. General lewdness:
7. General raunchiness:
8. She mimics smoking a joint, even though that is not the way a normal person smokes a joint.
Your use of sarcasm… is the most beautiful thing I have read in a long time.
Hemsworth got out just in time…
Can’t quite put my finger on why she grosses me out so much.
The last pic its cause shes actin like smokin a J but shes also throwin up a 666 sign. Evil industry
Who told Miley she needed to act like a ghetto “Ho” to be popular?
I’m sorry. This entire thing is a shoe commercial, right?? I’ve never in my life seen something that SELLS as much as this video. Sinead O’Connor was right. This is just a huge prostitution scheme.
Miley Cyrus is such a disgrace to young ppl that value their self respect. Her Dad, when he played the role of “Doc” I really enjoyed the program, and what he represented in that sitcom. what has happened to Billy Ray Cyrus? Does he approve of the whorish ways of his daughter. If my children were her age, I would not allow them to watch her on TV, let alone copy her evil ways. She definitely needs Jesus in her life. She needs to first understand that she is lost and on her way to a devil’s hell. We definitely need to pray for these young ppl that have no morals or values for their lives.
You know the raunchy “Madonna wannabe performances” and all the other gross stuff this “disappointment” does would somehow be more worthwhile if this young woman (not a lady for sure) was even remotely good looking. That back side needs some serious work. In fact it looks gross as heck. Her hair looks stupid. She looks like a skinny little pre-puberty boy. When I saw the video of her dancing and singing on the awards show, I threw up a little bit in the back of my mouth when I saw her misguided attempt to be sexy. If you think she is even remotely good looking, I feel sorry for you. Her rear end, “Gross!” You don’t even know what good looking is if you think she is. I’m tired of seeing her ridiculous tongue too, keep it in your perverted little mouth like a “normal” young lady would. What? You think your Gene Simmons?
She is definitely the coolest person I’ve ever seen!