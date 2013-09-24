8 things in Miley Cyrus’ “23” video that let you know she’s cool

09.24.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

On the surface, Miley Cyrus’ new song “23” is about sneakers. But really it’s about so very much more. It’s got references to alcohol, sunglasses, and even math. Set in a high school, “23” features Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J. The video furthers that new trend of Miley wanting you to know that she is very, very, super ultra cool.

How cool? Here are the 8, ahem, edgiest things about the video.

1. She isn’t wearing any pants. It’ been a long time since I was in high school, but unless the rules have changed, not wearing pants is something only the coolest of the cool kids do.

2. She’s smoking a cigarette! Inside the bathroom, just like James Dean and the woman in those methothelioma ads.

3. Cool alert! Cool alert! Miley has vandalized school property.

4. She can turn her face into an emoticon ;P

5. Sunglasses INSIDE??!!?

6. General lewdness:

7. General raunchiness:

8. She mimics smoking a joint, even though that is not the way a normal person smokes a joint.

