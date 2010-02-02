The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the 82nd Academy Award Nominations this morning in Bevely Hills, CA. The nominees are as follows.



Nominees for the 82nd Academy Awards

Actor in a Leading Role

Jeff Bridges in “Crazy Heart”

in “Crazy Heart” George Clooney in “Up in the Air”

in “Up in the Air” Colin Firth in “A Single Man”

in “A Single Man” Morgan Freeman in “Invictus”

in “Invictus” Jeremy Renner in “The Hurt Locker”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Matt Damon in “Invictus”

in “Invictus” Woody Harrelson in “The Messenger”

in “The Messenger” Christopher Plummer in “The Last Station”

in “The Last Station” Stanley Tucci in “The Lovely Bones”

in “The Lovely Bones” Christoph Waltz in “Inglourious Basterds”

Actress in a Leading Role

Sandra Bullock in “The Blind Side”

in “The Blind Side” Helen Mirren in “The Last Station”

in “The Last Station” Carey Mulligan in “An Education”

in “An Education” Gabourey Sidibe in “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire”

in “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire” Meryl Streep in “Julie & Julia”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Penélope Cruz in “Nine”

in “Nine” Vera Farmiga in “Up in the Air”

in “Up in the Air” Maggie Gyllenhaal in “Crazy Heart”

in “Crazy Heart” Anna Kendrick in “Up in the Air”

in “Up in the Air” Mo”Nique in “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire”

Animated Feature Film

“ Coraline ” Henry Selick

” Henry Selick “ Fantastic Mr. Fox ” Wes Anderson

” Wes Anderson “ The Princess and the Frog ” John Musker and Ron Clements

” John Musker and Ron Clements “ The Secret of Kells ” Tomm Moore

” Tomm Moore “Up” Pete Docter

Art Direction

“ Avatar ” Art Direction: Rick Carter and Robert Stromberg; Set Decoration: Kim Sinclair

” Art Direction: Rick Carter and Robert Stromberg; Set Decoration: Kim Sinclair “ The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus ” Art Direction: Dave Warren and Anastasia Masaro; Set Decoration: Caroline Smith

” Art Direction: Dave Warren and Anastasia Masaro; Set Decoration: Caroline Smith “ Nine ” Art Direction: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim

” Art Direction: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim “ Sherlock Holmes ” Art Direction: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

” Art Direction: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer “The Young Victoria” Art Direction: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Maggie Gray

Cinematography

“ Avatar ” Mauro Fiore

” Mauro Fiore “ Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince ” Bruno Delbonnel

” Bruno Delbonnel “ The Hurt Locker ” Barry Ackroyd

” Barry Ackroyd “ Inglourious Basterds ” Robert Richardson

” Robert Richardson “The White Ribbon” Christian Berger

Costume Design

“ Bright Star ” Janet Patterson

” Janet Patterson “ Coco before Chanel ” Catherine Leterrier

” Catherine Leterrier “ The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus ” Monique Prudhomme

” Monique Prudhomme “ Nine ” Colleen Atwood

” Colleen Atwood “The Young Victoria” Sandy Powell

Directing

“ Avatar ” James Cameron

” James Cameron “ The Hurt Locker ” Kathryn Bigelow

” Kathryn Bigelow “ Inglourious Basterds ” Quentin Tarantino

” Quentin Tarantino “ Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire ” Lee Daniels

” Lee Daniels “Up in the Air” Jason Reitman

Documentary (Feature)

“ Burma VJ ” Anders Østergaard and Lise Lense-Møller

” Anders Østergaard and Lise Lense-Møller “ The Cove ” Nominees to be determined

” Nominees to be determined “ Food, Inc. ” Robert Kenner and Elise Pearlstein

” Robert Kenner and Elise Pearlstein “ The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers ” Judith Ehrlich and Rick Goldsmith

” Judith Ehrlich and Rick Goldsmith “Which Way Home” Rebecca Cammisa

Documentary (Short Subject)

“ China”s Unnatural Disaster: The Tears of Sichuan Province ” Jon Alpert and Matthew O”Neill

” Jon Alpert and Matthew O”Neill “ The Last Campaign of Governor Booth Gardner ” Daniel Junge and Henry Ansbacher

” Daniel Junge and Henry Ansbacher “ The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant ” Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

” Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert “ Music by Prudence ” Roger Ross Williams and Elinor Burkett

” Roger Ross Williams and Elinor Burkett “Rabbit à la Berlin” Bartek Konopka and Anna Wydra

Film Editing

“ Avatar ” Stephen Rivkin, John Refoua and James Cameron

” Stephen Rivkin, John Refoua and James Cameron “ District 9 ” Julian Clarke

” Julian Clarke “ The Hurt Locker ” Bob Murawski and Chris Innis

” Bob Murawski and Chris Innis “ Inglourious Basterds ” Sally Menke

” Sally Menke “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire” Joe Klotz

Foreign Language Film

“ Ajami ” Israel

” Israel “ El Secreto de Sus Ojos ” Argentina

” Argentina “ The Milk of Sorrow ” Peru

” Peru “ Un Prophète ” France

” France “The White Ribbon” Germany

Makeup

“ Il Divo ” Aldo Signoretti and Vittorio Sodano

” Aldo Signoretti and Vittorio Sodano “ Star Trek ” Barney Burman, Mindy Hall and Joel Harlow

” Barney Burman, Mindy Hall and Joel Harlow “The Young Victoria” Jon Henry Gordon and Jenny Shircore

Music (Original Score)

“ Avatar ” James Horner

” James Horner “ Fantastic Mr. Fox ” Alexandre Desplat

” Alexandre Desplat “ The Hurt Locker ” Marco Beltrami and Buck Sanders

” Marco Beltrami and Buck Sanders “ Sherlock Holmes ” Hans Zimmer

” Hans Zimmer “Up” Michael Giacchino

Music (Original Song)

“ Almost There ” from “The Princess and the Frog” Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

” from “The Princess and the Frog” Music and Lyric by Randy Newman “ Down in New Orleans ” from “The Princess and the Frog” Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

” from “The Princess and the Frog” Music and Lyric by Randy Newman “ Loin de Paname ” from “Paris 36” Music by Reinhardt Wagner Lyric by Frank Thomas

” from “Paris 36” Music by Reinhardt Wagner Lyric by Frank Thomas “ Take It All ” from “Nine” Music and Lyric by Maury Yeston

” from “Nine” Music and Lyric by Maury Yeston “The Weary Kind (Theme from Crazy Heart)” from “Crazy Heart” Music and Lyric by Ryan Bingham and T Bone Burnett

Best Picture

“ Avatar ” James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

” James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers “ The Blind Side ” Nominees to be determined

” Nominees to be determined “ District 9 ” Peter Jackson and Carolynne Cunningham, Producers

” Peter Jackson and Carolynne Cunningham, Producers “ An Education ” Finola Dwyer and Amanda Posey, Producers

” Finola Dwyer and Amanda Posey, Producers “ The Hurt Locker ” Nominees to be determined

” Nominees to be determined “ Inglourious Basterds ” Lawrence Bender, Producer

” Lawrence Bender, Producer “ Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire ” Lee Daniels, Sarah Siegel-Magness and Gary Magness, Producers

” Lee Daniels, Sarah Siegel-Magness and Gary Magness, Producers “ A Serious Man ” Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, Producers

” Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, Producers “ Up ” Jonas Rivera, Producer

” Jonas Rivera, Producer “Up in the Air” Daniel Dubiecki, Ivan Reitman and Jason Reitman, Producers

Short Film (Animated)

“ French Roast ” Fabrice O. Joubert

” Fabrice O. Joubert “ Granny O”Grimm”s Sleeping Beauty ” Nicky Phelan and Darragh O”Connell

” Nicky Phelan and Darragh O”Connell “ The Lady and the Reaper (La Dama y la Muerte) ” Javier Recio Gracia

” Javier Recio Gracia “ Logorama ” Nicolas Schmerkin

” Nicolas Schmerkin “A Matter of Loaf and Death” Nick Park

Short Film (Live Action)

“ The Door ” Juanita Wilson and James Flynn

” Juanita Wilson and James Flynn “ Instead of Abracadabra ” Patrik Eklund and Mathias Fjellström

” Patrik Eklund and Mathias Fjellström “ Kavi ” Gregg Helvey

” Gregg Helvey “ Miracle Fish ” Luke Doolan and Drew Bailey

” Luke Doolan and Drew Bailey “The New Tenants” Joachim Back and Tivi Magnusson

Sound Editing

“ Avatar ” Christopher Boyes and Gwendolyn Yates Whittle

” Christopher Boyes and Gwendolyn Yates Whittle “ The Hurt Locker ” Paul N.J. Ottosson

” Paul N.J. Ottosson “ Inglourious Basterds ” Wylie Stateman

” Wylie Stateman “ Star Trek ” Mark Stoeckinger and Alan Rankin

” Mark Stoeckinger and Alan Rankin “Up” Michael Silvers and Tom Myers

Sound Mixing

“ Avatar ” Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, Andy Nelson and Tony Johnson

” Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, Andy Nelson and Tony Johnson “ The Hurt Locker ” Paul N.J. Ottosson and Ray Beckett

” Paul N.J. Ottosson and Ray Beckett “ Inglourious Basterds ” Michael Minkler, Tony Lamberti and Mark Ulano

” Michael Minkler, Tony Lamberti and Mark Ulano “ Star Trek ” Anna Behlmer, Andy Nelson and Peter J. Devlin

” Anna Behlmer, Andy Nelson and Peter J. Devlin “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers and Geoffrey Patterson

Visual Effects

“ Avatar ” Joe Letteri, Stephen Rosenbaum, Richard Baneham and Andrew R. Jones

” Joe Letteri, Stephen Rosenbaum, Richard Baneham and Andrew R. Jones “ District 9 ” Dan Kaufman, Peter Muyzers, Robert Habros and Matt Aitken

” Dan Kaufman, Peter Muyzers, Robert Habros and Matt Aitken “Star Trek” Roger Guyett, Russell Earl, Paul Kavanagh and Burt Dalton

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

“ District 9 ” Written by Neill Blomkamp and Terri Tatchell

” Written by Neill Blomkamp and Terri Tatchell “ An Education ” Screenplay by Nick Hornby

” Screenplay by Nick Hornby “ In the Loop ” Screenplay by Jesse Armstrong, Simon Blackwell, Armando Iannucci, Tony Roche

” Screenplay by Jesse Armstrong, Simon Blackwell, Armando Iannucci, Tony Roche “ Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire ” Screenplay by Geoffrey Fletcher

” Screenplay by Geoffrey Fletcher “Up in the Air” Screenplay by Jason Reitman and Sheldon Turner

Writing (Original Screenplay)