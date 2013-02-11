Can you find all the best picture winners in the new Oscar poster?

02.11.13 5 years ago

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released this year’s official poster for the 85th Academy Awards and it’s truly something special.  In conjunction with Gallery1988, English artist Olly Moss has designed a poster that features different Oscar statues representing each best picture winner from 1927-2012. 

For a closer look at Moss’ intricate design work, check out this special interactive feature on Oscar.org.  Gallery1988 is currently hosting an art show with new pieces inspired by this year’s best picture nominees which you can check out here.

What do you think of this year’s poster? Share your thoughts below.

Around The Web

TAGS85th Academy AwardsACADEMY AWARDSOSCARSOSCARS 2013poster

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP