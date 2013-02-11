Can you find all the best picture winners in the new Oscar poster?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released this year’s official poster for the 85th Academy Awards and it’s truly something special. In conjunction with Gallery1988, English artist Olly Moss has designed a poster that features different Oscar statues representing each best picture winner from 1927-2012.

For a closer look at Moss’ intricate design work, check out this special interactive feature on Oscar.org. Gallery1988 is currently hosting an art show with new pieces inspired by this year’s best picture nominees which you can check out here.



What do you think of this year’s poster? Share your thoughts below.