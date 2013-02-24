85th Academy Awards winners and nominees – complete list

The 85th Academy Awards were handed out on February 24, 2013 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, CA. The winners and nominees are as follows.

Animated Feature Film

“Brave” Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman – WINNER

“Frankenweenie” Tim Burton

“ParaNorman” Sam Fell and Chris Butler

“The Pirates! Band of Misfits” Peter Lord

“Wreck-It Ralph” Rich Moore

Cinematography

“Anna Karenina” Seamus McGarvey

“Django Unchained” Robert Richardson

“Life of Pi” Claudio Miranda – WINNER

“Lincoln” Janusz Kaminski

“Skyfall” Roger Deakins



Costume Design

“Anna Karenina” Jacqueline Durran – WINNER

“Les Misérables” Paco Delgado

“Lincoln” Joanna Johnston

“Mirror Mirror” Eiko Ishioka

“Snow White and the Huntsman” Colleen Atwood



Documentary Feature

“5 Broken Cameras”

Emad Burnat and Guy Davidi

“The Gatekeepers”

Dror Moreh, Philippa Kowarsky and Estelle Fialon

“How to Survive a Plague”

David France and Howard Gertler

“The Invisible War”

Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering

“Searching for Sugar Man”

Malik Bendjelloul and Simon Chinn – WINNER

Documentary Short Subject

“Inocente”

Sean Fine and Andrea Nix Fine – WINNER

“Kings Point”

Sari Gilman and Jedd Wider

“Mondays at Racine”

Cynthia Wade and Robin Honan

“Open Heart”

Kief Davidson and Cori Shepherd Stern

“Redemption”

Jon Alpert and Matthew O’Neill

Film Editing

“Argo” William Goldenberg – WINNER

“Life of Pi” Tim Squyres

“Lincoln” Michael Kahn

“Silver Linings Playbook” Jay Cassidy and Crispin Struthers

“Zero Dark Thirty” Dylan Tichenor and William Goldenberg

Foreign Language Film

“Amour” Austria – WINNER

“Kon-Tiki” Norway

“No” Chile

“A Royal Affair” Denmark

“War Witch” Canada



Makeup and Hairstyling

“Hitchcock”

Howard Berger, Peter Montagna and Martin Samuel

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”

Peter Swords King, Rick Findlater and Tami Lane

“Les Misérables”

Lisa Westcott and Julie Dartnell – WINNER

Music (Original Score)

“Anna Karenina” Dario Marianelli

“Argo” Alexandre Desplat

“Life of Pi” Mychael Danna – WINNER

“Lincoln” John Williams

“Skyfall” Thomas Newman

Music (Original Song)

“Before My Time” from “Chasing Ice”

Music and Lyric by J. Ralph

“Everybody Needs A Best Friend” from “Ted”

Music by Walter Murphy; Lyric by Seth MacFarlane

“Pi’s Lullaby” from “Life of Pi”

Music by Mychael Danna; Lyric by Bombay Jayashri

“Skyfall” from “Skyfall”

Music and Lyric by Adele Adkins and Paul Epworth – WINNER

“Suddenly” from “Les Misérables”

Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg; Lyric by Herbert Kretzmer and Alain Boublil



Production Design

“Anna Karenina”

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”

Production Design: Dan Hennah; Set Decoration: Ra Vincent and Simon Bright

“Les Misérables”

Production Design: Eve Stewart; Set Decoration: Anna Lynch-Robinson

“Life of Pi”

Production Design: David Gropman; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock

“Lincoln”

Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Jim Erickson – WINNER

Short Film (Animated)

“Adam and Dog” Minkyu Lee

“Fresh Guacamole” PES

“Head over Heels” Timothy Reckart and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly

“Maggie Simpson in “The Longest Daycare”” David Silverman

“Paperman” John Kahrs – WINNER



Short Film (Live Action)

“Asad” Bryan Buckley and Mino Jarjoura

“Buzkashi Boys” Sam French and Ariel Nasr

“Curfew” Shawn Christensen – WINNER

“Death of a Shadow (Dood van een Schaduw)” Tom Van Avermaet and Ellen De Waele

“Henry” Yan England



Sound Editing

“Argo” Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn

“Django Unchained” Wylie Stateman

“Life of Pi” Eugene Gearty and Philip Stockton

“Skyfall” Per Hallberg and Karen Baker Landers

“Zero Dark Thirty” Paul N.J. Ottosson – WINNER

Sound Mixing

“Argo”

John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff and Jose Antonio Garcia

“Les Misérables”

Andy Nelson, Mark Paterson and Simon Hayes – WINNER (TIE)

“Life of Pi”

Ron Bartlett, D.M. Hemphill and Drew Kunin

“Lincoln”

Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom and Ronald Judkins

“Skyfall”

Scott Millan, Greg P. Russell and Stuart Wilson – WINNER (TIE)



Visual Effects

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”

Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, David Clayton and R. Christopher White

“Life of Pi”

Bill Westenhofer, Guillaume Rocheron, Erik-Jan De Boer and Donald R. Elliott – WINNER

“Marvel’s The Avengers”

Janek Sirrs, Jeff White, Guy Williams and Dan Sudick

“Prometheus”

Richard Stammers, Trevor Wood, Charley Henley and Martin Hill

“Snow White and the Huntsman”

Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, Philip Brennan, Neil Corbould and Michael Dawson

Adapted Screenplay

“Argo” Screenplay by Chris Terrio – WINNER

“Beasts of the Southern Wild” Screenplay by Lucy Alibar & Benh Zeitlin

“Life of Pi” Screenplay by David Magee

“Lincoln” Screenplay by Tony Kushner

“Silver Linings Playbook” Screenplay by David O. Russell

Original Screenplay

“Amour” Written by Michael Haneke

“Django Unchained” Written by Quentin Tarantino – WINNER

“Flight” Written by John Gatins

“Moonrise Kingdom” Written by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola

“Zero Dark Thirty” Written by Mark Boal

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams in “The Master”

Sally Field in “Lincoln”

Anne Hathaway in “Les Misérables” – WINNER

Helen Hunt in “The Sessions”

Jacki Weaver in “Silver Linings Playbook”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Alan Arkin in “Argo”

Robert De Niro in “Silver Linings Playbook”

Philip Seymour Hoffman in “The Master”

Tommy Lee Jones in “Lincoln”

Christoph Waltz in “Django Unchained” – WINNER



Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain in “Zero Dark Thirty”

Jennifer Lawrence in “Silver Linings Playbook” – WINNER

Emmanuelle Riva in “Amour”

Quvenzhané Wallis in “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

Naomi Watts in “The Impossible”

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper in “Silver Linings Playbook”

Daniel Day-Lewis in “Lincoln” – WINNER

Hugh Jackman in “Les Misérables”

Joaquin Phoenix in “The Master”

Denzel Washington in “Flight”

Directing

“Amour” Michael Haneke

“Beasts of the Southern Wild” Benh Zeitlin

“Life of Pi” Ang Lee – WINNER

“Lincoln” Steven Spielberg

“Silver Linings Playbook” David O. Russell

Best Picture

“Amour” Margaret Menegoz, Stefan Arndt, Veit Heiduschka and Michael Katz

“Argo” Grant Heslov, Ben Affleck and George Clooney – WINNER

“Beasts of the Southern Wild” Dan Janvey, Josh Penn and Michael Gottwald

“Django Unchained” Stacey Sher, Reginald Hudlin and Pilar Savone

“Les Misérables” Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Debra Hayward and Cameron Mackintosh

“Life of Pi” Gil Netter, Ang Lee and David Womark

“Lincoln” Steven Spielberg and Kathleen Kennedy

“Silver Linings Playbook” Donna Gigliotti, Bruce Cohen and Jonathan Gordon

“Zero Dark Thirty” Mark Boal, Kathryn Bigelow and Megan Ellison

