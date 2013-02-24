Oscars red carpet open thread

The Oscars red carpet is well underway down at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It feels weird being this far away from ground zero. And not a bad weird.
There are shows on ABC and E! so we can all ogle the stars as they make their way in. I don’t know anything about fashion, sorry. I thought that was just an awesome stuffed animal, not a puppy purse. But hey, I’ll say that Jessica Chastain has nailed it a second year in a row. She just looks different at this awards show than she does anywhere else. Rockin’ it. But Jennifer Lawrence is owning it, too.
Anyway, here’s your space to say what you will on the pre-show shenanigans. We’ll be back during the ceremony for various filing throughout. Enjoy the show!
Does anyone know the order of the show this year?
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
CINEMATOGRAPHY
VISUAL EFFECTS
COSTUME DESIGN
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
SOUND MIXING
SOUND EDITING
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
FILM EDITING
PRODUCTION DESIGN
ORIGINAL SCORE
ORIGINAL SONG
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
DIRECTING
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
BEST PICTURE
Thanks for that list. That means that what is arguably the most open category is being announced first. That should relieve some of the tension.
I haven’t been this excited for the Oscars in years. “Argo” looks to be the clear favorite, but everyone at my party agrees that just because of Affleck’s snub, there will be a lingering doubt up until the announcement of Best Picture. If it loses Film Editing, that’s when I’m going to start to worry.
Thanks!
Jessica Chastain is a better actress and more talented compared to Lawrence in my opinion.
Its kinda sad that mediocrity may win out today. Lawrence is the 4th best performance. Watts, Riva are better and Jessica is on another level.
Hey, Kris, who do you think would be the 5 Best Picture if they had gone back to 5. Would Argo have even made the final 5? If so, which of the Best Directors’ movie wouldn’t have?
“Argo” would definitely have been in the top 5. It got 6 nominations outside of Best Picture, including two somewhat unexpected nominations in the sound categories. It’s in the top 5.
I think it would have been:
Argo
Les Miserables
Life of Pi
Lincoln
Silver Linings Playbook
“Les Miserables” is the one I’m not sure about. That slot could just as easily have gone to “Zero Dark Thirty,” or maybe even “Amour,” but I guess we’ll never know.
No freakin’ idea. I think Amour might have had a shot at showing up, though.
Does anyone know if any of the nominees are going to be no-shows tonight? There’s usually at least one. Are both Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman confirmed? I remember each of them being absent at some of the other award shows this year.
Is anyone going to talk about the near 500 VFX artists on Hollywood Blvd protesting? Without them, Life of Pi wouldn’t have been possible. Are we really going to pay more attention to what J-Law is wearing over the fact that the artists who made her an expert marksman with a bow and arrow, or who made Richard Parker a reality are constantly working in an unstable industry?
Deserves discussion, absolutely.
Why is the show starting at 8:30? So much focus on the red carpet.
My gut is telling me that Riva will win. My logic is that if she got enough votes to get nominated, she has enough to win it.
Had predicted DeNiro, but wanted Waltz to win — so far, so good!
I had Waltz as my prediction this morning, and then switched to Jones. I’m so kicking myself.
Told ya De Niro couldn’t win.
Well, actually, the tiger was real. Pi Patel was CGI. Congrats to Life’s crew!