Oscars red carpet open thread

02.24.13 5 years ago 16 Comments

The Oscars red carpet is well underway down at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It feels weird being this far away from ground zero. And not a bad weird.

There are shows on ABC and E! so we can all ogle the stars as they make their way in. I don’t know anything about fashion, sorry. I thought that was just an awesome stuffed animal, not a puppy purse. But hey, I’ll say that Jessica Chastain has nailed it a second year in a row. She just looks different at this awards show than she does anywhere else. Rockin’ it. But Jennifer Lawrence is owning it, too.

Anyway, here’s your space to say what you will on the pre-show shenanigans. We’ll be back during the ceremony for various filing throughout. Enjoy the show!

