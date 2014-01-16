86th Academy Awards nominations – complete list

“American Hustle” and “Gravity” lead the nominees for the 86th Academy Awards, with nominations in 10 categories. “12 Years a Slave” is right on their heels with nine nods, while six other films made the Best Picture lineup. Full list of nominations below.
Best Picture
“American Hustle”
“Captain Phillips”
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“Gravity”
“Her”
“Nebraska”
“Philomena”
“12 Years a Slave”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Director
David O. Russell, “American Hustle”
Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”
Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”
Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Actor
Christian Bale, “American Hustle”
Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Actress
Amy Adams, “American Hustle”
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Judi Dench, “Philomena”
Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”
Best Supporting Actor
Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips””
Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
Jonah Hill, “Wolf of Wall Street”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Supporting Actress
Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”
June Squibb, “Nebraska”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Before Midnight”
“Captain Phillips”
“Philomena”
“12 Years a Slave”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Original Screenplay
“American Hustle”
“Blue Jasmine”
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“Her”
“Nebraska”
Best Cinematography
“The Grandmaster”
“Gravity”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Nebraska”
“Prisoners”
Best Costume Design
“American Hustle”
“The Grandmaster”
“The Great Gatsby”
“The Invisible Woman”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Film Editing
“American Hustle”
“Captain Phillips”
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“Gravity”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”
“The Lone Ranger”
Best Music (Original Score)
“The Book Thief”
“Gravity”
“Her”
“Philomena”
“Saving Mr. Banks”
Best Music (Original Song)
“Alone yet, not alone” from “Alone, Yet Not Alone”
“Happy” from “Despicable Me 2”
“Let it Go” from “Frozen”
“The Moon Song” from “Her”
“Ordinary Love” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”
Best Production Design
“American Hustle”
“Gravity”
“The Great Gatsby”
“Her”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Sound Editing
“All is Lost”
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity”
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”
“Lone Survivor”
Best Sound Mixing
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity”
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Lone Survivor”
Best Visual Effects
“Gravity”
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”
“Iron Man 3”
“The Lone Ranger”
“Star Trek: Into Darkness”
Best Foreign Language Film
“The Broken Circle Breakdown” (Belgium)
“The Hunt” (Denmark)
“The Great Beauty” (Italy)
“The Missing Picture” (Cambodia)
“Omar” (Palestine)
Best Animated Feature Film
“The Croods”
“Despicable Me 2”
“Ernest and Celestine”
“Frozen”
“The Wind Rises”
Best Documentary Feature
“The Act of Killing”
“Cutie and the Boxer”
“Dirty Wars”
“The Square”
“20 Feet From Stardom”
Best Documentary Short
“CaveDigger”
“Facing Fear”
“Karama Has No Walls”
“The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life”
“Prison Terminal: The Last Days of Private Jack Hall”
Best Short Film (Animated)
“Feral”
“Get a Horse!”
“Mr. Hublot”
“Possessions”
“Room on the Broom”
Best Short Film (Live Action)
“A quel No Era Yo (That Wasn’t Me)”
“Avant De Tout Perdre” (Just Before Losing Everything)”
“Helium”
“Pitääkö Mun Kaikki Hoitaa? (Do I Have to Take Care of Everything?)”
“The Voorman Problem”
Okay, they need to end this ridiculousness and just bump the BP noms back up to 10. It’s clear they had no idea how much the votership would want to spread the love, given the chance. The only reason we haven’t had 10 every year is because it’s difficult for a tenth film to thread that needle of percentages during vote counting. Hot mess.
Heck, let’s go back down to five.
Nine is the new Ten.
I’m appalled by Inside Llewyn Davis being snubbed for best picture and best original screenplay, in particular. Dallas Buyer’s Club seems to have stolen all its thunder alongside Her (which deserves all the recognition it gets).
Biggest snub? Well, Oprah! But also Hanks, Thompson, Brühl (but no love at all for Rush, not even for sound or editing!)
FOUR acting noms for AM! That’s the big deal here plus no cinematography nod for 12 Years…AM seems to be slightly ahead of 12 Years judged by the amount of vital noms…
Inside Llewyn Davis missing the screenplay nom to Dallas Buyers Club is my anger-inducing moment of the morning. Completely undeserved regardless, but especially when you have such a sad and beautiful script like Llewyn Davis in the mix. I wish Llewyn Davis received recognition in Production Design for those amazingly constructed street scenes and lived-in apartments.
It’s AH*, btw.
And why is it DBC’s fault? DBC was ALWAYS going to be a nominee. (Screenplay, okay, I can understand the sentiment there. But it did get the WGA. And it’s certainly deserving in both of these categories.)
Why not blame Philomena, or Wolf, or other fringe contenders? Don’t you dare blame Her though. :P
In all seriousness, if there were 10 nominees, it wouldn’t have been Inside or Saving. It would have been Blue Jasmine. And honestly, it should have been.
Well, leave it to the Oscar voters to keep throwing me curve balls. I thought Dicaprio would push Redford out but I definitely didn’t think Hanks would go out to Bale. I was sure Adams would get in, just had her pushing the wrong actress out. Frankly, I think Oscar voters pushed the wrong actress out.
Very surprised to see that voters loved Wolf of Wall Street as much as they did and disliked Inside Llewyn Davis as much as they did.
Is any director hotter than David O Russell right now?
I’m curious as to whether Guy/Kris/Greg would put The Wolf of Wall Street in the Best Picture mix after the nominations this morning.
I concur. Thompson was fantastic. Streep, good, but over-the-top and she could’ve done without the 18th nomination. Thompson deserved her 5th (for acting, that is).
And Wolf is not winning Picture, because it lost the Editing nom (to DBC). Haha.
DiCaprio might potentially spoil Best Actor though. A LOT of people are pulling for him to win an Oscar.
I’m pretty sure 12YAS is not winning Best Picture anymore. Between 12YAS, AH and Gravity, only 12YAS underperformed (missed cinematography, score and *sound). I expect 12YAS to win the BFCA awards tonight, but then lose the SAG to AH this weekend. Cuaron is virtually unstoppable for director, plus Gravity won at AACTA.
So the race looks like it’s between AH and Gravity.
Frankly, it didn’t deserve the score nomination and the branch didn’t think so either. However, the “importance” factor is going to make the movie hard to beat. We’re going to see some real phase 2 campaigning this year.
I just… don’t see AH winning best picture. I think 12YAS still has a good chance.
When we start looking at the precursors, I predict:
12YAS takes BFCA, AH takes SAG, Gravity takes DGA, Gravity takes BAFTA.
From this I’d conclude that AH and Gravity are the ones in front.
Last year, Silver Linings Playbook got 4 acting noms and Argo didn’t get a DIRECTING nom.
How did it fare on Oscar night again?
I think it’ll be a 4-way split in the main categories:
Picture: American Hustle
Director: Gravity
O. Screenplay: Her
A. Screenplay: 12 Years a Slave
Anyone else?
I’m extremely bummed that Young and Beautiful was snubbed in Original Song. :/
I liked that movie more than Blue is the warmest color, actually. The lead girl was incredible, such a rich inner performance.
Ooh The Butler got nothing!? It was an early favorite, how did it completely fall off the voters map?
It was probably on people’s ballots, but thinking about the movie, it’s easy to comprehend how it was not a #1 nomination for most people.
Meanwhile, I bet a lot of people put Hawkins in the #1 slot to give her a boost! Yay.
Reactions:
1. Shocked Hanks didn’t make Best Actor. Thought for sure he was in, as he should have been over Bale.
2. Inside Llewyn Davis not at least getting screenplay is pretty ridiculous. I like Dallas Buyers Club but ILD should have essentially taken all of its nominations.
3. Really happy to see the Her & Wolf of Wall Street love. Glad they both got recognized.
4. I know it was a long shot, but Short Term 12 deserved some kind of recognition. I just watched it last night and it was kind of perfect. Had me in tears multiple times and that song needed a nomination.
Outside of that, nothing too egregious I thought, but I definitely would have gone in a different direction in a few spots.
No “Inside Llewyn Davis” for Production Design is so messed up, even if some saw it coming. SO wrong.
But “Her” getting in? Well, I’ll take that tiniest of consolations. Pretty sweet.
What if there had only been 5? I bet it would’ve been:
“American Hustle”
“12 Years a Slave”
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“Gravity”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Possibly. If not Wolf, then Her instead. I’d be cool with that.
I’m tired of hysterical appreciation that Academy has for David o Russell cinema when his cinema is ridiculous, boring, silly and for adolescents. Academy doesn’t be racist like HFPA and must goes for 12 Years a Slave because it is the best film of 2013.
Huh? HFPA DID go for 12YAS
Yes only in one category but went for overacted jlaw in supporting and McConaughey in lead and very overrated gravity in direction.
People are talking about Russell, but Payne also got 3 consecutive Oscar noms, two of them for movies that weren’t box office hits nor had big stars. The man clearly is well loved.
And Jonah Hill again? Pathetic.
Hill’s first nomination was a clear case of the coattails effect, but this nomination is well-deserved.
Hill was fantastic. So was Rob Reiner.
Also not much of a field that year (2011). He was very good in Moneyball, but I agree that the nomination feels weird out of context. He definitely deserves it this year.
Sideways and The Descendants were both huge box office successes for their budgets.
I agree with Sean_C. He rode Pitt’s coattails, clearly. Hill’s performance here at least stands alone.
Sally Hawkins!
Oprah’s assumed auto-nomination for most of the season mystified me, particularly as buzz for every other aspect of that film died away, so nice that the Oscars validated my assessment (though I still had her in my predictions; LOL).
Shocked at the Tom Hanks snub. And Emma Thompson. Or Saving Mr. Banks in general. And the miss for Blue Jasmine in BP. But the real crime is the Paul Greengrass snub.
We complain in a year of riches.
Basically! This year was rampant with goodness. There was no way all of the necessary people and films would be properly recognized. We’d need 10-20 nominees per category and proper support for indies and foreigns to achieve that kind of justice.
David O. Russell has got four of his actors nominated in the four acting categories for the second consecutive year.
The Best Actor Race is a “Blood Bath” this year. One of those rare years where you hope secretly that there could be 7 Nominations to prevent Actors from being left out.
Once Leo and Bale were announced I started thinking to myself, “Wow! Ejiofor, Hanks, or McCaunahy would be out. And it turned out to be Hanks.
When things are this competitive; and it’s only human nature; I wonder if the Academy takes into consideration the number of Oscars, or Oscar nominations someone has receive like Hanks has?
I do think that, unless your name is Meryl Streep. I was hoping they’d think that and nominate Adams, without fucking Thompson over! I have a feeling Thompson has a lot more in store and will get another nomination in years to come, hopefully. Ditto for Hanks, hopefully as well.
And again Academy loses credibility to nominate in almost all another to not transcendental films of david o russell.
Really surprised at Banks.
Thompson had been nommed everywhere (overexposed like Reitman?).
No prod design or costumes.
Popped up on quite a few guilds, actually.
And it felt like Academy catnip.
Redford, noooooo! They give the oscar to Dujardin two years ago because he sustained a film just with his face and not his voice. Redford dors the same this year (besides not having a cast to support him) and he’s left out. Damn.
I wonder if people like the idea of American Hustle more than they like the actual movie. You hear 4 of the biggest stars in the world as swinging 70’s con artists and you’re hooked. But were those 4 performances actually all nomination worthy when you watch the movie?
Bale is fat and schlubby! Cooper has a perm! Amy Adams is slutty! Lawrence has an accent!
We’re rewarding character traits rather than characters.
Completely disagree. I have to question whether certain detractors even watched the film when they make arguments like that. All four of those characters, Renner too, are beautifully fleshed out and fully dimensional creations.
I’m really pulling for Amy Adams. She was great in both American Hustle and Her.
If you read the tea leaves (nominations for BP and director and editing), then it’s no surprise that the three front-runners are 12 Years, Gravity and American Hustle. Now the real fun begins, especially if voters start to view AH as overrated. (If any movie ever needed an editor to chop out 15 minutes of indulgent acting and repetitive plotline, that’s it.) Just my opinion as a Gravity fan.
Captain Phillips getting nominations is an utter disgrace. Paul Greengrass is like an ADHD afflicted toddler with some building blocks. Everything’s been tossed around violently with a complete failure to say anything even remotely meaningful. If someone out there actually managed to care for the characters, not to mention, the title character, then you’re a better person than I. Although job well done if hilarity was the intention of that cringeworthy ending.
Jennifer Lawrence did not deserve her Oscar last year, nor does she deserve a nomination this year. Lone Ranger was a waste of a film.
i am guessing this will be Disney’s year for a Best Animated Feature Oscar. hard to believe, but since it was created, disney has never won the best animated feature award (Pixar has 7 times). Don’t believe me? Check it out here: [blog.bcdb.com]
For animated short, since Disney will take feature, I will guess Mr. Hublot