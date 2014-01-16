86th Academy Awards nominations – complete list

“American Hustle” and “Gravity” lead the nominees for the 86th Academy Awards, with nominations in 10 categories. “12 Years a Slave” is right on their heels with nine nods, while six other films made the Best Picture lineup. Full list of nominations below.

Best Picture

“American Hustle”

“Captain Phillips”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Nebraska”

“Philomena”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Director

David O. Russell, “American Hustle”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Actor

Christian Bale, “American Hustle”

Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Actress

Amy Adams, “American Hustle”

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Judi Dench, “Philomena”

Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”

Best Supporting Actor

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips””

Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

Jonah Hill, “Wolf of Wall Street”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress

Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Before Midnight”

“Captain Phillips”

“Philomena”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Original Screenplay

“American Hustle”

“Blue Jasmine”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Her”

“Nebraska”

Best Cinematography

“The Grandmaster”

“Gravity”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Nebraska”

“Prisoners”

Best Costume Design

“American Hustle”

“The Grandmaster”

“The Great Gatsby”

“The Invisible Woman”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Film Editing

“American Hustle”

“Captain Phillips”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Gravity”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”

“The Lone Ranger”

Best Music (Original Score)

“The Book Thief”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Philomena”

“Saving Mr. Banks”

Best Music (Original Song)

“Alone yet, not alone” from “Alone, Yet Not Alone”

“Happy” from “Despicable Me 2”

“Let it Go” from “Frozen”

“The Moon Song” from “Her”

“Ordinary Love” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

Best Production Design

“American Hustle”

“Gravity”

“The Great Gatsby”

“Her”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Sound Editing

“All is Lost”

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Lone Survivor”

Best Sound Mixing

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Lone Survivor”

Best Visual Effects

“Gravity”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Iron Man 3”

“The Lone Ranger”

“Star Trek: Into Darkness”

Best Foreign Language Film

“The Broken Circle Breakdown” (Belgium)

“The Hunt” (Denmark)

“The Great Beauty” (Italy)

“The Missing Picture” (Cambodia)

“Omar” (Palestine)

Best Animated Feature Film

“The Croods”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Ernest and Celestine”

“Frozen”

“The Wind Rises”

Best Documentary Feature

“The Act of Killing”

“Cutie and the Boxer”

“Dirty Wars”

“The Square”

“20 Feet From Stardom”

Best Documentary Short

“CaveDigger”

“Facing Fear”

“Karama Has No Walls”

“The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life”

“Prison Terminal: The Last Days of Private Jack Hall”

Best Short Film (Animated)

“Feral”

“Get a Horse!”

“Mr. Hublot”

“Possessions”

“Room on the Broom”

Best Short Film (Live Action)

“A quel No Era Yo (That Wasn’t Me)”

“Avant De Tout Perdre” (Just Before Losing Everything)”

“Helium”

“Pitääkö Mun Kaikki Hoitaa? (Do I Have to Take Care of Everything?)”

“The Voorman Problem”

