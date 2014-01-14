86th Oscars to be a celebration of movie heroes

The Academy has announced that the 86th annual Academy Awards will focus on a celebration of movie heroes. The show will honor big-screen real-life heroes, super heroes, popular heroes and animated heroes, both past and present.

“We wanted to unify the show with an entertaining and emotional theme,” Oscarcast producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron said via press release. “People around the world go to the movies to be inspired by the characters they see on the screen. By celebrating the gamut of heroes who have enriched our movie-going experience, we hope to create an evening of fun and joy. And that includes the filmmakers and actors who take risks and stimulate us with provocative subjects and daring characters. They are all heroes in the cinematic landscape.”

To coincide with this theme, it’s also been announced that AMPAS will present “The Oscars Celebrate Movie Heroes,” an exhibition in the Grand Lobby Gallery of its Beverly Hills headquarters. That exhibit will be on display Friday, Jan. 17 through Wednesday, Mar. 5 and will feature photos and posters from 70 titles spanning nine decades, as well as video montages. Films in the exhibit will include “Gandhi,” “Silkwood,” “Superman,” “The Dark Knight,” “Shrek,” “The Incredibles,” “Seven Samurai,” “Gladiator,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Grapes of Wrath.”

So…there’s that.

The 86th annual Academy Awards will be held on March. 2, 2014.