86th Oscars to be a celebration of movie heroes

The Academy has announced that the 86th annual Academy Awards will focus on a celebration of movie heroes. The show will honor big-screen real-life heroes, super heroes, popular heroes and animated heroes, both past and present.
“We wanted to unify the show with an entertaining and emotional theme,” Oscarcast producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron said via press release. “People around the world go to the movies to be inspired by the characters they see on the screen. By celebrating the gamut of heroes who have enriched our movie-going experience, we hope to create an evening of fun and joy. And that includes the filmmakers and actors who take risks and stimulate us with provocative subjects and daring characters. They are all heroes in the cinematic landscape.”
To coincide with this theme, it’s also been announced that AMPAS will present “The Oscars Celebrate Movie Heroes,” an exhibition in the Grand Lobby Gallery of its Beverly Hills headquarters. That exhibit will be on display Friday, Jan. 17 through Wednesday, Mar. 5 and will feature photos and posters from 70 titles spanning nine decades, as well as video montages. Films in the exhibit will include “Gandhi,” “Silkwood,” “Superman,” “The Dark Knight,” “Shrek,” “The Incredibles,” “Seven Samurai,” “Gladiator,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Grapes of Wrath.”
So…there’s that.
The 86th annual Academy Awards will be held on March. 2, 2014.
I don’t think this is the right year to remind people that Hollywood has a history of mostly white heroes
Let’s hope Craig Zadan and Neil Meron aren’t called back next year.
what happened to the theme just being “we’re giving out awards!”?
Mmm-kay! One would think they would take a look at what works at the Golden Globes. A streamlined show with the host giving it their all in the opening and then gets out of the way for the most part during the rest of the show. I don’t mind Best Song’s getting performed but scrap the interpretative dances and the montages honoring genres or themes.
Since most people who love the Oscars are the same people sick of superhero movies, this seems like a truly terrible idea. These “themes” are pointless time-wasters anyway.
Since it’s the same producers as last year’s telecast, I thought they already decided the theme would be “crappy.”
Isn’t the multiplex enough of a salute to heroes? Do we really need seven time-wasting montages about what it means to be a hero? Blegh.
I don’t look forward to them leaving of the likes of, say, ERIN BROCKOVICH or SILKWOOD or GORILLAS IN THE MIST. But, you know, IRON MAN bruh. :/
Did you even read the statement?
“The show will honor big-screen real-life heroes, super heroes, popular heroes and animated heroes, both past and present.”
It’s obviously not just superheroes. And considering “Silkwood” is one of the film actually *mentioned* as appearing in their gallery exhibition, I don’t think you have to worry about its representation.
Nobody cares. Maybe they would care if the themes were well executed but each year they’re ham-fisted and tedious.