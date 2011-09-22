Oscarweb Round-up: Taking artists at their work

I’m finally going to catch Lars Von Trier’s “Melancholia” this afternoon, and I can’t wait. I’ve been a huge fan of the director’s recent work, particularly “Dogville” and “Antichrist,” the former coming in rather high on my personal list of the 10 best films of the last decade. But I’ve been bracing myself for an old story to rear its ugly head again, namely Von Trier’s controversial Nazi comments made at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Von Trier is partly to blame for their resurgence, as he recently retracted the apology he gave after the fest declared him persona non grata, but lost in all of this obsession on provocative statements made during a press conference is the work itself, and linked in today’s round-up is Manohla Dargis’s voice of reason on the matter. Who knows how far “Melancholia” — which is receiving some of the most favorable reviews Von Trier has seen in his career — might have gone had the controversy not overshadowed the work? But at least the Cannes jury saw fit to take its own council and give the film an award (for Kirsten Dunst’s performance), and at least there are people like Dargis arguing strongly in favor of considering the art rather than the artist.
Manohla Dargis on taking filmmakers like Roman Polanski and Lars Von Trier at their work, not their words or actions. [New York Times]
Charting Best Picture predictions, Brad Brevet has “Moneyball” and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” on the move. [Rope of Silicon]
There’s Albert Brooks again, this time talking “Drive” with Susan Wloszczyna from the Toronto Film Festival. [USA Today]
Speaking of which, costume designer Erin Benach answers all your questions about the shiny satin jacket Ryan Gosling wears in the film. [Grantland]
Anne Thompson offers up a big, fat, massive Toronto fest wrap-up for anyone looking for a thorough recap. [Thompson on Hollywood]
Steve Martin humbly offers some Oscar hosting advice for his “Bowfinger” co-star Eddie Murphy. [SteveMartin.com]
The Weinstein Company picks up Sean Penn-starrer “This Must Be the Place.” [Deadline]
And they’re off! Movieline launches it’s annual Oscar Index. [Movieline]
Steven Zeitchik on the well-covered “will there be minority representation at the Oscars” talking point. [24 Frames]
Russia’s official submission for the Best Foreign Language Film race is met with considerable controversy. [The Guardian]
Kris, I’m sure you guys are still working on a few things, but will you still be doing “Contenders” as a list/link? I like seeing the jockeying of your ideas. Speaking of jockeying, I think Albert Brooks is so charismatic on this circuit and he’s been gone for so long (and his performance is really good, so hey that’s goo), I think he’s the second best bet at supporting, with Plummer.
I look forward to reading your “Melancholia” review. Dunst and Sutherland do career best work, here, I think. Von Trier is getting masterful at the non-Dogme, highly stylized cinematography.
For one thing reading/watching Brooks’ interviews has reminded me how much I liked him in “Out of Sight” and other against type roles. His scene with Don Cheadle, Clooney and the goldfish is probably my favorite scene not involving Clooney and Lopez. Anything that reminds me of that film is tops.
Mentioned this in the intro post and the Off the Carpet post, but yeah, we’ll still be doing the Contenders section. It’s just going to take a couple of weeks to get it off the ground. I likely won’t be doing any major prediction updates until then.
Since von Trier is an arthouse filmmaker in the states, why would the controversy affect him there?
By popping up continually in the press, it becomes the thing, rather than the film.
Those Movieline predictions are godawful. Fassbender as the frontrunner? In my dream world maybe… Also, perhaps I’m underestimating it, but The Ides of March in second place seems a little hopeful as well…
Wow. Refn is colorblind? Drive is perhaps the most colorful film I’ve seen this year (down to that pink font). Bronson had very stark color contrast as well. Interesting.
But his films are very stark in color contrast, so that does make sense. (The white sure helps to accent the blood hehe)
Pace yourself dudes. Sooo many posts in one day and long analysis.
That’s kinda what we do.
(And since when is five or six posts “soooo much?” I’d say it pales to some output out there.