The Griswolds and the Stones: 9 holiday-movie families more dysfunctional than yours

As wonderful a holiday as Christmas is, we all know that spending so much time with so much family can be a pretty trying experience. Especially when Uncle Ralph gets into an argument with Cousin Laura about the merits of Obamacare and ends up overturning the candied yams onto the centerpiece your grandmother took so much time to put together. But take heart, it could always be worse! Your family could be one of these 9 utterly dysfunctional clans from holiday-themed movies.