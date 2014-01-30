9 opening weekend battles: ‘Big Hero 6’ vs. ‘Interstellar,’ ‘Star Wars vs. Inferno’

Have you ever wondered why Hollywood would have one movie you’re dying to see open on the same day as another movie you’re equally dying to see? It probably happens more often than you think during the summer and holiday season. And unless you are a truly hardcore moviegoer (and many of you out there are), chances are you’ll only see one of the two that weekend. That’s why the release date game is just as important to movie studios as the right trailer, poster or TV spot. It doesn’t matter how good your film is, if you have the wrong release date you’re hoping for word of mouth to save the day.
Release dates are also a chess match. One studio will keep a film on one date in hope of scaring another movie off it. Moreover, when one studio announces that a highly anticipated film won’t make a previously announced opening (“Batman vs. Superman” most recently), another film will quickly jump on its date (in the previous case, “Ant-Man”). Still, movie executives are only human and sometimes they take big gambles that don’t always benefit their customers, i.e, you, the moviegoer, let alone the filmmakers and producers who have worked for years to get these pictures in theaters.
With that in mind, we’ve found nine scary opening weekend or holiday frame box office battles to ponder including someone staking a claim against J.J. Abrams’ new “Star Wars” flick (oh, my). Check out each showdown in the embedded gallery below and let us know which ones you’d pick in the poll on each slide.
I don’t see Disney moving “Big Hero 6” into the middle of October because they are going to want to cash in on the holiday season especially after the enormous success of “Frozen” which is still going strong even after being in theaters for nearly three months now. I think they will be counting on the combination of both the Disney and Marvel brands to fill the seats. And while at this point “Interstellar” may have the buzz on its side we’re still a little under nine months away from opening weekend so I wouldn’t count out he power of Disney’s marketing for “Big Hero 6” once it begins. That being said if Disney really wants the holiday audience releasing “Big Hero 6” Thanksgiving weekend (like they did with “Frozen”) would probably be the smart move. It doesn’t matter much to me since I WILL be seeing both movies opening weekend if it stays the same. I just haven’t decided which one I will see first yet.
When “Roadie” came out, with Meatloaf, Alice Coper, Blondie, 10 wheel drive, Cheap trick and other bands, I thought it would become the next “Rocky Horror” but it was buried by “The Blues Brothers” and “The Shining”