9 opening weekend battles: ‘Big Hero 6’ vs. ‘Interstellar,’ ‘Star Wars vs. Inferno’

#Fantastic Four #Ted 2 #Star Wars
01.30.14 5 years ago 3 Comments

Have you ever wondered why Hollywood would have one movie you’re dying to see open on the same day as another movie you’re equally dying to see?  It probably happens more often than you think during the summer and holiday season.  And unless you are a truly hardcore moviegoer (and many of you out there are), chances are you’ll only see one of the two that weekend. That’s why the release date game is just as important to movie studios as the right trailer, poster or TV spot. It doesn’t matter how good your film is, if you have the wrong release date you’re hoping for word of mouth to save the day.

Release dates are also a chess match. One studio will keep a film on one date in hope of scaring another movie off it. Moreover, when one studio announces that a highly anticipated film won’t make a previously announced opening (“Batman vs. Superman” most recently), another film will quickly jump on its date (in the previous case, “Ant-Man”).  Still, movie executives are only human and sometimes they take big gambles that don’t always benefit their customers, i.e, you, the moviegoer, let alone the filmmakers and producers who have worked for years to get these pictures in theaters.

With that in mind, we’ve found nine scary opening weekend or holiday frame box office battles to ponder including someone staking a claim against J.J. Abrams’ new “Star Wars” flick (oh, my). Check out each showdown in the embedded gallery below and let us know which ones you’d pick in the poll on each slide.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fantastic Four#Ted 2#Star Wars
TAGSA MILLION WAYS TO DIE IN THE WESTAnitManAwards Campaignbig hero 6fantastic fourINSIDE OUTInterstellarMALEFICENTnight at the museum 3Peter PanStar WarsTAMMYted 2TERMINATOR: GENESISTHE HOBBIT: THERE AND BACK AGAINThe Purge 2THINK LIKE A MAN TOOTRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP