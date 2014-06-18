9 reasons I’m obsessed with ‘Penny Dreadful’

Yep, I'm obsessed. And, no, “Orange is the New Black” is not the object of my affection. Instead, John Logan and Sam Mendes' “Penny Dreadful” has me spinning.
Set in Victorian England, “Penny” centers on a number of familiar literary characters who have allied to investigate supernatural mysteries. Our “heroes” (and that's a lose term here) include Timothy Dalton as Sir Malcom, Eva Green as Vanessa Ives, Josh Hartnett as Ethan Chandler, Reeve Carney as Dorian Gray and Harry Treadaway as Dr. Victor Frankenstein (including someone's famous monster). The show could have easily been a pale imitator of Alan Moore's “League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” comic book or the 2003 movie that it inspired. Instead, its rambling storylines are somehow weaving a very different spell.
While the concept was intriguing enough to watch the pilot, the real reason I was drawn to the show was Juan Antonio Bayona's involvement. Bayona directed the first two episodes and set the visual tone for the series (sort of, but more on that later). He's best known for “The Orphanage” and the global smash “The Impossible.” Even if the concept of the show doesn't appeal to you, watch the first two episodes for his work alone. His direction here has convinced me that within five years he'll soon be on the very shortlist of must-see directors with last names such as Nolan, Fincher, Del Toro, etc. And, no, I'm not kidding. (Let's pick up this conversation again in 2016 when “A Monster Calls” hits theaters). But, I digress…
Now, “Penny” is supposed to be a horror TV show. To be honest, I'm sure the blood and guts are impressive to horror fans, but that's not what keeps drawing me back. The show also has a good deal of action in it. The stunts and spooks are pretty good, but again, for the most part, that's not what has me counting the days until each new episode. What does?
Well, with just two episodes of the season left beginning Sunday, I figured I'd stop trying to convince people to join the fun on twitter and formalize my thoughts here. I've got nine reasons why you might check it out and here's one before you check out the embedded story gallery below: Eva [expletive] Green people. As for the eight others…
Oh, slight warning: Spoilers ahead...
First two episodes were so gory , dire and dark that I gave it a rest, but will definitely return to it
Really enjoying the show. I think the flashback episode was probably the highlight so far though.
I like it but I don’t love it. Eva Greene is fantastic (as expected) and there are some nice twists and turns (Van Helsing, the flashback episode) but the central plot is still not very clear or at least it doesn’t feel substantial enough to bring all these people together.
At this point, I don’t mind that there are still plenty of unanswered questions. I look forward to eventually getting the answers.
But the central plot is pretty clear…rescue Mina from the vampire (not sure if he’s ever been named Dracula on the show)
The show has such great atmosphere, stunning sets, and first rate acting that I don’t mind the literary mashups. I’ve been an English professor for 34 years and have taught the novel DRACULA many times. PENNY DREADFUL twists the plot and characters [ as so many movies and Tv shows do], but keeps the audience shocked and entertained. Bram Stoker, a theatrical manager first and foremost, would probably approve.
Josh Hartnett is definitely a werewolf though right? An american werewolf in london? The way he reacted when he was spotted in the crowd outside of the apartment where that mother and her child were mangled, the way he was able to seemingly communicate with that pack of wolves at the zoo, his shady past and unwillingness to go back to the US….something is definitely up there
I thought the wolfman would fit better with the time. Love this series, Eva Green and Timothy Dalton are showing star turns.
Eva Green is delicious…
To me it is different then any show that is on and the acting is very good so for an hour you get to go back in that time period I am glad that it has been renewed because I think it will get some awards
i completely disagree with the term ‘heroes’. i think they are not heroes. what the story really depicts is a group of ‘sinful people’, villainous in their own way, started a group to discover the mysteries of the unknown. i think that’s what makes the show really great because they show completely different set of characters trying to fight their inner demons and at the same time battling their way to the truth or whatever else they want to seek.
an anti-hero (or group thereof) might be the more appropriate term. whatever the twisted definition of redemption is to this group, they are still seeking it.
Are you kidding? It’s amazing. I’m addicted. Sucked in from episode 1. Dalton had some mesmerizing lines in that episode.
“Where are we going?”
“Among dead things.”
Yep. They had me hook, line, and sinker.
I watch it every night… until the next episode. Eva Green is spectacular. My only criticism are the hairless, pubescent man-boys. Even Hartman had shaved armpits in one scene, which would have been highly unlikely in that period. Dorian actually has fat butt/hips! Eva’s estrogen must rock big time!!!!
I love Penny Dreadful with all my soul, my favorite serie ever.
The story, the characters and the quotes are just amazing.
I almost die to see the next episode.
Blood from Portugal
Hartnett haters? Then some people clearly haven’t seen Lucky Number Slevin or even that brief scene in Sin City – boy can act! Love this series, and yeah – why need 9 reason when you have Eve f****** Green! <3
I completely agree, Mitra. The author of this article published before the penultimate episode as well. Thinking he should eat his words regarding the character, Ethan’s, “normalcy.” The movie scene is not what it used to be. Many actors prefer this new breed of annual, cinema style series to the box office, and with good reason. True Detective is another fine example of how powerful these one hour segments of acting at its finest can be.
I’m loving so so much this show, but definitely I’m not longing for any of them to find happiness, this is a horror show, having happy endings will be very disappointing; but I would like to see Dorian do terrible things and getting away with it, and not have him destroying his picture and die, like in the book.
this show has captivated my attention, I find it difficult to wait for the next showing so I am thankful that the first next showing is a repeat of last weeks program…it refreshes the mind! Love this program
Eva Frickin’ Green!!!!!
Yes, it looks great but the overarching plot is so tedious, the dialogue silly and the characters are scandalously weakly drawn. I’m really surprised it is not pointed out more by reviewers.
you spelled Harry Treadaway’s name incorrectly!!!! SHAME ON YOU for writing a piece on Penny Dreadful and mis-spelling the actor’s name!!! It’s not ‘treadway.’ It’s “Treadaway.” [www.imdb.com]
This series is a work of art from the score, to the writing, acting, directing, editing, cinematography, special effects, costuming, & set decoration. If I were still teaching I’d work it into my curriculum. It is true to its title & victorian gothic serialized genre. Just yummy and sadly too short lived a season. Can’t wait til it comes back.
Great show. I’m obessed too. John Logan is a genius and the actors especially Eva Green are just amazing.
Something tells me that the witch Hecate Livingston will fall for Ethan Chandler (the werewolf)
But other than my Grammar Nazi nitpicks (sorry), wonderful piece and you definitely picked out some of my favorite aspects of why this is such a fantastic and underappreciated show.