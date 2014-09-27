The only 9 SNL cast members to receive Oscar nominations are…

“Saturday Night Live” is back tonight, so how about a bit of trivia? Sure, everyone from Tom Hanks to Ben Affleck has come to SNL for the big publicity burst that helps feed an Oscar campaign, but which cast members over the show's 40-year history have themselves been recognized by the Academy? It's actually a very exclusive club.
Out of some 140 names to set up shop on Saturdays in 30 Rock's Studio 8H, only nine – NINE – have received Oscar nominations. Most of them, naturally, came for performances, though a handful came in peripheral categories like Best Live Action Short and Best Original Song.
And who might join them this year? Chris Rock with a Best Original Screenplay bid for “Top Five?” Bill Hader for a beloved performance in “The Skeleton Twins?” Or will the modest size of this list continue to prove that gaining entry into this pantheon is no simple chore?
One more thing: None of these folks actually won the award, leaving us to wonder: Who will be the first-ever “Saturday Night Live” cast member to win an Oscar? Hmmm….
The 40th season of “Saturday Night Live” kicks off tonight with “Guardians of the Galaxy's” Chris Pratt hosting. Be there or be square.
“Who will be the first-ever “Saturday Night Live” cast member to win an Oscar?”
Maya Rudolph under Paul’s direction I hope.
If you mean this year, I doubt it. Both Katherine Waterston and Reese Witherspoon are probably ahead of her, just in Inherent Vice.
You say that like it’s too few. That actually seems astoundingly high to me, quite the feat for a single comedy TV show and given that comedy is hardly Oscar’s forte.
As for who will win one, I think Bill Murray still has a chance.
I agree on Bill Murray, but I could also see Kristen Wiig win for writing or acting. She has shown a lot of depth as a performer since leaving the show.
Hmm. “Astoundingly high” hardly comes to mind but if you see it that way…
I should think not re: Wiig. Her writing nomination for Bridesmaids was one of the silliest in recent years. Enjoyable movie with a nice cast but below average script.
I think Bill Murray will probably win an Honorary Oscar one day, maybe even soon. He’s the perfect candidate for that award.
As far as competitive Oscars go, Robert Downey isn’t a bad bet, and I could see him winning as a producer if not an actor. Then again, his career is hard to predict. It’s also possible Tina Fey will put out a great script of the Alexander Payne variety, and win an Original Screenplay award when the Best Picture winner is adapted.
It’s funny you mention Payne, because I think Will Forte was probably pretty close to being on this list for “Nebraska”, and I think if given the chance to build on that performance, which is a big if, he could get there.
Saturday Night Live HAS an Oscar-winning cast member: composer Howard Shore (bandleader for the first four seasons).