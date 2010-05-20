9 semi-secrets from “Sex and the City 2”

Just like the first “Sex and the City” movie, writer and director Michael Patrick King has begged the press to reveal as few secrets from the 2 hour and 27 minute epic as possible. That doesn’t mean, however, that some new developments aren’t safe to discuss and won’t spoil the fun.

As obvious from the previews, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Catrall), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are all back and King has decided to send them on an opulent vacation to Abu Dhabi. Each character grows in a different way from the journey and there are unexpected twists that will certainly not be revealed here. In fact, there is still much to get excited about and these nine clips from the movie won’t ruin the excitement of seeing the film on the big screen (we know you’ve got your tickets already).

[Semi-spoilers ahead, although if you’ve watched any trailers or TV spots these won’t be shocking.]



It begins with a wedding

As this clip reveals, Anthony (Mario Cantone) and Stanford (Mario Cantone) are tying the not and their union will pose an interesting question to Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.

Age is still very much an issue

They celebrated Samantha’s birthday at the end of the first film, but we soon learn menopause has forced the PR genius to become a pill-popping queen.



Two years have passed

The franchise is moving in real time as Carrie and Big (a more svelte Chris Noth) celebrate their second wedding anniversary early in the picture.

A big change is in store for Miranda

After a tumultuous break up and then tearful reunion with Steve (David Eigenberg) in the first picture, Miranda’s storyline isn’t as prominent this time around. That doesn’t mean a fundamental change will occur for the franchise’s resident barrister.





Not all the girls are up for Abu Dhabi

Charlotte has serious reservations about going on vacation half way around the world with the girls. Why? Well, you’ll have to see the movie, but raising two kids might be part of it…

Yep, Aidan’s back

Rumors spread quickly that the “Sex” sequel would deal with the possibility of Big cheating on his marriage to Carrie. It’s the re-introduction of her former flame, however, which proves Carrie may be the one who strays.

Surprise: Charlotte is still a worry wart

Charlotte becomes obsessed with catching up with her husband and it has unintentional side effects.



Those desert dunes might seem familiar

A little movie named “Lawrence of Arabia” also filmed in the same Moroccan desert.



A single Samantha is stirring things up

She’s no longer attached to Smith (Jason Lewis), so that means the gutsy and sexually adventurous Samantha is back…with a vengeance.





“Sex and the City 2” opens nationwide on May 28.

